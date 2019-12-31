In Iraq, Trump and Netanyahu Are Attacking the Same Iran-Backed Militia

JERUSALEM—Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi declared on Christmas Day that Israel will act to keep Iran from getting entrenched in Iraq, acknowledging officially for the first time that Israel has attacked Iranian-backed groups there.

Two days after Kochavi’s speech, 32 Iranian-made 107 mm rockets slammed into an Iraqi base where U.S. forces were present. One U.S. contractor was killed and several soldiers wounded. Washington retaliated with airstrikes targeting the pro-Iranian Iraqi-based militia Kataib Hezbollah.

Maximum Pressure on Iran Is Working. That’s Why It’s Lashing Out. Let’s Keep It Up.

The two incidents now bring into view both Israeli and American red lines trying to contain Iran’s role in the region. If they are not the same, they are converging. But an escalating series of actions and reactions on a chessboard spanning Iraq and Syria could play into Iran’s long-term strategy, which aims to evict the U.S. from Iraq and Syria and keep Israel on the defensive.

THE LINES IN THE SAND

For Israel the red line has been Iran’s effort to transfer precision guided munitions through Iraq and Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, and its increasing role in Syria near to Israel’s borders. For the current U.S. administration the red line has become further Iranian proxy attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq or Syria.

Now both Israel and the U.S. are carrying out airstrikes on Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria. But while the U.S. and Israel are close allies, the two countries do not always see eye-to-eye when they look at Baghdad. The U.S. supports a “strong and sovereign Iraq,” according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. And the U.S. military is in Iraq at the invitation of the government there to help defeat the so-called Islamic State—a fact that the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition constantly reiterates whenever there are controversies about the American presence.

Syria is a different matter. When Israel has targeted Iran’s presence there, Washington has been supportive. Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes on up to 250 Iranian and Iranian-linked targets in Syria in recent years, and Iran has stepped up retaliation for these strikes, firing rockets at Israel and launching a drone that penetrated Israel’s airspace in February 2018. When President Trump made his capricious and partially reversed decision to pull out of Syria earlier this year, Pompeo flew to Tel Aviv to reassure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel still had U.S. support for action there.

Netanyahu’s new defense minister, Naftali Bennett, has warned that Syria will become Iran’s “Vietnam.” But Israeli generals and politicians have all expressed increasing concern about Iran’s growing exploitation of the “land bridge” used to send munitions to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In August 2018 and December 2019 reports from western intelligence agencies indicated Iran was shipping ballistic missiles to or through Iraq. Baghdad then blamed Israel for at least four airstrikes that hit munitions storage facilities in Iraq in July and August. These facilities were run by the Popular Mobilization Units (also known as the Popular Mobilizaton Forces). They are a group of mostly Shi’ite militias that were organized to fight ISIS when the U.S.-trained Iraqi Army virtually collapsed in 2014, but many have ties to Iran dating back decades.

One of these groups in the PMU is Kataib Hezbollah. Back in 2009 it was designated a terrorist organization and sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury. Its commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was named as an “advisor” to Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran’s Quds Force, also a designated terrorist organization, which wages Tehran’s extensive proxy operations in the region.

In June 2018 an airstrike hit a Kataib Hezbollah headquarters in Albukamal in Syria near the Iraqi border. It was likely carried out by Israel, according to a U.S. officials and reports at the time.

Drawing a line from June 2018 to December 2019 shows that Israel and the U.S. now openly target this pro-Iranian militia in Iraq and Syria—but there are some major difficulties ahead.

THE PENTAGON REPORT

Until recently, Israel received scant attention in the Pentagon’s quarterly reports on Operation Inherent Resolve, the campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. But in the June-October 2019 edition (PDF), Israel is mentioned 23 times.