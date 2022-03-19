Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon's home in ruins after Iran strike

RASHID YAHYA and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·4 min read

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Once a lavish mansion, the sprawling home of an Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon was laid to waste in a barrage of missiles that struck near a U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil earlier this week.

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said it launched the attack last Sunday, firing off 12 cruise missiles at what it described as a “strategic center” of the Israeli spy agency Mossad — in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two of the Iranian paramilitary force's members the previous week.

Baz Karim Barzinji, CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company KAR group, denies any links to Mossad. The missiles gutted his beautiful home but he says he is grateful his family was unharmed.

The consulate was undamaged and no injuries were reported in the attack. The United States said it did not believe it was the target. But the barrage marked a significant escalation between the U.S. and Iran. Hostility between the longtime foes has often played out in Iraq, whose government is allied with both countries.

Barzinji pointed to a large crater where once his home office stood as he took The Associated Press on a tour of the ruins on Friday. The tycoon, his wife and two teenage children were visiting a nearby farm when the attack took place, he said.

Once plush sitting rooms, where government officials rubbed shoulders with diplomats and other figures of influence, are now strewn with glass, pieces of concrete and piles of debris. The windows and the roof are gone, remnants of the mansion walls barely stand, and floors are covered with rubble.

“This is my family house, all the photos and our belongings” were here, he said. “It was horrifying.”

His daughter, Ban Karim, recounts how she huddled in the garden with the family dogs as the thundering missiles whizzed overhead. “We do not know if they can see us, we do not know if they are drones, we do not know anything about ballistics, what is going to happen right now,” she said, speaking in English.

Observers speculate the timing of the attack was significant as the world’s focus is on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region maintains discreet links to Israel through the selling of its oil. Barzinji's KAR group built and operates the export pipeline to Ceyhan in Turkey through a joint venture with Russia’s Rosneft.

“It is clearly nonsense, what the Iranians are talking about. This can be anything but an Israeli base,” Hiwa Osman, an Iraqi Kurdish political analyst, said of Barzanji's villa.

An Iraqi intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the attack, also rejected claims the house was an Israeli spy center, adding it was a place where diplomats often held social gatherings.

The attack was Iran's first assault on Iraqi soil since the January 2020 missile strike on Ain al-Assad air base housing U.S. forces, which was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strikes that killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, outside the Baghdad airport.

“This is a message (by Iran) to their base, their people. They needed to boost their morale because they have been humiliated for a long time,” said Hamdi Malik, an associate fellow with the Washington Institute who specializes in Shiite militias.

Malik believes Sunday's attack was carefully plotted to minimize casualties and cause no direct harm to U.S. interests — but also sent a message to the Americans amid stalled nuclear talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna: next time could be bigger, and more dangerous,

The attack also served to remind Baghdad, where talks on forming a government are languishing and where Moqtada al-Sadr, the winner of Iraq’s 2021 parliamentary election, is threatened to exclude Iran-backed parties by forming an alliance with the Kurds and Sunnis.

Iran's “message to Iraqi partners is that no matter who wins the election …. Iraq is our backyard and we can do what we want, whenever we want,” Malik said.

___

Abdul-Zahra reported from Baghdad. Associated Press writer Samya Kullab in Baghdad contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Loser.com redirects to Putin's Wikipedia page

    Loser.com found its next target in recent weeks as it now redirects to Russian President Vladimir Putin's Wikipedia page.It is unclear when the site began redirecting to Putin's page, but it was likely after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.The website has become popular over the years as owner Brian Connelly has used it since 1995 to troll celebrities and politicians alike. Previous targets of Loser.com include artist Kanye West,...

  • Putin throws his legacy in with the likes of Pol Pot and Idi Amin

    Putin's rule draws striking parallels to organized crime with mafioso motives.

  • German TV station hires Ukrainian anchor to host news show

    German broadcaster RTL has hired a Ukrainian presenter to host a daily news show for others who have fled their homeland after the Russian invasion. The commercial broadcaster said Karolina Ashion will present a 10-minute Ukrainian-language news program Mondays to Fridays addressed to the almost 200,000 people who have already arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the past month. “We want to reach the people who are fleeing right now, who have to leave their home country, who may not speak English, and that’s why we are making a news offer in Ukrainian," said Malte Baumberger, the project manager for RTL's "Ukraine Update” program.

  • Nearly 60 years ago, Ukraine was a target for the US military. I was there

    In 1963, I was an Air Force captain assigned to Incirlik AB. Our mission was nuclear strikes against Soviet targets across the Black Sea in Ukraine.

