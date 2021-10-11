Iraq says it has arrested top leader in Islamic State group

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·1 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq said on Monday it has detained a top leader of the Islamic State group and a longtime al-Qaida operative in a cross-border operation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted the news, identifying the man as Sami Jassem, who oversees the Islamic State group’s financial operations and served as the deputy leader of IS under the late Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

He described it as “one of the most difficult" cross border intelligence operations ever conducted by Iraqi forces.

Iraqi intelligence officials told The Associated Press that Jassem was detained in an identified foreign country and transported to Iraq few days ago. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak of the operation on the record.

Jassem worked with al-Qaida in Iraq leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, before he was killed by the Americans in Iraq in 2016. He assumed various security positions in Iraq, and moved to Syria in 2015, after the Islamic State group, an al-Qaida offshoot, declared its caliphate in 2014 and became the deputy of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the extremist group's leader.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin intervened to block Ivanka Trump's appointment to the World Bank: report

    In April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the AP she passed on leading the World Bank, expressing that she was "happy" with her work at the White House.

  • China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon's ex-software chief says

    LONDON (Reuters) -China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.

  • Whitehouse admits Trump may not be mastermind behind DOJ scheme to overturn election

    Former President Donald Trump may not be the person who was "pulling the strings" behind a plan hinged on replacing the top Justice Department official with a loyalist willing to carry out a more aggressive strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 election, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.

  • Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

    Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Hill expected not to be similarly invisible when she later went to work for another world leader, Donald Trump, as his Russia adviser in the White House.

  • AQ Khan: The most dangerous man in the world?

    Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • I refused to lie under oath for the state of Arizona, and the courts aren't on my side

    I can't recover my losses after I was punished by the state of Arizona for refusing to lie under oath. Why? The doctrine of qualified immunity.

  • Ethiopian troops launch major offensive against Tigray forces

    The Ethiopian military has intensified airstrikes over the last few days as it continues an assault against rebel forces from the Tigray region in a nearly yearlong civil war, Bloomberg reports. Driving the news: The reports of the intensified conflict comes days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term in Africa's second-most populous country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Getachew Reda, a s

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.

  • Stephanie Grisham said she was 'part of something unusually evil' in the Trump White House

    "I don't think I can rebrand. I think this will follow me forever," Grisham told New York Magazine of the fallout from her stint in the White House.

  • Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize https://www.reuters.com/world/philippines-journalist-ressa-russian-journalist-muratov-win-2021-nobel-peace-2021-10-08/?enowpopup after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule.

  • Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday. The U.S. statement was less definitive, saying only that the two sides “discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.” The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

  • Taliban says U.S. will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.

  • He Saw America’s Crackup Coming in 2011—He Says It’s Worse Now

    Brent Stirton/Getty“Another outside possibility is that, faced with a major crisis, the federation’s leaders will betray their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the primary adhesive holding the union together,” Colin Woodard wrote in the epilogue to his prescient 2011 book, American Nations: A History of the Eleven Regional Cultures in North America.”In the midst of, say, a deadly pandemic outbreak or the destruction of several cities by terrorists, a fearful public might condone the suspens

  • CNN's Jim Acosta Says Trump's Rally Comment 'Gave Away The Big Lie'

    "He is admitting that his election lies are ego juice, just there to pump up the crowd, the very stuff that fueled the insurrection," the anchor said.

  • Retirees in These 13 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

    Chances are good Social Security benefits will be very important to you in retirement. Unfortunately, millions of retirees across America risk losing some of the benefits they expect to receive. Retirees are at risk of losing a part of their Social Security checks if they live in one of the 13 states that charges state tax on these benefits.

  • Battle-hardened Taliban fighters enjoy a day off at amusement park

    Strolling casually with their machine guns in hand, Halimi and hundreds of fellow Taliban fighters enjoyed a rare day off with a visit to a popular waterside amusement park in Kabul. Friday's day trip to the sandy shores of the capital's Qargha reservoir was a welcome break for the fighters after months of conflict and weeks of security duty since the Taliban took power in mid-August. "I feel very cheerful about coming to Kabul and being able to visit Qargha for the first time ... the people welcomed me and my companions in a brotherly manner," Halimi, 24, a fighter from the central Maidan Wardak province, told Reuters, asking not to give his full name.