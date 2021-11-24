Iraqi Kurds cite work, graft as reasons behind Minsk gamble

SAMYA KULLAB
·6 min read

DOHUK, Iraq (AP) — The smuggler had said the car would come in 10 minutes, but Zaid Ramadan had been waiting in the dense forest straddling the Poland-Belarus border for three hours, desperate for signs of headlights in the mist — and a new life in Europe.

His pregnant wife Delin shivered under a blanket. She had been against leaving their life in Dohuk, a mountainous province in the northern Kurdish-run region of Iraq. The journey was perilous, expensive and the change too drastic, she told him.

“But I convinced her to leave. In Dohuk, we can’t live a real life; there is corruption, no work, repression,” the 23-year-old said.

The couple were among a disproportionate number of Iraqi migrants, most of them from Iraq’s Kurdish region, who chose to sell their homes, cars and other belongings to pay off smugglers with the hope of reaching the European Union from the Belarusian capital of Minsk — a curious statistic for an oil-rich region seen as the most stable in all of Iraq. But rising unemployment, endemic corruption and a recent economic crisis that slashed state salaries have undermined faith in a decent future for their autonomous region and kindled the desire in many to leave.

Iraqi Kurdistan is co-ruled by a two-party duopoly under two families that carved the region into zones of control - the Barzanis in Irbil and Dohuk, and the Talabanis in Sulaymaniyah. This arrangement created relative security and prosperity, compared with the rest of Iraq, but it has been accompanied by nepotism and growing repression. Those downsides prompted would-be migrants to leave. Many were school dropouts, certain an education would not guarantee them work. Others were government employees and their families, no longer able to survive amid salary cuts.

Of the 430 Iraqis who returned from Minsk on a repatriation flight last week, 390 disembarked in the Kurdish region. Among them were Zaid and Delin Ramadan, now back living with Zaid’s parents in Dohuk.

Like thousands of others, they had been lured to the European Union's doorstep by easy visas offered by Belarus. The EU has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using asylum-seekers to retaliate for sanctions imposed after he claimed victory in a disputed 2020 election.

The migrants flocked to Belarus in hopes of getting into the EU. Most were from war-scarred Iraq and Syria. Smuggling networks appeared to be particularly efficient in Iraq's Kurdish area, where an economic crisis triggered by a crash in oil prices rendered the regional government insolvent.

Oil prices have rebounded but the region relies on budget transfers from Iraq's federal government to pay public sector salaries. The payments have been intermittent because of disputes over the Kurdish region's independent oil export policy.

Thousands of students in Irbil and Sulaymaniyah have taken to the streets this week to protest lack of funding from the Kurdistan government. Dozens gathered in front of the KRG Ministry of Higher Education to demand stipend payments frozen for eight years.

Kurdish officials said Iraqi Kurds were lured to Belarus by traffickers with false promises of an easy journey. “This isn’t a migrant issue but a criminal human trafficking issue,” tweeted Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Migrants said they left by their own accord, desperate for a life with the dignity they couldn’t find at home, and were not coerced by smugglers.

__

Ramadan had dropped out of school in the 9th grade. At first his father, a teacher, and mother, a nurse, were against it. But they relented when Ramadan countered that his two older sisters were trained dentists in Dohuk and still unemployed.

He was never able to secure steady work. Since 2013, Ramadan has been a valet, waiter, construction worker and taxi driver. He never made more than $200 a month, barely enough for rent. In 2019 he volunteered as an ambulance driver, hoping in vain it would turn into a paid job.

The government is the main employer in the Kurdish region. Last year's austerity measures, including salary cuts of up to 21%, spurred protests and deepened disenchantment with the ruling class. The cutbacks were reversed in July, but the impact is still felt.

Young men often look to the peshmerga, the Kurdish branch of the Iraqi armed forces, for work. Ramadan tried but said he didn’t have the right connections.

Iraqi Kurds say repressive policies of the ruling Kurdish elite are also driving their departure.

Over the last year, journalists, human rights activists and protesters who questioned or criticized actions by Kurdish authorities have faced intimidation, threats and harassment as well as arbitrary arrest, according to reports by the UN and Human Rights Watch. The Kurdish government has rejected allegations of systematic stifling of dissent. KRG officials say nepotism is a product of individuals abusing their power.

Ramadan said in the current repressive environment, he was too scared to speak up.

