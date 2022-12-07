Iraqi activist sentenced to 3 years in prison over a tweet

This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ABBY SEWELL
·2 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi activist was sentenced to three years in prison over alleged criticism of state-sanctioned militias, spurring criticism from human right monitors and local activists.

Hayder al-Zaidi, 20, who was active in popular anti-government protests that began in October 2019, was sentenced in a criminal court in Baghdad over comments on Twitter that he maintains he did not write. He had been charged under a penal code section that outlaws publicly insulting any government institution or official.

The tweet in question, posted in January on al-Zaidi's account, posted a picture of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups, mocking his designation as a “martyr” by many in Iraq and describing him as an “agent spy.”

Muhandis was killed in a U.S. strike in January 2020 that also killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Al-Zaidi was arrested over the tweet in June and released after 16 days on bail. He has maintained that his account was hacked.

Human Rights Watch deputy Middle East director Adam Coogle said in a statement, “Regardless of who posted the Twitter message, the Iraqi justice system should not be used as a tool to suppress peaceful criticism of the authorities or armed actors.”

He added that the harsh sentence levied Monday on al-Zaidi was a “sad reflection on the rule of law in Iraq” given that “dozens of officials and armed groups enjoy impunity for killing activists and protesters.”

Zaidi’s father, Hamid al-Zaidi, alleged that his son was tortured while detained in June. He told The Associated Press that he had expected his son to be slapped with a fine or released after Wednesday’s hearing and was shocked by the sentence.

“I am surprised that the thief who stole billions of tax money gets out of prison and Haidar is sentenced to three years because of a tweet,” he said. “What kind of justice is this?”

Al-Zaidi was referring to a high-profile corruption case involving the alleged embezzlement of $2.5 billion in tax funds. Nour Zuhair Jassim, a well-connected businessman, was arrested in late October in connection with the case but later released on bail.

Some political figures have also pushed back against the heavy penalty imposed on Haidar al-Zaidi. Independent Member of Parliament Ali Saadi sent a statement to the prime minister and public prosecutor following the verdict calling for Zaidi’s release and demanding that the Popular Mobilization Forces drop their case against him.

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia releases bombmaker in Bali attacks on parole

    A bombmaker in the 2002 Bali attacks that killed 202 people was released from an Indonesian prison on parole Wednesday after serving half his 20-year sentence, despite the opposition of Australia’s prime minister, who described him as “abhorrent.” Umar Patek was a leading member of the al Qaida-linked network Jemaah Islamiyah, which is blamed for the bombings at two nightclubs in Kuta Beach. Indonesian authorities have said Patek was successfully reformed in prison and they will use him to influence other militants to turn away from terrorism.

  • Police: Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison

    Police believe the remains of missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison were found in Armstrong County; KDKA's Erica Mokay reports.

  • Detroit Red Wings: Why it is so special to celebrate David Perron's milestone

    Detroit Red Wings David Perron, Dylan Larkin, Ben Chiarot, Oskar Sundqvist & Derek Lalonde, Dec. 6, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.

  • PMQs: Keir Starmer calls Rishi Sunak a ‘blancmange prime minister’

    PMQs: Keir Starmer calls Rishi Sunak a ‘blancmange prime minister’.Parliament TV

  • These Are All the Cars That Are Dying in 2022

    While it’s not unusual for models to get canned for a new model year, something about the 2023 model year feels particularly... concerning. There’s a slew of models not returning for the new model year, ranging from more than a few small affordable cars to some models you might not have expected to die. So get ready to pour one out for every model that’s been discontinued for 2023.

  • 5 numbers that tell tale of Chargers’ loss to Raiders

    Five numbers helped tell the story of the Chargers' loss to the Raiders.

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock

    This REIT has a long track record of increasing its annual dividend payouts and is well-positioned to weather a recession.

