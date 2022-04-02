Iraq oil exports $11.07 bn in March, highest for 50 years

Oil ministry figures show Iraq exported more crude last month than it has since 1972 (AFP/Hussein FALEH) (Hussein FALEH)
Ammar Karim and Laure al-Koury
·3 min read

Iraq exported $11.07 billion of oil last month, the highest level for half a century, as crude prices soared amid shortfall fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the oil ministry said.

The second largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iraq exported "100,563,999 barrels for revenues of $11.07 billion, the highest revenue since 1972", the ministry said.

The figures published late Friday are preliminary data but final data "generally does not vary" much, a ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In February, oil revenues reached an eight-year high of $8.5 billion dollars, with daily exports of 3.3 million barrels of oil.

Oil exports account for more than 90 percent of Iraq's income.

Crude prices spiked over fears of a major supply shortfall after Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russia is the world's second biggest exporter of oil after Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, the OPEC group of oil producing countries and its Russia-led allies agreed on another modest oil output increase, ignoring Western pressure to significantly boost production as the Ukraine conflict has rocked prices.

The 13 members of the Saudi-led OPEC and 10 countries spearheaded by Russia -- a group known as OPEC+ -- backed an increase of 432,000 barrels per day in May, marginally higher than in previous months.

- 'Two-edged sword' -

The United States has urged OPEC+ to boost production as high energy prices have contributed to soaring inflation across the world, which has threatened to severely derail the recovery from the Covid pandemic.

While OPEC refused to budge, Washington said it would tap its strategic stockpile by a record amount in a bid to cool soaring prices.

The international benchmark contract, Brent North Sea crude, flirted with a record high in early March as it soared to almost $140 per barrel, but has retreated since then.

On Friday, oil was around $100 a barrel.

Oil revenues are critical for Iraq's government, with the country mired in a financial crisis and needing funds to rebuild infrastructure after decades of devastating war.

Iraq, with a population of some 41 million people, is also grappling with a major energy crisis and suffers regular power cuts.

Despite its immense oil and gas reserves, Iraq remains dependent on imports to meet its energy needs.

Neighbouring Iran currently provides a third of Iraq's gas and electricity needs, but supplies are regularly cut or reduced, aggravating daily load shedding.

"Overall, a windfall in oil revenues is positive for Iraq," said Yesar al-Maleki, an analyst at Middle East Economic Survey.

"But is a two-edged sword, since it may dampen government efforts to implement economic reforms needed to diversify it's sources of income beyond oil."

Many ordinary Iraqis are frustrated that they see little impact of the higher oil revenues trickle down to them, in a country where nearly a third live below the poverty line, according to the UN.

"With the new parliament bringing a more populist flavour of MPs, it is expected that this windfall will lead to greater calls by politicians and the public alike to increase public sector wages and employment," Maleki added.

ak-gde/pjm/dv

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how Fort Worth rallied against Russian atrocities against Jewish people in 1903

    Russian mobs had bludgeoned Jewish shopkeepers to death, choked children, maimed women and ransacked hundreds of homes.

  • Ukraine Sunflower Oil Crisis Hits Food From Chips to Cookies

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the supply of almost half of the world’s sunflower oil exports, forcing companies to turn to less desirable alternatives such as palm oil in products ranging from potato chips to cookies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments N

  • Got tech neck? This top-rated massage gun is now at its lowest price ever

    With five massage heads, five speeds and a long battery life, this machine melts pain away with ease.

  • United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties honors everyday heroes at annual event

    The evening saluted local citizens and groups in several different categories at a banquet held at LaRoy’s Hall.

  • India's Dec quarter current account gap widens to 2.7% of GDP

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's current account deficit widened in the three months to December, mainly on the back the higher trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. "We expect the current account deficit to recede somewhat in Q4 FY2022, to around $17-$21 billion, with the third wave temporarily curtailing certain imports," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, referring to a surge in coronavirus infections. The central bank said net services receipts increased both sequentially and on year-on-year basis on the back of the robust performance of net exports of computer and business services.

  • Ukraine: Russia praises India for not judging war in 'one-sided way'

    India has offered support to Russia over Ukraine but is under pressure from other countries.

  • OPEC+ sticks to modest oil supply increase despite high prices

    A group of oil exporting countries known as OPEC+ agreed to stick to a modest supply increase despite high prices linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. OPEC+, which includes Russia as well as countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, agreed to increase supply by just 432,000 barrels per day as the group…

  • Germany indicts army reservist suspected of spying for Russia

    Germany has indicted a former officer in its reserve force on charges of spying for Russia, the Federal Public Prosecutor (GBA) said on Friday, in a case that may worsen relations strained by tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a deputy commander of a squad, Ralph G., whose family name cannot be fully disclosed under privacy laws, provided Russian agents with "numerous documents and information" about the German army from October 2014 until March 2020, German prosecutor Ines Peterson said in a statement. Strains between Russia and the NATO military alliance have risen to levels unseen since the Cold War after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian lawmaker talks war, weapons, and Russian ‘society gone crazy’

    Inna Sovsun, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, joins Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan in a wide-ranging conversation about the latest in the country’s efforts to defend against Russian attacks. Discussing intervention by the U.S. that stopped delivery of MiG fighter jets from Poland, Sovsun says, “There is this big frustration and feeling of betrayal on the side of all Ukrainian society,” adding that the defensive weaponry that has been provided “feels like we’re getting just enough to survive, but not enough to win.”

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Ukrainians hunting Russians as they leave Kyiv area: Pentagon update Day 36

    The Pentagon has been providing daily updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's efforts to resist. The U.S. continues to see roughly 20% of the Russian forces that were arrayed against Kyiv repositioning away from the capital, the official said. "As these forces begin to reposition, the Ukrainians are moving against them," the official said.

  • A former Trump official said 'you knew your day was wrecked' when Ginni Thomas showed up at the White House, report says

    Ginni Thomas presented Trump with lists of suggested hires, including "infamous bigots and conspiracy theorists," the Daily Beast reported.

  • Trump worried about John Kelly monitoring his calls on the White House switchboard and told people to hang up and call him on his cell: report

    While serving as Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly monitored the White House switchboard to see who was calling the former president, reports said.

  • Scoop: Key Trump aide’s absence a new clue in Jan. 6 records gap

    On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes loses Washington Post defamation appeal

    In a 3-0 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., said Nunes "does not point to a single statement" that was false or defamatory on its face in the February 2020 article about Russia's desire for Trump to win a second White House term. Nunes "failed to plausibly allege a claim of defamation," the court said.

  • Trump Used White House Phone On Jan. 6 For Call Omitted From Record: Report

    A gap in official records raises the possibility that Donald Trump was using burner phones to speak to other officials the day of the Capitol riot.

  • Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

    After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring.

  • Kremlin 'concerned' about U.S. 'complete misunderstanding' of Putin

    Suggestions by U.S. officials that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him awkward truths about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand him or Russia's government, the Kremlin said on Thursday. White House and European officials said on Wednesday that they believed Putin had been misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the conflict in Ukraine was going or how badly Western sanctions had hit Russia. "To our regret - and, in fact, this probably even causes our concern - it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon has real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

  • More secret Trump and Pence staffing records revealed following Insider's federal Freedom of Information Act lawsuit

    For months, the staffers continued to earn taxpayer-funded paychecks after President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence left office last year.

  • Russia's planting of land mines shows its troops know they've been defeated and don't plan another big attempt on Kyiv

    Russian forces are using banned anti-personnel mines to cover its tactical retreat in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said.