Iraqi FM calls for direct Iran-US talks on nuclear deal

A camera directed on Palais Coburg, where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NASSER KARIMI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iraq's foreign minister on Thursday called for direct negotiations between Iran and the United States, Iranian media reported, a rare appeal just days before world powers are set to resume talks over the tattered nuclear accord in Vienna.

Fuad Hussein spoke at a news conference after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, stressing that heightened tension between Iran and the U.S. — Baghdad's two powerful allies — directly affects his country's stability.

While Iraq remains a pillar of Washington's security policy in the region, Iranian-backed militias wield extensive power in the country.

“Any opening in Tehran-Washington relations will positively impact Iraq’s internal situation from political, economic and security perspectives,” Hussein said.

"We think it's time for direct talks between Tehran and Washington so that the two countries reach a common understanding not only on the nuclear issue but also on sanctions imposed on Iran,” he said.

Tehran's 2015 atomic deal with world powers granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. Three years ago, America under then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord. In response, Iran has stepped up its nuclear program and is now spinning a stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels.

Tehran has struck a hard line in negotiations since conservative President Ebrahim Raisi came into office. Consternation is building among European nations at the negotiating table in the Austrian capital. The parties to the landmark deal will resume their efforts on Monday, the European Union said.

Iran has refused to speak directly to American officials in the rounds of talks since the U.S. abandoned the accord.

Hussein also touched on the hasty evacuation and sudden death of Iran's top diplomat in war-torn Yemen, Hassan Irloo, whom Washington has identified as a member of Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. He said the U.S. cooperated with Saudi Arabia and Iran to transfer Irloo on an Iraqi plane from Yemen to Tehran, where Iranian authorities said he died of COVID-19.

There was no immediate comment from Washington on its reported assistance. Yemen's Houthi rebels had sought permission for his transfer from Saudi Arabia, which maintains an air blockade on Yemen's capital of Sanaa.

Speaking alongside Hussein, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian repeated calls for the U.S. to lift sanctions before Iran walks back its nuclear advances.

“We say it out loud that if you want your concerns over Iran’s peaceful nuclear issue to be removed, then all of the nuclear deal-related sanctions must be removed,” he said, addressing the West.

Amirabdollahian also noted that Baghdad-brokered talks between Iran and its long-time Sunni rival Saudi Arabia have continued.

“We will attend the upcoming round of talks (with Saudi Arabia) in Baghdad,” he said, thanking Hussein and Iraq's prime minister for their “support.”

He said that three Iranian diplomats had been granted visas to be stationed in the Saudi city of Jiddah at the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a body of Muslim nations. Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Saudi Arabia severed its diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked the Sunni kingdom's embassy in Tehran in response to its execution of a prominent Shiite cleric. The powerhouses support opposite sides of Yemen's spiraling conflict and remain at war for influence across the region.

Baghdad has played a visible role in trying to cool tensions between the rivals.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon extends state of emergency due to omicron spread

    Gov. Kate Brown (D) on Tuesday extended Oregon's state of emergency due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant."We have learned throughout the pandemic to be prepared for the unexpected with this virus. The new Omicron variant, spreading quickly around the globe, offers yet another challenge that we learn more about each day," Brown said in her executive order."However, as we continue to navigate Delta, Omicron, and any other future...

  • Sudan's PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours -sources

    KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has told a group of national political and intellectual figures that he intends to resign in the coming hours, two sources close to Hamdok told Reuters on Tuesday. Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21 following a coup a month earlier that saw the military take power and end a transitional partnership with political parties. While several political forces took part in drafting the agreement, according to the sources, it has faced widespread criticism from parties and the general public.

  • Oregon coronavirus update, Dec. 21: Gov. Kate Brown extends emergency declaration

    We'll update this story with the latest news about coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

  • Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27

    Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Monday, two parties to the talks said. "Usually it isn’t popular to engage in serious business b/w the Catholic Christmas and the New Year," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's top envoy to the talks, tweeted on Thursday. "In this particular case this is an indication that all negotiators don’t want to waist time and aim at speediest restoration of #JCPOA," he added, using the acronym for the deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

  • South African study finds omicron may be significantly less severe

    A new South African study finds that omicron could be significantly less severe than previous strains of the novel coronavirus. The study found that people with omicron infections had an 80 percent lower chance of being hospitalized, compared to other COVID-19 cases. The researchers cautioned, though, that it is unclear to what extent omicron is intrinsically less severe than earlier strains, and to what extent the drop is due to more immunity...