In October, after hearing about the Belarus route, Ramadan deposited $10,000 at a local money exchange office in Dohuk that had connections with a smuggler.

He and his wife were expecting their first baby and he was determined to start over in Germany.

___

As dawn broke, the car that would supposedly take them to Germany hadn’t arrived, and Ramadan grew concerned.

He and his wife had walked along with 12 others through the soggy woods, crossing into Poland in search of a GPS point marked by the smuggler. Hours passed.

When the vehicle finally arrived, it was a minibus, not the small car they expected. Ramadan knew a larger vehicle would raise the suspicion of Polish authorities but the migrants got in anyway, unable to withstand another day of cold.

A few kilometers down the road, they heard sirens. The minibus and his dreams came to a halt.

Ramadan and his wife, now five months pregnant, returned to Dohuk on last week's repatriation flight, his dream of an escape dashed.

“What can I say? My heart is broken. I am back where I started,” he said.

——

Many other Iraqi asylum-seekers have decided to remain in Belarus, hoping they can somehow still cross into Poland. About 2,000 people are currently staying at a warehouse facility near the border.

Miran Abbas, 23, once a day laborer and former barbershop assistant, is among them.

His father, Abbas Abdulrahman, spoke to him via video call this week from the family home in Sulaymaniyah province.

“How’s it going?” he asked the hollow-eyed face on the screen.

Abbas said food was running low and that Belarusian authorities had poured cold water over them to push them to cross into Poland.

But he won’t return.

“How can I live in Kurdistan? I prefer to stay here even if they disrespect me thousands of times,” he said.

He could not secure work in Kurdistan, his mother Shukriyeh Qadir said.

“It was the time for him to get married, but he couldn’t afford it. He wanted to buy a car, but he couldn’t afford that either. He wanted to build a family and settle down in a house, but that was not possible,” she said.

“So, he left because of his sufferings.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Polish Border Guard reports more incidents at Belarus frontier

    Migrants tried to force their way through the fence on the Poland-Belarus border in at least two locations on Tuesday night, the Polish Border Guard said, as tensions remained on the ground amid a diplomatic push by the Polish prime minister. While the number of migrants at the frontier has decreased, Warsaw says repeated incidents showed Minsk may have changed tactics but had not given up plans to use migrants fleeing the Middle East and other hotspots as a weapon in the stand-off with the European Union. The Polish Border Guard said on Twitter that at around 1800 GMT on Tuesday a group of around 100 migrants had tried to force their way through, and a video accompanying the tweet showed a section of the border fence flattened with armed men in military uniforms standing on the other side.

  • Olaf Scholz set to become Germany’s next Chancellor under coalition deal

    If approved by party members in the coming weeks, the three-way alliance would replace the current grand coalition of Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats.

  • German parties say deal ready for new coalition government

    The three parties negotiating to form Germany's next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the environmentalist Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats since narrowly winning a national election on Sept. 26.

  • What is the risk of a war between Russia and Ukraine?

    (Reuters) -Russian troop movements near Ukraine have drawn concern from Kyiv and the United States that it might be considering attacking its neighbour. Russia denies threatening anyone and says it can deploy its troops on its own territory as it pleases. It has accused Ukraine and NATO of whipping up tensions and suggested Kyiv might be preparing to try to seize back two eastern regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

  • Karim Benzema to appeal sex tape affair conviction after receiving one-year suspended jail term

    Karim Benzema, the France and Real Madrid striker, has been handed a suspended jail term after being found guilty over the sex tape blackmail plot against a former international team-mate.

  • Immigration out of control in France, says presidency hopeful Barnier

    PARIS (Reuters) -Michel Barnier, the former European Union Brexit negotiator and now a challenger for the French presidency, said France had lost control of immigration and that a sense of impunity prevailed. Barnier, who is locked in a five-way race for the centre-right Les Republicains party's nomination, lamented France's "big decline" and said President Emmanuel Macron's leadership style was too arrogant and single-minded to heal divides. "Immigration is out of control," Barnier, 70, told Reuters before addressing party members in Paris late on Monday.

  • Lira eases back from record low as Turkey stumbles into unknown

    Turkey's lira clawed back some losses on Wednesday after a 15% crash to record lows a day earlier driven by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of rate cuts, but volatility and steep price rises still worried consumers and investors. But many economists have described the rate cuts as reckless and opposition politicians called for immediate elections.

