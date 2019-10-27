Iraq was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - security sources

BAGHDAD, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Iraq was informed by sources in Syria that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, two Iraqi security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

"Our sources from inside Syria have confirmed to the Iraqi intelligence team tasked with pursuing Baghdadi that he has been killed alongside his personal bodyguard in Idlib after his hiding place was discovered when he tried to get his family out of Idlib towards the Turkish border," said one of the sources. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)