  • Russia faces economic pain and isolation in 2023

    STORY: Russia faces more economic pain and isolation in 2023.Despite U.S. intelligence warnings, many European and Ukrainian officials didn't believe Russia would invade. Their logic: it would irrational of President Vladimir Putin and far too much for his army to bite off.Nonetheless, Putin incensed by what he saw as Ukraine's westwards pivot, ordered his quote “special military operation.”Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended geopolitics.NATO expansion was the very thing Putin opposed – now the alliance is poised to add Finland and Sweden.Previously Ukraine struggled to get the West interested in its conflict with Russia, but it’s now receiving unimaginable international support. The U.S. is providing the lion's share of the financial and military aid required to keep Ukraine in the fight.Meanwhile harsh sanctions are shrinking Russia’s role as one of the world's big energy and commodity producers.Even a temporary ceasefire is looking hard to achieve. Ukraine insists Russia must withdraw from all its territory, including Crimea, before any peace talks happen. Russia can expect more Western attempts at isolation in 2023 – including of Putin personally.Iran, North Korea and Belarus remain staunch supporters. And China and India are buying heavily discounted Russian oil. But Beijing hasn't been as publicly supportive as expected. Moscow will also have to manage its sanctions-hit economy - while potentially slashing funding for services.And - economic stability is linked to political stability. Sources told Reuters in October, that Putin's grip on power could also loosen quickly if defeat in Ukraine looms.

  • Toyota launches six electric cars as it backs away from hydrogen

    Toyota, the world’s biggest car maker, has launched six new electric models in a sign of shifting focus from its previous bet on hydrogen as the green fuel of the future.

  • Nets vs. Hornets game preview: How to watch, TV Channel, start time

    Everything you need to know for the Nets' game on Wednesday.

  • California Wants to Fine Oil Companies For Gasoline Price Gouging

    Gas prices are down across the country, even here in California. But they’re still higher in the Golden State than just about anywhere else in the country. As of this writing, according to AAA the national average gas price is $3.38 per gallon; in California it’s $1.33 higher at $4.71. The price difference has been hitting California drivers hard enough that the state sent out billions in gas tax stimulus checks to help low-income residents. But oil companies are still raking in the green. Now,

  • Here are bonuses paid to Josh Heupel and Tennessee football coaches for Orange Bowl

    Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his assistants will get a big payday as the Vols lock up a bid to a New Year's Six bowl.

  • Donors race to get generators, other aid to hard-hit Ukraine

    When Russian forces launched a military campaign against infrastructure in Ukraine nearly two months ago, they opened a front that carried the war along power lines, water mains and heating systems to homes, schools, offices and churches. The government in Kyiv and the Western countries that have backed it with billions in military aid now are scrambling along with the United Nations and aid groups to get blankets, insulation, generators, medical supplies, cash and more essentials into the invaded country as winter looms. Millions of Ukrainians are without regular access to heat, electricity and water in sub-freezing temperatures, Martin Griffiths, who heads the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

  • Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 14

    After their sixth straight loss, the Bears are near the bottom of NFL power rankings heading into Week 14.

  • Ukrainian defenders hit two Russian command posts General Staff

    On the 285th day of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five strikes on clusters of manpower and weapons of the Russian troops; Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two command posts, eight clusters of manpower and one more crucial facility of the Russians.

  • Warnock's Victory Forges Democrats' Path Through the New Battlegrounds

    For decades, Florida and Ohio reigned supreme over presidential politics. The two states relished their role crowning presidents and spawning political clichés. Industrial Cleveland faced off against white-collar Cincinnati, the Midwestern snowbirds of the Villages against the Puerto Rican diaspora of the Orlando suburbs. But the Georgia runoff, the final note of the 2022 midterm elections, may have said goodbye to all that. The Marietta moms are in charge now. Sign up for The Morning newsletter

  • World Cup 2022: Ronaldo's replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, propels Portugal into quarterfinals

    Gonçalo Ramos scored a hat trick as Portugal romped to a 6-1 World Cup Round of 16 win over Switzerland.

  • Texas smuggler leads DPS officers on high-speed chase, immigrants bail from vehicle in dramatic video

    A Texas DPS officer attempting to pull over a vehicle was led on a high-speed chase before the vehicle came to a stop and nine illegal immigrants bailed out.

  • Russians ‘turn maternity ward into military hospital’ due to overcrowding with wounded

    Most of the hospitals in Luhansk Oblast have been turned into military clinics for wounded Russian soldiers, the region’s military administration reported on Telegram on Dec. 6.

  • Who plays QB for Oregon if Bo Nix doesn’t return in 2023?

    A lot of signs are pointing toward Bo Nix returning in 2023. However, if he were to leave, who would start at QB for the Ducks?