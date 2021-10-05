Iraq’s militias seek to consolidate political power in vote

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·3 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Among the candidates running in Iraq’s general elections this week is the leader of one of the most hard-line and powerful militias with close ties to Iran who once battled U.S. troops.

Hussein Muanis joins a long list of candidates from among Iran-backed Shiite factions vying for parliament seats. But he is the first to be openly affiliated with Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, signaling the militant group’s formal entry into politics.

The group is on a U.S. list of terrorist organizations and is accused by U.S. officials of targeting American forces in Iraq. Muanis himself was jailed by the Americans for four years from 2008 to 2012 for fighting U.S. troops.

“Our entrance into politics is a religious obligation. I battled the occupiers militarily and now I will battle them politically,” he said, speaking to The Associated Press recently in his office in central Baghdad.

Muanis, 50, says he has given up his militia fatigues in favor of politics. He now heads a political movement called “Harakat Huqooq,” or Rights Movement, which is fielding 32 candidates and an electoral program stressing the departure of U.S. troops from Iraq.

The Kataib Hezbollah group has been struck by U.S. forces near the Iraq-Syria border several times. In December 2019, the U.S. carried out strikes targeting military sites belonging to the group after blaming it for a rocket barrage that killed a U.S. defense contractor at a military compound near Kirkuk in northern Iraq. Around 20 militiamen were killed.

Harakat Huqooq's campaign advertisements decorate the streets of Shiite dominated areas in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

Iraq is holding elections on Oct. 10, the fifth parliamentary vote since the U.S.-led invasion that ousted dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, which shifted the country’s power base from minority Arab Sunnis to majority Shiites. The vote was brought forward by one year in response to mass protests that broke out in late 2019 over endemic corruption, poor services and unemployment.

While a new electoral law has allowed more independents to run, Shiite groups continue to dominate the electoral landscape with a tight race expected between pro-Iran parties and their militias — the largest of which is the Fatah alliance — and the political bloc of Shiite nationalist heavyweight Moqtada al-Sadr, the biggest winner in the 2018 elections.

The Fatah alliance includes leaders associated with the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units, an umbrella group for mostly pro-Iran state-sanctioned militias, including Kataib Hezbollah. But the group has lost some popularity following the 2019 protests, with activists accusing hard-line armed factions of brutally suppressing protesters by using live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Protesters demanding change and reform were also often railing against Iran’s heavy-handed interferences in Iraqi politics. More than 600 were killed and thousands injured during the months-long protests.

Analysts say the entry of Kataeb Hezbollah — the group is separate from the Lebanese group of the same name — might be an attempt by Iran to strengthen its allies inside Iraq’s parliament.

Bassam al-Qazwini, a Baghdad-based political analyst, said after the 2019 protest movement Iran pushed for hard-liners to go into politics.

“Harakat Huqooq opens the door for hard-line factions to enter the realm of politics and the parliament building,” he said, adding that he did not expect them to win a lot of seats.

Muanis, a slender man who sports a light beard, said his reasons for entering politics is the people’s disappointment with the current political situation and politicians' failure to implement reform.

“So we are participating in order to bring about change,” he said. If he wins, he says he will work from inside parliament on “regaining Iraqi sovereignty by having the occupier leave,” he said of the Americans.

Asked about the proliferation of arms outside state control, he said: “Whenever the occupation is no longer there then we can discuss it. Then there would be no need to bear arms.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN envoy visits Yemen for talks with PM, separatists

    The U.N. special envoy for Yemen met Tuesday with the prime minister of the country’s internationally recognized government in the port city of Aden, officials said. Hans Grundberg landed in Aden in his first visit to the war-scarred country since taking up his post last month, according to the U.N. mission in Yemen.

  • Biden aides to tell Israelis U.S. will pursue 'other avenues' if Iran diplomacy fails

    Top U.S. officials will tell their Israeli counterparts on Tuesday that the Biden administration remains committed to diplomacy with Iran, but if necessary would be prepared to pursue "other avenues" to ensure Tehran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, a senior U.S. official said. A visit to Washington by Israel's national security adviser, Eyal Hulata, will allow the two allies to share intelligence and develop a "baseline assessment" of how far Tehran's nuclear program has advanced, the official said.

  • WATCH: grizzly bear charges at vehicle

    WATCH: grizzly bear charges at vehicle

  • Philippines to investigate 154 police over deadly drugs war

    MANILA (Reuters) -An initial investigation by the Philippine government has found 154 police officers could be criminally liable over their conduct in President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs, in a rare admission by the state that abuses may have taken place. The findings, announced by the Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday, come just a few weeks after the International Criminal Court (ICC) approved a formal investigation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/international-court-approves-investigation-into-philippines-war-drugs-2021-09-15 into thousands of state killings of alleged drug dealers since Duterte took office in 2016. The popular Duterte, 76, has dared the ICC to put him on trial and publicly said he would happily "rot in jail" for killing people intent on destroying his country.

