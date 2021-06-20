Iran's supreme leader still arbiter of nuclear deal: US advisor

Washington says the ultimate fate of the nuclear deal resides with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The US national security advisor said Sunday that even with the election of an ultra-right president in Iran, the "ultimate decision" on recommitting to the 2015 nuclear deal lies with that country's supreme leader.

"Whether the president is Person A or Person B is less relevant than whether their system is prepared to make commitments to restrain their nuclear program," Jake Sullivan said on ABC's "This Week."

His comments followed the election Friday in Iran of ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi as president, succeeding moderate Hassan Rouhani -- for whom the nuclear deal was a landmark achievement -- and they come as talks in Vienna on rescuing the nuclear deal stand at a potential turning point.

"The ultimate decision for whether or not to go back into the deal," Sullivan said, "lies with Iran's supreme leader."

The 81-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has long stood as the ultimate arbiter of Iran's strategic posture. Raisi is considered a close Khamenei loyalist.

Under former president Donald Trump, the United States quit the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed new sanctions on Tehran.

His successor Joe Biden has said he wants to return to the accord as a crucial way of reining in Iran's nuclear program.

The multination talks in Vienna, underway since April, aim to bring the US back into the deal and to persuade Tehran to again abide by curbs on its nuclear program while providing Iran with sanctions relief.

Israel, a close US ally and bitter foe of Iran, has been fiercely critical of the nuclear deal.

Israel's new premier Naftali Bennett Sunday described Raisi's victory as "the last chance for the world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement."

But Enrique Mora, top European Union diplomat at the Vienna talks, said Sunday that negotiators were "closer" to saving the deal, despite some sticking points.

Sullivan also expressed cautious optimism.

"There is still a fair distance to travel on key issues, including sanctions and commitments Iran has to make," he said.

But, Sullivan added, "The arrow has been pointed in the right direction... We'll see if Iranian leaders are prepared to make the hard choices."

bbk/jm

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At least 15 die in multiple attacks near US-Mexico border

    Gunmen aboard a number of vehicles staged attacks in several neighborhoods in the Mexican border city of Reynosa on Saturday, and at least 15 people died in clashes that caused widespread panic, according to local law enforcement. The Tamaulipas state agency coordinating security forces said in a statement that the attacks began in the early afternoon in several neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city, which borders McAllen, Texas. Reynosa Mayor Maki Esther Ortiz Domínguez sent a tweet demanding the attack be clarified and that the citizenry be protected.

  • VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

    The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of an effort to overcome a “dark history” of discrimination against LGBTQ service members. The move is just the first step in what's likely to be a yearslong federal rulemaking process to expand VA health benefits to cover the surgery, but McDonough said the VA will use the time to “develop capacity to meet the surgical needs” of transgender veterans.

  • Bryson DeChambeau unfazed by the Brooksy Bros heckling at the U.S. Open

    The Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka rivalry tried to heat up at the U.S. Open, but only one of them upheld his end of the bargain.

  • Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy issues Idaho campaign videos

    Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy on Saturday came out with his first videos announcing his campaign to become governor of Idaho. “I’m running for governor because I’m sick and tired of all of this political garbage just like you are,” Bundy said in a nearly three-minute video on his campaign website. Bundy said he wants to defend Idaho from President “Joe Biden and those in the Deep State that control him” because they “are going to try to take away our gun rights, freedom of religion, parental rights, and more — and further violate the Constitution in unimaginable ways — even more than they’ve already done.”

  • I'm a Trump voter from Arizona. My state's Democratic Senator, Kyrsten Sinema, needs to support Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan.

    As a Trump voter, I'm calling on Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support Joe Biden's jobs plan. The people of Arizona need it.

  • More than 41,000 people have signed petitions to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after his trip to space next month

    Two petitions aiming to prevent the Amazon CEO's re-entry to Earth after his Blue Origin spaceflight have collected thousands of signatures in only 10 days.

  • Official: Crash, "likely" due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama

    As much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain was reported earlier from Claudette along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Flash flood watches were posted Sunday for northern Georgia, most of South Carolina, the North Carolina coast and parts of southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. A tropical storm warning was in effect in North Carolina from the Little River Inlet to the town of Duck on the Outer Banks.

  • Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead

    A driver slammed into spectators Saturday evening at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one man and seriously injuring another, authorities said. The collision happened during the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade.

  • William Reportedly "Threw Harry Out" After Past Meghan Markle Bullying Allegations

    This is... a lot.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is selling his Trump Tower apartment at a huge $10 million loss, report says

    The Portuguese soccer star bought the 2,500-square-foot pad for $18.5 million in 2015. He first put it on the market in 2019.

  • 'Nobody is scared of us anymore': Why Marine Le Pen is on the cusp of first major victory

    In sweltering campaign headquarters in Toulon, southern France, Marine Le Pen beamed from behind Ray Bans at her latest catch. A government minister under the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy, the 62-year-old by her side was the perfect flag bearer for Ms Le Pen’s drive to poach figures from the mainstream Right. “They try to peddle fear about us but nobody is scared of Thierry Mariani,” Ms Le Pen said to the softly-spoken candidate. She is backing him to run Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur - the vast Fr

  • If You Like Cheeky Swimwear, These Brazilian Bikinis Are for You

    A swimsuit trend where less is more.

  • The US’s greatest danger isn’t China. It’s much closer to home

    The rivalry with China is palpable but history teaches us lessons about how it’s easier to blame others than blame ourselves Workers put together electronic gears at a factory in Zhangye in north-western China’s Gansu Province on 17 April, 2021. Photograph: AP China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure – as di

  • Trump Should Cough Up His $570,000 Debt To El Paso Before He Tours Border: Judge

    When Donald Trump arrives in Texas for an appearance with GOP Gov. Greg Abbott to tour the state’s border, he should bring a check to pay off his campaign’s nearly $570,000 debt to the city of El Paso, a local judge said. “We have been trying to reach out to get the $570,000 from when he had his campaign” rally two years ago, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told local NBC affiliate KTSM-9 TV earlier this week. If Abbott “helps us collect” the money Trump owes, “that would be real nice,”  Samaniego added.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Posted Very Graphic Travis Barker Makeout Pics

    “My baby❤️🔥,” Barker responded to the pics.

  • Major damage to Alabama mobile home park amid tropical storm

    Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in a small town just north of the Florida border. Sheriff Heath Jackson in Escambia County said a suspected tornado “pretty much leveled” a mobile home park, toppled trees onto houses and ripped the roof off of a high school gym. Most of the damage was done in or near the towns of Brewton and East Brewton, about 48 miles (77 kilometers) north of Pensacola, Florida.

  • A man who boosted his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with a shot from Moderna said his side effects were a 'little more severe' the third time round

    Scientists are researching whether mixing and matching COVID-19 shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson is safe and effective.

  • The Supreme Court's Newest Justices Produce Some Unexpected Results

    WASHINGTON — The arrival of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October seemed to create a 6-3 conservative juggernaut that would transform the Supreme Court. Instead, judging by the 39 signed decisions in argued cases so far this term, including two major rulings Thursday, the right side of the court is badly fractured and its liberal members are having a surprisingly good run. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That picture may change, as the court has yet to issue the term’s

  • The Biologist Who Fell to Earth

    On the morning after Juliane Diller fell to Earth, she awoke in the deep jungle of the Peruvian rainforest dazed with incomprehension. Just before noon on the previous day — Christmas Eve, 1971 — the 17-year-old and her mother had boarded a flight in Lima bound for Pucallpa, a rough-and-tumble port city along the Ucayali River. Her final destination was Panguana, a biological research station in the belly of the Amazon, where for three years she had lived, on and off, with her mother, Maria, and

  • Father of 8 was set to get 2nd vaccine dose, but contracted COVID-19 and died

    Among those is the Ballard family in North Carolina, grappling with the loss of their patriarch. Gordon Ballard, a devoted husband and father of eight who pushed through a lifelong illness to provide for his family, died of COVID-19 on May 17, 2021, his daughter said. The 65-year-old tested positive two weeks earlier, on May 3 -- the same day he was set to get his second vaccine dose.