  • U.S. tax experts say Biden spending bill likely to be resuscitated

    Corporate tax advisers are warning clients not to celebrate the apparent demise of U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion climate and social spending package, which they say could be resuscitated with a similar price tag and proposed tax hikes. Any changes in a new version of the bill negotiated between Biden and his fellow Democrat, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, are likely to focus more on the spending side than on revenue-raising measures, said Ryan Abraham, a principal with Ernst & Young's Washington Council advisory practice. The bill's revenue measures include higher taxes on companies and the wealthiest households.

  • Top Iran diplomat: European stance not constructive at nuclear talks

    European negotiators in talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers presented no "new practical initiatives" and were not constructive in the last round that paused on Dec. 17, the Iranian foreign minister said on Thursday. The negotiations will resume on Dec. 27, Russia and the European Union's foreign service said earlier on Thursday, a day after the U.S. national security adviser warned the troubled talks with Iran could be exhausted within weeks. “We do not see the position of some European countries as constructive, specifically that of France,” Iranian state media quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying.

  • Russians face soaring costs and tough choices this New Year

    Walking through a freezing market in Moscow earlier this month, 60-year-old Sergei Borisovich recalled that he rang in the last New Year at a table laden with festive delicacies.

  • The Biden administration is buying 500 million rapid COVID-19 test kits to give Americans for free — here's how to get one

    The Biden administration will set up a website for Americans will order a rapid, at-home COVID test kit to their home in January.

  • Putin Gets Early Christmas Gift as Ukraine Cowers From War

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,

  • I’ve been ignoring Trump’s ‘personal’ messages. Ted Cruz and Don Jr. aren’t happy

    “Stephanie, have you ABANDONED Trump? Fix your reputation.

  • Trump rejects anti-vaccine talking point in Candace Owens interview: 'If you take the vaccine, you're protected'

    Trump rejects anti-vaccine talking point in Candace Owens interview: 'If you take the vaccine, you're protected'

  • Jim Jordan says he has 'real concerns' with Jan. 6 panel after sit-down request

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Wednesday that he has "real concerns" about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which requested to sit down with him in a letter earlier in the day. Jordan was asked about the letter in an interview with "Fox News Primetime" guest host Brian Kilmeade. "It looks like the Jan. 6 committee, who didn't want you on them, on the Jan. 6 committee, might want you in front of them to...

  • Putin Loses His Cool When Confronted Over Ukraine, Claims It Belongs to Lenin Anyway

    ReutersVladimir Putin’s normally predictable annual press conference briefly veered off the rails Thursday when the Russian president appeared to lose his cool after being questioned about Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.When a reporter for Sky News asked whether Moscow could give security guarantees and promise not to invade its neighbor, Putin exploded: “You are demanding guarantees from us? It’s you who should give us guarantees. Immediately. Right now. And not talk it over for decades.”His co

  • Don’t snicker at the ‘Herman Cain Award.’ Recipients died of misinformation, not COVID

    The former head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City was done in by a mess he helped create. | Opinion

  • China's government responds after Trump says it 'destroyed the world' with COVID, Xi is a 'killer'

    Former President Donald Trump said in a recent Fox News interview that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a "killer" who "destroyed the world" after the way China handled the COVID-19 pandemic. “He is a killer,” Trump said, agreeing with “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. Trump claims China has become a "threat" from an “economic and military standpoint” and following the rise of the pandemic.

  • Joe Manchin Said Constituent Complained Of 'Crackhead Daughter' Wasting Child Tax Credit

    The senator's dislike of the child tax credit helped tank the entire Build Back Better Act.

  • Jake Sullivan laid out three Iran deal scenarios in Israel meetings

    Four senior Israeli officials who attended meetings in Jerusalem with national security adviser Jake Sullivan tell Axios they came away reassured that the U.S. is ready to take a harder line on Iran if necessary and to take Israel’s views into account.The big picture: Sullivan sketched out three possible near-term scenarios on Iran’s nuclear program in the meetings, two officials say:Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAn agreement

  • After state Rep. Delia Ramirez launched her congressional bid, a photo of her in front of a US flag with an ‘X’ scrawled over it was posted on social media

    After state Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago announced her candidacy for Congress earlier this month, a photo was posted on the private Instagram account of a past supporter showing the candidate standing in front of a U.S. flag as she addressed her audience at Revolution Brewing. The picture from the Dec. 7 event had “@DELIA4CONGRESS” imprinted on it, with an arrow drawn in purple pointing to ...

  • The Massachusetts flag glorifies the violence committed by colonizers – Native Americans want it changed

    Change the Flag supporters protest on the steps of the statehouse on July 16, 2020 in Boston. Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty ImagesGiven the violent history of English colonizers in New England, it’s a wonder why the state insignia of Massachusetts, fully emblazoned on today’s state flag, still includes a sword dangling over the head of a Native American. It was a little more than 30 years ago when the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority got rid of its offensive logo that fea