  • Putin ‘channeling his inner Trump’ at Moscow rally, says Sean Hannity

    Event was Russian leader’s ‘best attempt to look like Donald Trump’, commentator says on his Fox News show Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 18 March. Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/SPUTNIK POOL/EPA Vladimir Putin was “channeling his inner Trump” when he staged a huge rally in Moscow to trumpet his invasion of Ukraine, Sean Hannity said on Friday. On a day when the Russian foreign minister praised Fox News for “trying to present some alternative point of view”, and amid controversy over Fox News hosts and

  • With conflicts abroad, logging at home needs prioritization

    With conflicts aboard, it makes all the more important to depend on logging at home, write Amanda Sullivan-Astor and Nick Smith.

  • Syria's Assad visits UAE, first trip to Arab state since war began

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited the United Arab Emirates on Friday in his first visit to an Arab state since the Syrian war began in 2011, underlining warming ties with a U.S.-allied country that once backed rebels who sought his ouster. Assad met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan who "stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security, and that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with it", Emirati state news agency (WAM) reported. Assad's only trips outside Syria during the war have been to Iran and Russia, close allies whose military support helped him turn the tide against opponents who had been backed by governments including U.S.-allied Gulf states.

  • Russia's biggest bank Sberbank gets permission to exchange crypto, as sanctions hobble transfers of dollars

    A day after the license was given, Sberbank said sanctions had restricted foreign currency transfers in Russia and abroad.

  • You Can Run from the Dollar, But You Can’t Hide

    Russia spent years trying to sanction-proof its economy. If it can't escape the dollar, probably no country can, writes Christopher Smart.

  • Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait ahead of Biden, Xi call

    A Chinese aircraft carrier on Thursday made a trip through the Taiwan Strait just hours ahead of President Biden's slated call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. "Around 10:30 a.m. the CV-17 appeared around 30 nautical miles to the southwest of Kinmen, and was photographed by a passenger on a civilian flight," a source familiar with the issue told Reuters. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense also confirmed the incident, giving no details but...

  • COVID-19 dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: The last masking holdouts — Dr. Anthony Fauci says COVID cases, but not necessarily hospitalizations, may rise with the emerging BA.2 variant — New data shows the Omicron variant hit little kids hard.Vaccines: The booster debate is back — Pfizer, BioNTech plan to seek authorization for 2nd COVID booster for 65+ — Moderna president: 4th vaccine dose only necessary for certain groups.Politics: Jeff Zients to step down as Biden's COVID response coordinator — White House fights for COVID fun

  • Zelensky warns war will cost Russia for "generations"

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia on Saturday that continuing its invasion would cost Russia for "generations," AP reports.Driving the news: Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin is deliberately creating "a humanitarian catastrophe," and urged Putin once again to meet with him to prevent more deaths, per AP. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Picture for yourself that in that stadium in Moscow there are 14,000 dead bodies and t

  • Mother died due to rare 'brain bleed' side effect of COVID-19 vaccine, coroner rules

    Kim Lockwood from Rotherham died after a "catastrophic" bleed on her brain caused by a rare complication of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

    Egypt on Saturday displayed recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The five tombs, unearthed earlier this month, date back to the Old Kingdom (1570 B.C. and 1069 B.C.) and the First Intermediate Period that spanned more than a century after the collapse of the Old Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Egyptian archeologists started excavating the site in September.

  • Erdogan inaugurates world's longest suspension bridge

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday opened the world's longest suspension bridge over the Dardanelles strait in northwestern Turkey -- which cuts travel time between Asia and Europe to six minutes.

  • Former KKK Leader Plans to Run for Commissioner of a Georgia County as a ‘White Civil Rights Activist’

    Every kind of person is running for public office in Georgia these days. Former NFL players, former KKK leaders, you name it.

  • What we know so far about Biden's nearly 2-hour call with Xi Jinping

    What we know so far about Biden's nearly 2-hour call with Xi Jinping

  • The American Freedom Tour with Trump is under way in Broward. Here’s what’s happening now.

    Former President Donald Trump headlines The American Freedom Tour, a full-day, ticketed event promoted to conservative insiders and Trump supporters on Saturday.

  • Ukrainian, Russian refugees seeking asylum at US-Mexico border

    ABC News’ Will Carr reports from Tijuana, Mexico, where Ukrainians and Russians are coexisting as they wait to enter the United States seeking asylum.

  • Dana White: Jon Jones could get UFC interim heavyweight title shot while Francis Ngannou sidelined

    It's possible that Jon Jones reaps the benefit of Francis Ngannou's complicated situation with the UFC.