Iraqi leaders vow to move ahead after dozens quit parliament

FILE - Populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, speaks during a mews conference in Najaf, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. On Sunday, June 12, 2022, 73 lawmakers from the powerful cleric’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request, to protest a persisting political deadlock eight months after general elections were held. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·4 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi leaders vowed Monday to move forward with efforts to form a government following the shocking resignation of 73 lawmakers from parliament during a prolonged political impasse.

But the unprecedented mass withdrawal by members of powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s bloc dramatically alters the political landscape, throwing government formation talks into further doubt.

It is a huge gamble by al-Sadr, one of the most influential politicians in Iraq with a large street following, leaving his political movement out of parliament for the first time since 2005.

The surprise move is an attempt to break a persistent political impasse eight months after general elections were held.

Al-Sadr emerged as the winner of the October vote, giving him 73 out of Parliament’s 329 seats. It was also a blow for his Iran-backed Shiite rivals who lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the results.

Since then, the two sides have been locked in a cutthroat competition for power, even as the country faces growing challenges including an impending food crisis resulting from severe drought and the war in Ukraine.

Al-Sadr had been intent on forming, along with his allies, a majority government that excludes the Iran-backed factions. But he has not been able to corral enough lawmakers to get the two-thirds majority needed to elect Iraq’s next president — a necessary step ahead of naming the next prime minister and selecting a Cabinet.

On Sunday, he ordered his lawmakers to resign calling it a “sacrifice” he was making for the good of the country. His cousin and nominee for prime minister, Jaafar al-Sadr, withdrew his candidacy Monday.

“Muqtada’s withdrawal bolsters his political position, and will help him win the sympathy of the disenchanted Iraqi street fed up from politicians and the political process,” said political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari.

“He knows there’s going to be protests in the street, and this will open communication channels with the protesters, making him the only survivor,” he added.

The question now is whether the political parties will be able to form a government with al-Sadr in the opposition.

With the resignation of Sadrist lawmakers, Iranian-backed groups are now expected to hold the majority in parliament.

According to Iraqi law, if a seat in parliament becomes vacant, the candidate who obtained the second highest number of votes in the district takes the seat. In this case, it would be al-Sadr’s opponents from the so-called Coordination Framework, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies.

“Any government in which Muqtada does not participate will be stillborn,” Shammari said. He also questioned whether the Iran-backed parties would be able and willing to negotiate with Kurdish Democratic Party leader Masoud Barzani, with whom there is mutual and deep-seated distrust.

The election was held several months earlier than expected, in response to mass protests that broke out in late 2019 that saw tens of thousands rally against endemic corruption, poor services and unemployment.

Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi said Monday that government formation efforts will continue based on certain “other political understandings,” without elaborating.

A Shiite politician said he expected the political process to go ahead with the Coordination Framework, which will have more than 100 seats after al-Sadr’s withdrawal, seeking to form the next government.

“Negotiations will proceed with the other Sunni and Kurdish blocs,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements.

He said the next government may face protests or disturbances in the street, especially from followers of al-Sadr, and its success would depend on the government’s ability to manage it.

A member of parliament from the Coordination Framework who refused to be named admitted they were baffled by al-Sadr’s withdrawal.

“We do not know yet the motives behind Muqtada’s withdrawal. ... This was a surprise for all of us,” he said. The lawmaker pointed out that the resignations took place while parliament was in recess and that there could still be new developments.

“We have a month for parliament to return and everything is possible in this month,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria wedding party kidnapping: Zamfara escapee recounts shooting

    A Nigerian couple put their wedding celebrations on hold after gunmen abduct at least 29 guests.

  • EU ‘will restart legal action’ against UK over Northern Ireland Protocol

    The European Union will restart legal action against Britain over breaches of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, with a looming threat of a trade war if the Government refuses to comply.

  • See Ole Miss baseball final-out celebration to clinch College World Series return

    Ole Miss baseball is going back to Omaha.

  • Man stabbed at Old World Timber by fellow employee. Suspect fled, Lexington police say

    Police say the suspect, who fled the scene, is not considered dangerous to the public.

  • Michigan sheriff says high gas prices compel different 911 responses

    Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main wrote on his department's Facebook page that, with fuel prices being high and budget running out, "I have instructed the deputies to attempt to manage whatever calls are acceptable over the phone." This garnered a lot of negative attention.

