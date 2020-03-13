Iraq puts Germany and Qatar on coronavirus entry ban list

BAGHDAD, March 13 (Reuters) - Iraq has banned entry to travellers coming from Germany and Qatar, its health minister said on Friday, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 13 as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The ban does not extend to Iraqi citizens and foreign diplomats, Health Minister Jaafar Allawi said in a statement. Iraq has so far recorded 83 cases of coronavirus, eight deaths, and 24 recoveries.

Allawi, who heads the government's coronavirus taskforce, also banned domestic travel between provinces from March 15-25 with the exception of emergencies, trade, and employees commuting to work. Major religious gatherings during the Islamic month of Rajab (Feb. 25 - March 24) were also banned. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Jon Boyle)