  • Turkish lira in historic 15% crash after Erdogan stokes fire sale

    Turkey's lira nosedived more than 15% on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts and vowed to win his "economic war of independence", despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course. The lira tumbled as far as 13.45 to the dollar, plumbing record lows for an 11th straight session, before trimming some of those losses to close 10.2% lower at 12.7015. Erdogan has applied pressure on the central bank to pivot to an aggressive easing cycle that aims, he says, to boost exports, investment and jobs - even as inflation soars to near 20% and the currency depreciation accelerates, eating deeply into Turks' earnings.

  • Florida Memorial ends 18 degree programs, announces pay cuts for more than 80 employees

    Florida Memorial University, a historically Black university in Miami Gardens, announced it will reduce by 10% the salaries of more than 80 employees who make $60,000 or above, discontinue 18 undergraduate degree programs, and eliminate 15 faculty positions.

  • Accused kidnapper asked neighbor's daughter "Do you want to go on an adventure?”

    Jonathan Stinnett, 36, of Jackson Township appeared in federal court, Tuesday, accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old child.

  • Israeli airstrike on central Syria leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

    Syria’s military said Israeli warplanes attacked army positions in the country’s central region early Wednesday, leaving two civilians dead and seven people wounded — six of them soldiers. State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the warplanes fired missiles while flying over the airspace of neighboring Lebanon. The official said that Syria’s air defenses shot down most of the missiles, adding that in addition to the casualties there was also some material damage.

  • 'I'm living in Guantanamo 2.0': A Guantanamo Bay survivor says he can't get a job or make friends, and can't leave his city without permission

    Mansoor Adayfi was held in the prison camp for 14 years, and never charged with a crime. He said the stigma has made him unable to create a new life.

  • Turkey lira crashes as Erdogan warns of 'economic war'

    The Turkish lira plunged to record lows Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stuck to his support for interest rate cuts, warning his country was in a "war of economic independence".

  • Europe is only region with more COVID, with 11% case rise

    The World Health Organization said that coronavirus cases jumped by 11% in Europe in the last week, the only region in the world where COVID-19 has continued to increase since mid-October. In its weekly assessment of the pandemic released on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said cases and deaths globally have risen by about 6%, with about 3.6 million new infections and 51,00 new deaths reported in the previous week. WHO's Europe director Dr. Hans Kluge warned that without urgent measures taken soon, the continent could see another 700,000 deaths by the spring.

  • Meet River Butcher: Nonbinary comic known for role on ‘Good Trouble’ announces name change

    "Make friends with the transphobe in your head," they said. "Ask it questions. Give it hugs. Let it tell you what it’s afraid of. I promise you, you will learn so much."

  • Ethiopia says Abiy at war front, handing duties to deputy

    Ethiopia’s government said Wednesday that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to the battlefront to take charge in a yearlong war and left the daily work of running the country to his deputy as rival fighters approach the capital, Addis Ababa. The 45-year-old prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and former soldier, arrived at the front on Tuesday, government spokesman Legesse Tulu told reporters without giving details on the location, and state media did not show images of him. Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen is handling day-to-day government activities, Legesse said.

  • Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

    Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the southern city of Tapachula in recent weeks to embark on foot on the long journey north toward the U.S. border with families including young children. The caravan migrants who left Tapachula last week accepted a government proposal to "begin the process that will allow them to regularize their legal status," according to a joint statement from the interior ministry and national migration institute.

  • Elizabeth Holmes denies deception at her criminal trial

    Biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, a former billionaire accused of engineering a massive medical scam, expressed some remorse while on the witness stand Tuesday, but denied trying to conceal that her company's blood-testing methods weren't working as she had promised. In her third day of testimony during the high-profile criminal trial, Holmes acknowledged making some mistakes as CEO of Theranos, a company she founded in 2003 when she was just 19. Holmes, now 37, also made it clear that she never stopped believing that Theranos would revolutionize health care with a technology that was supposed to be able to detect a wide range of diseases and other problems by testing just a few drops of blood.

  • Watch police fight an active bank heist in Kenya

    The mid-morning incident took place at a branch of Equity Bank.Police said at the end of the five-hour siege that officers were interrogating some customers and staff who had been evacuated to establish what happened. More than 20 people including, the bank staff, were being held at the police station.Authorities believe a suspect may be among those being held.

  • Ethiopia PM's vow to join war front spurs army recruitment

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's vow this week to head for the front lines of his country's brutal year-long war has boosted recruitment for the beleaguered armed forces.