Iraqi dancers welcome a peace-seeking Pope Francis to Baghdad

Pope Francis calls for an end to extremism and violence in his opening address on the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, long scarred by war and now gripped by coronavirus. The 84-year-old is defying a second wave of the global pandemic and renewed security fears to make a trip to comfort one of the world's oldest Christian communities.

  • Pope Francis Meets Iraq's Top Shiite Cleric on Historic Visit

    Pope Francis met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, in the city of Najaf on Saturday, March 6.The Vatican said the visit “stressed the importance of friendship, mutual respect and dialogue between religious communities.”Pope Francis also travelled to the ancient city of Ur for an inter-faith service where he urged a “path of peace.”His four-day trip is the first time a pope has visited Iraq. Credit: Vatican News via Storyful

  • Pope Francis embarks on risky, historic Iraq tour

    Pope Francis landed in Baghdad for what's been described as the most risky foreign trip of his time leading the Roman Catholic Church.The pontiff touched down slightly ahead of schedule at Baghdad International Airport on Friday (March 5) afternoon.He said he felt duty-bound to make the "emblematic" visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long."It is essential to ensure the participation of all political, social, and religious groups and to guarantee the fundamental rights of all citizens. May no one be considered a second-class citizen. I encourage the strides made so far on this journey and I trust that they will strengthen tranquility and concord."The first stop was to meet Iraqi President Barham Salih at the presidential palace, where a red carpet, military band, and flock of doves greeted him.Iraq has deployed thousands of additional security personnel to protect the 84-year-old. And while he usually insists on traveling in simple and small cars, this Friday saw him in a bulletproof BMW within a massive motorcade.The country has suffered a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks that have raised fears for the pope’s safety.Naem Faouzi was part of a selected group of Iraqi Christians permitted to make a journey to see the pope shortly after he arrived."I never thought that I would see the Pope, honestly. It was a visit we believed to be impossible. Even though the country's conditions are poor, infrastructure is poor. (We thought) it was impossible, but it was the best surprise."Francis's whirlwind tour will take him by plane, helicopter, and possibly armored car to four cities, including areas that most foreign dignitaries are unable to reach, let alone in such a short space of time.The pope will also be making a another scheduled stop, to say Mass at a Baghdad church where militants killed 50 worshippers n 2010.

  • Pope calls for end to violence on historic Iraq visit

    Pope Francis became the first pope to step foot in Iraq, where he is spending four days calling for an end to violence. Chris Livesay shares more.

  • The Latest: Pope honors massacre victims at Baghdad church

    Pope Francis is honoring the victims of one of Iraq’s most brutal massacres of Christians by Islamic militants by saying their deaths are a reminder that violence is incompatible with authentic religious teaching. Francis was welcomed joyfully with song and a yellow and white flower necklace as he entered Our Lady of Salvation Cathedral, hours after he arrived in Iraq for the first-ever papal visit. Francis was praying at the church, where on Oct. 31, 2010 extremists gunned down worshippers in an attack that left 58 people dead.

  • Pope, on Iraq visit, decries violence in the name of God as 'greatest blasphemy'

    Pope Francis walked down a narrow alleyway in the holy city of Najav to hold a historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric and visited the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham on Saturday to condemn violence in the name of God as "the greatest blasphemy". The inter-religious events, one in a dusty, built-up city and the other on a desert plain 200 km (125 miles) away, reinforced the main theme of the pope's risky trip to Iraq - that the country has suffered far too much, and the killing has often been sectarian. "From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters," Francis said at the ancient site of Ur where Abraham was born.

