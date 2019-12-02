Iraq’s Quiet Kingmaker Brings Down a Prime Minister

Iraq’s parliament accepted Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s resignation on Sunday, finally bringing down a veteran political survivor.

Youth-led protests have rocked Iraq for several weeks, and crackdowns by the state and militia groups have killed hundreds of protests. But a rare intervention from Ayatollah Ali Sistani, usually reluctant to dirty his hands with politics, was the tipping point.

“The religious authority . . . reaffirms the forbiddenness of attacking peaceful protesters and preventing them from exercising their right to demand reform,” Sistani’s office said in a Friday statement. “The Parliament from which the current government emerged is invited to revisit its options in this affair and behave in accordance with the interests of Iraq, the preservation of its sons’ blood, and avoidance of a cycle of violence, chaos, and destruction.”

Sistani called for electoral legislation “in preparation for free and fair elections whose results sincerely reflect the will of the Iraqi people.”

Abdul-Mahdi had spent time in nearly every Iraqi center of power: the Ba’ath Party, the Community Party, the Supreme Council of the Islamic Revolution, and the U.S.-led transitional government.

But the circumspect Arabic statement from Sistani’s office was enough to bring him down. On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament accepted Abdul-Mahdi’s resignation.

In an astonishing face-heel turn, Sairoon—an alliance between the Communist Party and the nationalist cleric Muqtada Sadr—called for Abdul-Mahdi to be tried for the deaths of protesters. The previous month, Sairoon had refused to accept his resignation.

“Abdul-Mahdi is not responsible for Iraq's political morass, nor is he the reason for Iranian influence in Iraq—in fact, he has always been more a favorite of Washington than Tehran,” said Professor Vali Nasr of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. “He is a victim of the times.”

“Sistani has always taken a position of reflecting and defending the people. Adil Abdul-Mahdi was unable to calm the situation, and was responsible for violent crackdown on protesters,” he told the National Interest. “Sistani in effect helped get Iraqi politics past the current impasse by forcing a change at the top.”

Read the original article.