Iraq PM Says Withdrawal of Foreign Troops Is Best Way Forward

(Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi recommended the “urgent” withdrawal of foreign troops from the country as his preferred option to fix relations with the U.S. and others.

The other option would be to restrict the role of foreign troops to fighting Islamic State militants and training Iraqi forces, he said at an emergency session of parliament on Sunday.

”Confidence has been shaken between Iraq and U.S.,” mainly over the U.S. criticism of Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraq’s relation with Iran and the U.S. breaches of Iraqi sovereignty, Abdul-Mahdi said. Foreign military shouldn’t take action in Iraq without the government’s permission, he said.

Trump Ramps Up Iran Rhetoric as De-Escalation Vow Fades

Abdul-Mahdi’s comments came as President Donald Trump said the U.S. has identified 52 Iranian sites it would hit if Tehran retaliates against the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Iraq.

Trump said he approved the strike in Iraq because Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” against American diplomats and military personnel.

