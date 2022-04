TechCrunch

It's a story as old as time: Pull CO2 out of the air, wave your magic chemistry stick at it and bottle it as vodka and perfume. The planet wins carbon sequestration points, and you can stumble home at the end of a night reeking of self-congratulatory smugness and anyone who kisses you that night can taste how much you care about the environment. The Air Company sells vodka, hand sanitizer and eau de parfum, and just raised a Series A to double down on its commitment to the planet.