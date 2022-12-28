Iraq prime minister orders crackdown on trademark violations

A woman walks by an unlicensed Starbucks cafe in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Real Starbucks merchandise is imported from neighboring countries to stock the three cafes in the city, but all are unlicensed. Starbucks filed a lawsuit in an attempt to shut down the trademark violation but the case was shuttered after the owner allegedly threatened lawyers hired by the coffee house. (AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·2 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission, his office said Wednesday.

The move by the premier, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, comes after The Associated Press reported last week that Iraq has become a major center of trademark violations and piracy.

In one prominent example, a chain of fake Starbucks has been operating under the international coffee company’s logo in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital. Starbucks filed a lawsuit in an attempt to shut down the trademark violation, but the case was halted after the owner allegedly threatened lawyers hired by the coffee house.

Amin Makhsusi, the owner of the fake branches, had admitted to the AP that he operated the stores without a license from Starbucks but denied making threats. He said he had first tried to obtain a license legally, but after being turned down, decided to open the store anyway.

The statement from al-Sudani's office said that trademark infringements are “a violation of the law, and a crime that harms the business environment and foreign investments” as well as harming "Iraq’s reputation and its ability to attract major companies and institutions with internationally registered brands and trademarks.”

It said that Iraqi authorities had taken “legal measures” against a number of businesses found to be operating under fake trademarks, but did not specify which ones.

Asked whether the government had ordered the “Starbucks” stores to be shut down, Yahia Rasool, a spokesperson for al-Sudani, declined to comment beyond the statement issued by his office.

At one of the unauthorized “Starbucks” branches in Baghdad, the signs bearing the logo had been removed from the storefront by Wednesday and the main entrance was shuttered by a roll-down metal cover. However, another door remained open and the shop was still doing business inside, serving coffee in Starbucks-brand paper cups.

Makhsusi told the AP that the stores had taken down the “Starbucks” signs and logos under orders from security officials, but that they were still selling the stock of Starbucks coffee and cups, bought retail, which they had to “get rid of.”

The chain will change its name, he said, to be able to operate legally.

However, the issue of counterfeiting and piracy in Iraq goes beyond coffee.

The broadcaster beIN has sent cease-and-desist letters to Earthlink, Iraq’s largest internet service provider, alleging that a free streaming service offered to its subscribers is composed almost entirely of pirated content.

And at least two U.S. pharmaceutical companies have approached the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with complaints that their trademark was being used to sell counterfeit life-saving medication by Iraqi companies.

___

Associated Press reporters Ahmed Sami Fattah and Ali Abdul-Hassan in Baghdad contributed reporting.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why a Housing Recession Isn't a Problem for American Homes 4 Rent

    One of the meta narratives this year has been the housing recession. Between rising mortgage rates and soaring home prices, there is an affordability crisis, especially for the first-time homebuyer. Recent data from the National Association of Realtors on housing inventory and sales underscores the data.

  • Iran holds funerals for troops killed in 1980s Iraq war

    Thousands of Iranians on Tuesday attended state-organized funerals for 400 soldiers killed in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. Iran's president, meanwhile, lashed out at the United States and its allies, accusing them of fomenting anti-government protests that have been underway in Iran for over three months. In January, 250 Iranian soldiers killed in the 1980-1988 war were buried in similar ceremonies.

  • SpaceX launches 60th Falcon 9 rocket of 2022

    Space X completes its 60th and final launch of the year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Jihadi violence hits Benin, shows spread across West Africa

    It’s been more than a year since jihadis first stormed Igor Kassah's town in northern Benin but the priest still lives in fear. Violence by extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has wracked much of West Africa's inland Sahel region for more than seven years. Now it is spreading into the coastal states with Benin the hardest hit, say experts.

  • Clean energy: Scrubbing wind turbines with robots nets Aerones $39M

    Aerones, a robotics startup that scrubs and inspects wind turbines so humans don't have to, secured $38.9 million in fresh funding this month from dozens of undisclosed investors, TechCrunch has learned. Wind turbines produce clean energy, but their towers tend to leak oil, which can corrode blades, increase wind resistance and pollute the ground below. Aerones' remote-operated robots clean towers and blades by blasting them with a liquid detergent, while funnels beneath the blades collect the mucked-up liquid for reuse.

  • Ukrainian drone reportedly shot down near airbase deep inside Russia

    Russia's Defense Ministry said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, and three servicemen were killed by debris at the Engels airbase.

  • Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) shareholders have endured a 14% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But in the short term the market is a voting machine...

  • 5 Textile-Apparel Stocks Worth a Watch Despite Rising Inflation

    The Zacks Textile - Apparel industry players are grappling with high input costs. Brand strength bodes well for Lululemon (LULU), Ralph Lauren (RL), Columbia Sportswear (COLM), PVH Corp. (PVH) and Under Armour (UAA).

  • Down -27.43% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Asana, Inc. (ASAN) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Anders Lee reacts to win vs. Penguins: 'We were really on our game tonight' | Islanders Post Game

    In this Islanders postgame news conference, Anders Lee reacts to the 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lee said the Islanders played well as a team, and credited the recent addition of Hudson Fasching as one of the keys to the victory.

  • Millennial nostalgia brings '80s, '90s back into trend

    Trends stemming from the '80s and '90s have brought the past back into vogue in recent years. Ryan Lizardi, associate professor at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and author of the book Nostalgic Generations and Media: Perception of Time and Available Meaning, told ABC News' "Start Here" podcast that the media itself was the clear catalyst for this trend. Lizardi argued the entertainment industry encouraged a perpetual attachment to adolescence for the now-grown '80s and '90s kids, hoping to make connections to past franchises and hook new generations.

  • Jets suffer third straight loss, lose 4-1 to Wild

    Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and assist in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 victory Tuesday that handed the Winnipeg Jets their first three-game losing streak of the season. “Almost a perfect game, for coming off a break,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. Samuel Walker also scored his first NHL goal for the Wild, who are 7-1-0 in their past eight games.

  • Drunken conscript beats senior officer to death in Russia

    A drunken conscript has beaten a senior officer to death in Russia's Chelyabinsk Oblast. Source: Russian publications Meduza and Mgorsk.ru Details: The incident occurred on 23 December. A drunk senior sergeant attacked a captain in a compartment of a staff carriage of a military train at Misyash station.

  • Biden’s Special Envoys Are About to Get Less Special

    (Bloomberg) -- State Department special envoys are about to get less special.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood StakeChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsPresident Joe Biden’s administration is rushing to fill posts for special

  • North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented new plans to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported Wednesday, in an indication he’ll continue his provocative run of weapons displays. Kim’s statement came as animosities with rival South Korea rose sharply this week with the South accused the North of flying drones across the border for the first time in five years. This year, North Korea already performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call an attempt to modernize its arsenal and increase its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

  • Japan is about to roll out new entry requirements that only affect people traveling from China as China's COVID cases soar

    An estimated 250 million COVID infections were recorded in December alone, per leaked Chinese official notes.

  • Lucid Stock Fell to New Low Despite $1 Billion Saudi Investment

    Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund bought $915 million of electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group's shares last week. The stock set a record low Tuesday.

  • Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball

    Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered through another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown. Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on other airlines or renting cars to get to their destination, but many remained stranded. The airline’s CEO said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal.

  • How Warriors' ugly win vs. Hornets shows beautiful, long-term benefits

    An ugly brand of basketball brought the Warriors exactly what they wanted against the Charlotte Hornets -- a win.

  • Elderly Florida woman whom neighbors describe as 'hoarder' found dead after Christmas fire

    A Christmas night fire resulted in the death of a Florida woman in her 80s who neighbors say was known to be a hoarder and had been asking around for an extension cord.