  • European 'star survey' reveals celestial treasure trove

    The European Space Agency has released a trove of data on almost 2 billion stars in the Milky Way, collected by its Gaia mission in an effort to create the most accurate and complete map of our galaxy. "This is an incredible gold mine for astronomy,” said Antonella Vallenari, who helped lead a consortium of 450 scientists and engineers that spent years turning the measurements collected by the probe into usable data.

  • Exclusive-U.S. automaker CEOs, Toyota urge Congress to lift EV tax credit cap

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor North America on Monday urged Congress to lift a cap on the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, citing higher costs to produce zero-emission vehicles, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The CEOs -- GM's Mary Barra, Ford's Jim Farley, Stellantis' Carlos Tavares and Toyota North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa -- said in the joint letter to congressional leaders that they have pledged to invest over $170 billion through 2030 to bolster electric vehicles’ development, production and sale.

  • India police raze homes after riots over anti-Islam remarks

    STORY: Across India, clashes broke out on Friday between Muslims and Hindus, and in some cases between protesters and police, over derogatory comments made about Islam's Prophet Mohammad by the nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party's spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal. In Uttar Pradesh alone, police arrested more than 300 people. Several cities across the country imposed curfews and other restrictions to stop the unrest from escalating. On Sunday, Indian Muslims continued to take to the streets in West Bengal's Durgapur to protest the comments. But over in the city of Ranchi in the eastern Jharkhand state, the streets were quiet with a curfew imposed and Internet services suspended following the death of two teenagers during violent clashes on Friday. The BJP has suspended both Sharma and Jindal for their comments, which have also caused a diplomatic row with several Muslim countries. Police have filed cases against the two and the government has said the comments do not reflect its views.

  • How to Make a Jet Pilot, the Rum-Filled Tiki Cocktail That Riffs on the Classic Daiquiri

    The drink where more is better.

  • Who are the Proud Boys? Extremist group at the center of first Jan. 6 committee hearings

    The Jan. 6 committee hearings shed light on a group called the Proud Boys. What to know about the group Trump once told to "stand back and stand by."

  • Opinion: It's politically expedient to make psychiatric disease the bogeyman

    Misattributing the cause of gun violence further stigmatizes mental illness, creating another barrier to people accessing needed care.

  • Opinion: Jan. 6 was an attack on our democracy. So was a man's plan to kill Justice Kavanaugh.

    USA TODAY columnist: If we’re outraged about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, then we should also be livid about the attempt to kill a justice.

  • Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street

    Wall Street is tumbling even more Monday, sending the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record, on worsening fears about a possible recession given how stubborn inflation has become. The S&P 500 was 3.3% lower in investors' first chance for trading after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse, not better. The center of Wall Street’s focus was again on the Federal Reserve, which is scrambling to get inflation under control.

  • Russian invaders launch airstrike on Bakhmut

    The Russian military carried out an airstrike on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on June 12, Dom TV channel correspondent Anastasia Volkova reported on June 13.

  • Under decades-old Hyde Amendment, millions of Americans already live in a 'post-Roe' world

    People whose maternal care depends on federal dollars can’t get abortions under the Hyde Amendment. What will the end of Roe hold for them?

  • Amnesty says Russia guilty of war crimes in Kharkiv shelling

    Russia's relentless shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with cluster munitions and scatterable land mines amounts to a war crime that indiscriminately killed hundreds of civilians, Amnesty International said on Monday. Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv was under near-constant bombardment from the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 until Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians away from the city in May. Ukraine has said 606 civilians were killed there and 600,000 evacuated.

  • Russian state news is one of Putin's greatest weapons during his struggling Ukraine war

    Here's why Russian state TV routinely airs wildly false claims like World War III has started and Ukraine is a Nazi state.

  • Oakland fashion designer gets boost from Steph Curry

    Justin Andrews reports on a fashion designer from Oakland getting exposure from Steph Curry wearing one of his West African-inspired pieces (6-13-2022)

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs opioid maker Insys founder's conviction appeal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected bids by Insys Therapeutics Inc founder John Kapoor and another former executive of the drugmaker to overturn their convictions for conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe addictive opioids and defraud insurers into paying for them. The justices turned away appeals by Kapoor, the former Insys executive chairman, and Sunrise Lee, a former regional sales director, of their 2019 convictions by a jury in federal court in Boston on the charge of racketeering conspiracy. Kapoor, 78, is serving a prison sentence of 5-1/2 years and is the highest-level corporate executive convicted of crimes related to the opioid epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in the past two decades.

  • 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

    If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are always superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on, however, is that name brands will often be more...