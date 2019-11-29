Iraq Cleric Calls for Swift Election as Dozens Killed on Streets

(Bloomberg) -- A representative of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric urged lawmakers to promptly hold “free and honest” elections to prevent the OPEC member from slipping into deeper chaos as anti-government protests rage.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Safi, who speaks on behalf of Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, also renewed calls for officials to end a violent crackdown against protesters a day after security forces killed at least 25 people and wounded scores more in the southern city of Nassiriya, and demonstrators burned Iran’s consulate in holy city of Najaf.

Iraq will “pay dearly” for any delay by parliament in holding elections that “express the people’s will,” Al-Safi said in a Friday sermon.

At least 380 people have died in clashes between security forces and protesters since Oct. 1, Ali Al-Bayyati, a member of Iraq’s independent High Human Rights Commission, said in a text message.

Violence Against Iraqi Protesters Is Rising, Rights Group Says

Iraqis, mostly from the Shiite majority population, are protesting against government corruption, poor services, and wide-ranging Iranian political influence, calling for an overhaul of the ruling class.

