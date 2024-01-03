Iran's supreme leader vows harsh response to deadly attacks

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with the elegists and eulogists in Tehran. -/Iranian Supreme Leader's Office/dpa

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed a harsh response following the suspected terrorist attacks in the south-eastern city of Kerman that left more than 100 people dead.

"They should know that this catastrophic act will result in a harsh response, God willing," Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to a statement published in state media.

He also expressed his condolences to the victims and families.

Khamenei holds the highest religious and political office in Iran.

On the fourth anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, more than 100 people were killed and around 210 others injured in two explosions in his home city of Kerman, where people had gathered to remember him, in what was the deadliest attack in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic.