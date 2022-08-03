Iraqi cleric orders followers to continue protest in Baghdad

·1 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his followers Wednesday to continue their sit-in inside Iraq’s government zone, and called for the dissolution of parliament and early elections, signaling a deepening power struggle with his rivals.

Speaking for the first time since thousands of his followers stormed the parliament building in Baghdad on Saturday, al-Sadr said the “revolutionaries” must stay and continue their sit-in. He dismissed the option of engaging in dialogue with his political opponents in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of mostly Iran-backed parties.

“There is no point in continuing the dialogue especially after the people have said their word,” al-Sadr said in a televised address from the holy southern city of Najaf.

He directed his followers to vacate the parliament building on Tuesday but to remain in its vicinity. A mass prayer has been called for Sunday inside the Green Zone, a heavily fortified district where the parliament and other government buildings are located.

Emboldened in the aftermath of the ongoing sit-in that has brought the capital to a standstill, Al-Sadr hinted that appeals by his political rivals to negotiate did not bear fruit.

Shiite political officials told The Associated Press that a proposal had been made requesting al-Sadr withdraw his followers from the parliament. In exchange the legislature would remain closed, inhibiting his rivals from forming a government without him.

“Dialogue with them has brought nothing but destruction, terrorism and dependency to the country, despite their pledges and signatures,” he said, in an apparent reference to his political opponents.

He said the “old faces” — referring to the establishment parties — would no longer exist after democratic early elections are held and the parliament is dissolved.

Recommended Stories

  • No Nigeria amnesty guarantees for gay dating app victims

    The police want help to build a case against fraudsters but Nigeria criminalises gay relations.

  • Analysis-Crisis in Iraq tests its stability and Iran's sway

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -A power struggle in Iraq between the Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and rivals aligned with Iran is testing Tehran's ability to stave off a conflict that could damage its interests and further destabilise the oil-rich country. With Sadr supporters camped out in parliament and his opponents protesting in the streets, the tussle over a new government has put fresh strain on a political system that has been buffeted by crises since U.S.-led forces toppled dictator Saddam Hussein two decades ago. It adds another destabilising factor to a belt of fragile Arab states between Iran and the Mediterranean - Iraq, Syria and Lebanon - all of which fall within Iran's sphere of influence and have suffered major conflict or crisis over the last decade, including the battle with Islamic State.

  • Followers of cleric told to withdraw from Iraq's parliament

    Followers of an influential Shiite cleric camped out inside the Iraqi parliament building for a fourth straight day were instructed Tuesday to leave the building but maintain their protest outside. In a tweet, a representative of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told the hundreds of loyalists to leave the parliament building in the capital of Baghdad within 72 hours. Al-Sadr and his party were winners in the October parliamentary elections but were unable to muster a majority of support to form a government.

  • Former Iraqi activists dismayed as powerful groups use protest tactics

    Iraqi activists who demonstrated three years ago against powerful parties and militias that run the country have watched with resentment as those same groups now use street protests to exert political pressure on each other, with impunity. They say it makes a mockery of the demonstrations in 2019 which called for the downfall of a political class whose corruption and mismanagement have kept Iraq mired in dysfunction despite its vast oil wealth and relative peace in recent years. A political deadlock that pits the populist Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr against Shi'ite rivals, mostly groups aligned with Iran, has kept the country without a government for nearly 10 months as both sides compete for power.

  • Russia Reaffirms Support for Myanmar’s Junta After Execution of Activists

    Russia’s foreign minister visits as the country’s military leaders face pressure from the U.S. about the executions.

  • Six new species of miniature frog discovered in Mexico

    The tiny frogs went unseen for so long because of their size and colouring.

  • Sadr supporters continue sit-in at Iraqi parliament

    STORY: Demonstrators opposed to al-Sadr had staged a protest on Monday (August 1) at the edge of Baghdad's fortified government zone, where Sadr's supporters were holding an open-ended occupation of Iraq's parliament.The Sadrists have called for new elections and an end to the political system that has existed since the U.S.-led invasion which toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.The rival Shi'ite Muslim groups are affiliated with heavily armed militias, raising fears of clashes as tension soars over the failure to form a government nearly 10 months after an October election - the country's longest post-election deadlock.Sadr's opponents include a grouping of parties and militias mostly aligned with Iran. That grouping, known as the Shi'ite Coordination Framework, said Monday's protest aimed to protect state institutions against the civil unrest of the Sadrists.Sadr came first in the October election, but withdrew all his lawmakers from parliament after he failed to form a government that excluded his Shi'ite rivals.

  • China Plans Four Days of Military Drills in Areas Encircling Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- China will conduct large-scale military drills and missile tests around Taiwan in a defiant show of force after House speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking US politician to land on the island in a quarter century.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Rai

  • US watchdog warns of hunger crisis in Afghanistan, threat to women’s rights

    The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction released a report Saturday detailing concerns of a hunger crisis in Afghanistan along with increasing restrictions to women’s rights under the Taliban. The report says almost 19 million people in Afghanistan will encounter “potentially life-threatening levels of hunger” from June to November of this year, while 6…

  • UN says nearly 12 million facing acute hunger in Sudan

    The United Nations painted a grim picture for Sudan’s humanitarian situation, saying Wednesday that almost a quarter of the country’s population was inching toward starvation amid a dire shortage of funding. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that 11.7 million people were facing acute hunger between June and September, an increase by nearly 2 million, compared to the same period last year. The deepening food crisis in Sudan is caused mainly by the county’s fragile economy, prolonged dry spells, reduced areas cultivated and erratic rainfall, said the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

  • UN warns two largest US water reservoirs at ‘dangerously low levels’

    The United Nations warned on Tuesday that the two biggest water reservoirs in the United States have dwindled to “dangerously low levels” due to the impacts of climate change. The situation has become so severe that these reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are on the verge of reaching “dead pool status” — the point…

  • 'What An A**hole!' Trevor Noah Reveals Trump's Strange New Form Of 'Infidelity'

    "The Daily Show" host is not a fan of the former president's latest endorsement.

  • If this is Idaho’s response to federal lawsuit over abortion ban, we’re in legal trouble

    Gov. Brad Little’s reaction to the federal government’s suit veered into the absurd, citing inflation and the Mexico border. │ Opinion

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says it's 'bad' for Trump that a grand jury investigating the Capitol riot subpoenaed his former White House counsel

    Cipollone is the highest-ranking Trump White House official to be called in to testify before federal investigators probing the January 6 attack.

  • Here are the 11 Republicans who voted against the PACT Act, which boosts healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins during war

    The 11 Republicans voted against the bill a week after 30 of their GOP colleagues had joined them in stalling final passage of the measure.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming

    Two weeks ahead of the Republican primary, Cheney appeared overcome with emotion at the thought of putting "country ahead of party" in her home state

  • Fox News Anchor Loses It When Manchin Questions Her Patriotism

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner briefly lost it during a contentious interview with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday, taking strong issue with the centrist senator asking her if she’s afraid of Democrats doing “something good” for America.“My father served,” an incensed Faulkner fired back at Manchin at one point, demanding that the West Virginia lawmaker not make it “personal.”With Manchin taking a media victory lap after finally striking a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schum

  • Patriotic fervour erupts on Chinese social media over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

    The sight of the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arriving in Taiwan late on Tuesday was too much to bear for many mainland China internet users, who wanted a more muscular response from their government. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Hashtags related to Pelosi's visit, such as "the resolve to realise national reunification is rock solid", went viral on China's Weibo microblogging platform.

  • U.S. Air Force plane headed for Taiwan after South China Sea detour

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. Air Force plane that may include House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi among its passengers entered the final leg of its journey to Taiwan after departing from Malaysia and taking an extended route that skirted the South China Sea. Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on flight SPAR19. Pelosi did not confirm if she was visiting the self-governed island, which Beijing claims as its own, but sources earlier told Reuters she was expected to arrive in Taiwan's capital Taipei later on Tuesday.

  • Chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker met with Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, risking the firm’s mainland China market. ‘China is looking for people and companies to punish’

    Mark Liu of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, met with Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan on Wednesday.