Iraq Interior Ministry: 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that 82 people died and 110 were injured in a fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital tending to severe COVID-19 patients.