  • ‘Greta is right’: climate pledges must be matched by action, say Mars executives

    The company will tie executive pay to emissions reduction and eliminate deforestation through its supply chain Mars is seeing the impact of climate change across its business – droughts in west Africa, for example, affecting cocoa production. Photograph: Luc Gnago/Reuters The chief executive of Mars, one of the world’s largest consumer products companies, has warned that “all too often” corporate commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions fall short and threaten to undermine their credibility a

  • Anti-vaccine protesters march to Australian consulate in New York

    Anti-vaccine mandate demonstrators in New York rally against Australia's Covid-19 measures and protest outside the Australian consulate in the city. Protesters chant "Save Australia" as they tear down a free Covid-19 testing stand on the street.

  • China bets on hi-tech, history to attract Dubai Expo crowd

    As countries vie for attention at Expo 2020 Dubai, China has gone all out, hoping to take centre stage by showcasing more than 5,000 years of civilisation crowned by recent technological advances. A robotic panda shakes hands with visitors to its pavilion, named "Light of China", one of the biggest at the expo which opened last week. Built on a site covering around 4,600 square metres, 'Light of China' offers a glimpse into the future: space exploration, robotics and smart cities, and is a source of pride for some early Chinese visitors.

  • U.S. rules out "goodwill gesture" to get Iran back into negotiations

    The U.S. will not offer Iran concessions just to get nuclear talks restarted, a senior U.S. official told reporters, rejecting an Iranian demand for "a goodwill gesture," such as the release of $10 billion in frozen Iranian funds.Why it matters: Indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran over a mutual return to the 2015 nuclear deal have been suspended since the Iranian elections in June. There is no set date for talks to resume, but the Iranians have signaled it could happen in early November.Sta

  • Blast hits Kabul mosque, killing civilians

    A blast at a mosque in Kabul killed several civilians Sunday as prayers were held for the recently deceased mother of a Taliban spokesman, Taliban officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack - the most serious in the Afghan capital since the withdrawal of U.S. forces in August.Several other civilians were hurt in the explosion on a main road near the entrance to the mosque, officials said.Taliban commanders were seen giving blood at a hospital treating the wounded. Media access was tightly controlled.The attack underlined the mounting challenges facing the Taliban as they grapple to prevent a complete collapse of Afghanistan's war-battered economy, with millions threatened by famine as winter approaches. Hours after Sunday's blast, local media reported heavy exchanges of gunfire to the north of the city. Residents contacted confirmed they had heard explosions and gunfire. Reuters was not immediately able to determine who was involved.

  • Egypt close to finalising arrangements for gas supplies to Lebanon

    Egypt is finalising arrangements to start supplying gas to Lebanon soon under a plan to help ease Lebanon's power crisis, the two countries' energy ministers said after meeting on Tuesday. Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help to boost Lebanon's electricity output. The deal, agreed by all four countries, is part of a U.S.-backed plan to address Lebanon's power shortages.

  • Analysis-Quest for more leverage drives Iran's nuclear stalling tactic, analysts say

    Western powers have been trying for weeks to get Tehran's answer to one question - when will the Islamic Republic return to nuclear talks that have been on hold since June. Iran's response has been vague and simple: "soon". Behind Tehran's stalling is an attempt to gain leverage to extract more concessions when negotiations do eventually resume, officials and analysts said, including by advancing its uranium enrichment programme, a possible pathway to a nuclear bomb.

  • The transformative potential of crypto and blockchain is 'difficult to overstate,' Bank of America says in its debut report on the sector

    Bank of America launched coverage of digital assets to make sense of a rapidly growing asset class that has now ballooned to $2.1 trillion.

  • Brian Laundrie’s sister said he flew home on 17 August after bodycam fight – upending entire Petito timeline

    On a door-step interview with protesters, Cassie Laundrie opened up about her brother’s disappearance

  • Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

    Taliban forces raided an Islamic State affiliate's hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul, the Taliban said Monday. Sunday's bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility was made, suspicion quickly fell on the Islamic State group, which has ramped up attacks against its Taliban enemy since their takeover of Kabul in mid-August. Taliban officials had gathered at the mosque to mourn the passing of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid's mother.

  • Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

    The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union, a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of woods and swamps.

  • 'Get out of the way': Biden blasts Republicans over debt ceiling standoff

    President Joe Biden accused congressional Republicans of being reckless over their approach to the debt ceiling, adamant that extending the country's borrowing limit is a shared responsibility because it is about paying off expenses already incurred.

  • World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

    Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol are among the commodity merchants facing massive margin calls on their positions in natural gas markets across Europe and the U.S.

  • Search For Suspect Behind Subway Push

    The search continues for a woman caught on camera pushing another woman into an oncoming train at a subway station in Times Square. The attack led to calls for more security underground and help from the National Guard. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

  • Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown returning to practice from injured reserve

    Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Brown was designated to return to practice with the team on Monday after missing the first four weeks due to a sprained knee. Brown was placed on injured reserve after final roster cuts due to a knee issue that surfaced during training camp. After initially being considered day-to-day, Brown ultimately [more]

  • Chicago police superintendent defends ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, says it’s saved lives

    Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown defended his department’s controversial ShotSpotter contract Monday, telling aldermen it’s an important “tool in our toolbox” despite studies that questioned the gunshot-detection system’s usefulness. Appearing for his annual City Council budget hearing, Brown pushed back against aldermen who said the city should consider ending the deal after the ...