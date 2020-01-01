Iran's supreme leader and Trump trade blame over US embassy siege in Baghdad as diplomats cower in safe room

Pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters set a fire while US soldiers fired tear gas during a sit-in in front of the US embassy in Baghdad - AP

Iran's supreme leader and US President Donald Trump entered into a war of words over events in Iraq on Wednesday, as American diplomats huddled in a safe room while pro-Tehran protesters surrounded their embassy in Baghdad.

President Donald Trump ordered hundreds of US troops to the region after thousands of angry supporters of an Iranian-backed militia chanting "Death to America" stormed entrances to the embassy on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest religious and spiritual authority, blamed the US for the recent unrest, warning the president that Tehran was not afraid to defend its interests.

US Marines guarding the mission fired tear gas on Wednesday as more crowds arrived and lit a fire on the roof of the reception area.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities,” Mr Trump tweeted before his administration announced the immediate deployment of an infantry battalion of about 750 soldiers.

“They will pay a very BIG PRICE!,” he said. “This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

Over the weekend, the US carried out strikes on positions of Iran-backed militia Khataeb Hizbollah in western Iraq in retaliation for rocket fire that killed an American civilian contractor at a military base in northern Iraq on Friday.

In another tweet, Mr Trump accused Tehran of "orchestrating" that day's storming of the US embassy in Baghdad by protesters angry over the American raid.

Khamenei responded by saying the US was ultimately responsible.

“That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran,” he said, referring to Mr Trump. “1st: You can’t do anything. 2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you.

“If the Islamic Republic decides to challenge & fight, it will do so unequivocally,” he continued, quote-tweeting the US president. “We’re not after wars, but we strongly defend the Iranian nation’s interests, dignity, & glory.”

The two countries have been battling for influence in Iraq, which has tried since the fall of Saddam Huseein's government to balance ties between the foes.

The image of the biggest and most heavily fortified US embassy in the world, a symbol of America’s vast presence in Iraq, coming under attack signalled Washington’s weakened power in the region.

Dozens of Iran-allied militiamen and their supporters had camped out at the gates of the embassy in Baghdad overnight, a day after they broke into the compound, trashing a reception area and smashing windows in one of the worst attacks on a US diplomatic mission in years.

The Population Mobilisation Forces (PMU) umbrella group issued a statement asking crowds to leave the embassy on Wednesday, however some hardline groups refused to leave.

Kataib Hizbollah said that this was only the "first message to the US", and that the next step will be to expel US troops from the country.