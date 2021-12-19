Iraq military: 2 rockets strike inside Green Zone

Associated Press
·1 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two rockets struck Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. embassy, causing property damage but no casualties, Iraq's military said early Sunday.

One rocket was destroyed by the embassy's C-RAM defense system. Another fell near a national monument, causing damage to two civilian vehicles, the statement said. An investigation was launched by Iraqi security forces.

Along with the U.S. embassy, the Green Zone houses other foreign diplomatic missions and Iraqi government buildings. The zone is a frequent target of rocket and drone attacks that American officials blame on Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups.

Iran-aligned groups have vowed revenge on the U.S. for a 2020 drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. They have conditioned the end of attacks against the U.S. presence in Iraq on the exit of American troops from the country.

The U.S.-led coalition formally ended it's combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group this month. Some 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition shifts to an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.

The rocket attacks, once near-daily occurrences, have slowed in recent months. In November, an explosive-laden drone targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in an assassination attempt.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Washington State Sen. Doug Ericksen dead after battle with COVID

    The news came from a Saturday afternoon press release from the Washington Senate Republican Caucus.

  • McConnell Stops Another Coup Attempt as Trump’s Grip Keeps Slipping

    Doug Mills/GettyWhen it comes to pulling off coups in 2021, Donald Trump is 0 for 2. The latest, of course, being his failed effort to depose Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.I recently documented how Trump’s political endorsements don’t matter much in the outside game of GOP primary elections. It turns out, neither do his condemnations in the inside game of Senate leadership contests. At least, that’s what this Politico headline suggests: “GOP blows off Trump’s bid to oust McConnell.”As t

  • Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms

    Senior Taliban officials appealed on Saturday for international help to combat a deepening economic crisis that has fuelled fears of another refugee exodus from Afghanistan. The comments, at a special meeting to mark the U.N.'s international migrants day, underlined the new Islamist Taliban government's push to engage with the world community, four months after they seized power in Kabul. The movement's deputy Foreign Minister, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said it was the responsibility of countries like the United States, which have blocked billions of dollars of central bank reserves, to help Afghanistan recover after decades of war.

  • Jim Acosta Scolds Fox News for Capitol Riot Texts: ‘You’ve Been Busted on Your Bulls—’

    CNN host says release of texts "exposed what may have been a broad effort to overturn the 2020 election, and then deceive the public about that"

  • Michael Cohen Slams 'Stupid' Mark Meadows On MSNBC

    On Tuesday, the House voted to recommend criminal charges against Meadows for contempt of Congress.

  • Ethiopia claims retaking towns from Tigray rebels

    Ethiopian forces have recaptured several towns from Tigrayan rebels including Kobo and Woldiya in the north, the government announced Saturday, as fierce fighting raged in the 13-month war that has left thousands dead.

  • Deep in DR Congo forest, soldiers track holdout rebels

    Bags on their backs and guns slung across their chests, soldiers trudge into the forest in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo towards alleged hideouts of the ADF rebel group.

  • Head Of Watchdog Group Says Trump's D.C. Hotel Was 'Epicenter' Of Corruption

    The head of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington argues Donald Trump shouldn't have been allowed to retain ownership of the hotel as president.

  • Email database leak reveals dozens of military members, government employees, and academic personnel are active members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans

    The Sons of Confederate Veterans email database contained 71 military, 46 government, and 204 school email addresses, according to The Nation.

  • In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

    Reuters has taken rare footage of young men and women who said they left jobs in the city to become guerrilla fighters, swapping branded t-shirts and colourful dresses for army fatigues. A spokesperson for Myanmar's military government did not respond to a request for comment about the group and other civil defence forces around the country. Tattooed across his back were the words "Freedom to Lead" and the face of Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained during the coup and convicted this month of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions.

  • Sexist Fox News Guest Whines About Women, Gays Serving in Military

    Fox NewsA novel Omicron strain of the coronavirus has started to tear through the United States, but on Friday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and right-wing radio pundit Jesse Kelly focused on scoffing at women selflessly serving in the United States military.The segment lifted off with Carlson taking a swing at remarks made by Christopher Grady, who was confirmed on Friday by the U.S. Senate to the post of Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Fox News host played a clip from the

  • Storied 29th Infantry Patch Possibly on Chopping Block Due to Confederate Ties

    The 29th Infantry, a National Guard division created during the World War I era, makes up the lion's share of the Virginia Guard.

  • Trump Administration Deliberately Tanked Covid Response for Political Purposes: Report

    "Persistent political interference in the pandemic response contributed to one of the worst failures of leadership in American history," the House report read

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ Founder Spilled to Jan. 6 Committee About Contact With Republican Lawmakers

    Ali Alexander interacted with Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) ahead of the riot at the Capitol

  • Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's opposition suffered a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government. The defeat of the referendums comes as Taipei faces growing military and political pressure from Beijing, and is a boost for President Tsai Ing-wen https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-election-idUSKBN1ZA009 - re-elected by a landslide last year on vows to stand up to China. Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang, or KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, is hoping to make a comeback in key mayoral elections late next year.

  • Calmes: Bigger holes keep appearing in the 'big lie'

    Republican lawmakers texted the Trump White House in panic on Jan. 6 as they were under siege, a scene the party has played down ever since.

  • Afghanistan to Wisconsin: Refugees dream of home

    Some of the 13,000 Afghan refugees living at a US military base in Wisconsin reflect on new lives.

  • Kamala Harris got heated after Charlamagne tha God asked if Joe Biden or Joe Manchin was the 'real president'

    "Don't start talking like a Republican," Harris said. "It's Joe Biden. And I'm Vice President, and my name is Kamala Harris."

  • Former President Donald Trump returns to Houston for event

    The former president will discuss his administration at Toyota Center, but his event could be met with some protestors who believe he should be prosecuted over Jan. 6.

  • Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

    Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies. The proposals, which were submitted to the U.S. and its allies earlier this week, also call for a ban on sending U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other’s territory, along with a halt to NATO military drills near Russia. The demand for a written guarantee that Ukraine won't be offered membership already has been rejected by the West, which said Moscow doesn't have a say in NATO's enlargement.