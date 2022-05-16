Iraqi merchants struggle on amid series of strong sandstorms

SAMYA KULLAB
·3 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — The thick layer of dust blanketing the sky did not deter Muhammed Ghalib from walking to work in Baghdad’s main commercial district on Monday, as the latest in an unrelenting series of intense sandstorms swept Iraq.

The dust coated his eyelashes a shade of orange. He arrived at 4 a.m., the height of the storm, and sat outside his stall by the street to sell household goods in the capital’s Shorja market. “Life goes on,” he said.

Ghalib was among the merchants in the capital who did not heed public warnings Monday to stay indoors because of poor weather conditions, lamenting financial losses and hardship amid ongoing economic woes.

There have been at least eight sandstorms in Iraq since April, according to officials. They have landed thousands of Iraqis in hospitals with severe breathing difficulties and at least one person died, according to Iraq’s Health Ministry, which declared a state of emergency.

Monday's sandstorm killed two people in neighboring Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour along the border with Iraq, according to official news agency SANA. The agency said hundreds of people were taken to hospitals after suffering breathing problems, adding that the dead were a father and his son in Deir el-Zour.

Sham FM radio reported that a young man suffocated in the village of Al-Harijia north of Deir el-Zour.

Dust storms are a seasonal occurrence in Iraq but their frequency this year has alarmed experts who blame drought, rapid desertification and climate change.

On Monday, Baghdad Gov. Mohammed Jaber al-Atta suspended working hours in the province, with all departments excluding the Health Ministry temporarily closed. The provinces of Wasit, Diwaniyah and Babil also declared Monday a public holiday owing to the severity of the dust storm.

In the last major sandstorm on May 5, one person died in Iraq and 5,000 people were admitted to hospitals, the Health Ministry said. Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said Monday that Iraq’s medical facilities were on alert.

Flights were suspended at Baghdad, Najaf and Sulaimaniyah airports due to low visibility.

Climate activists have blamed inaction by the Iraqi government and poor water management policies for the increase in sandstorms. The phenomenon is expected to become more frequent amid record-low rainfall and rising summer temperatures.

Abu Dalal, a cashier at a restaurant in the Karada neighborhood of Baghdad, blamed the government for not prioritizing green spaces around the capital to capture the seasonal dust waves.

Essa Fayadh, a senior Environment Ministry official, said the government struggles to address desertification across vast swathes of agricultural land due to declining water reserves, which are down 50% from last year. The Iraqi government has blamed dam projects in Turkey and Iran for limiting river flows into Iraq.

“For this reason we could only divert water to irrigate 50% of agricultural lands this year,” he told The Associated Press, enabling the remainder to become drier and susceptible to sandstorms. “We had to prioritize food security with the resources we have,” he said.

In the capital, Iraqis are learning to adapt under a sepia sky. Many on the street wore surgical masks. “We have no choice,” Ghalib said, beating the dust from the dish cloths hanging outside his stall. A few minutes later, he does it again.

Nearby, Ahmed Saddi lamented the dwindling business. “There is no one, and that hurts (us) a lot.”

But customers still lined up outside Abid Sultan’s restaurant along Rasheed Street. Munching on rice dishes, his patrons joked the dust was extra seasoning.

The dust covered the fruits being sold across vegetable markets. Sajed Hamed, an employee in one, wiped apples and apricots with tissue.

“People still have to eat,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sandstorm closes schools, offices and halts flights in Iraq

    A heavy sandstorm in Iraq, the latest of what Iraqis say is an unprecedented number to hit the country in recent weeks, closed some state schools and offices and halted flights at Baghdad International Airport on Monday. Authorities in Baghdad, including the Education Ministry, declared a day off for local government institutions, with the exception of health services. Hundreds of people across the capital and southern cities went to hospitals with breathing difficulties, medical officials said.

  • Hassan Sheikh Mohamud: Who is Somalia's new leader?

    He has made history, becoming the country's president for the second time in a competitive vote.

  • Black people in Texas report discrimination over their hair. Would this law help?

    “I have not met a Black woman who has not had some sort of microaggression when it comes to her hair in the workplace,” one activist said.

  • Latest sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill

    A thick cloud of dust blankets the Iraqi capital Baghdad as the eighth sandstorm since mid-April, 2022 paralysed activity across the country

  • Once neutral Sweden seeks NATO membership in historic shift

    Sweden on Monday decided to join neighboring Finland in seeking NATO membership, ending more than two centuries of military nonalignment in a historic shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson warned that the Nordic country would be in a “vulnerable position” during the application period and urged her fellow citizens to brace themselves for the Russian response. “Russia has said that that it will take countermeasures if we join NATO,” she said.

  • Trump-era special prosecutor takes ex-Clinton campaign lawyer to trial

    A lawyer who worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign faces a criminal trial this week on charges of lying to the FBI in a crucial test for a special prosecutor appointed during President Donald Trump's administration. A federal judge in the District of Columbia will seat a jury on Monday in the politically charged case of attorney Michael Sussmann, who is accused of misleading the FBI about who he represented when he approached the bureau with since-discredited information tying Trump to a Russian bank. Opening arguments are expected on Tuesday, with Sussmann's lawyers planning to argue their client is innocent and that the allegations against him are far removed from the sort of grave FBI misconduct Republicans hoped U.S. Special Counsel John Durham would reveal.

  • Turkey's FLO in talks to take over Reebok's stores in Russia - chairman

    Turkish shoe retailer FLO Magazacilik is in talks to buy more than 100 stores owned by fitness brand Reebok in Russia, FLO Chairman Mehmet Ziylan said on Monday, as Western companies rush to comply with sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. Ziylan said a deal had not been finalised, denying a report in Russian daily Kommersant that the company had already taken over the business. Kommersant cited a source close to FLO Retailing as saying the deal had been finalised and more than 100 Reebok outlets in Russia had passed to the Turkish company's control.

  • Polkadot leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 9.19% to $10.52. Ethereum (ETHUSD) fell 6.34% to $1,993.

  • ‘Everything here is racist’: Buffalo shooting neighborhood ponders reasons for the violence

    Some see attack’s roots in deep-rooted prejudice against Black community which still echoes through everyday life Under sunny blue skies and as a cool breeze blew off Lake Erie, the Buffalo East Side district of Kingsley was both transformed by a determined resilience from a day earlier, when 10 people were shot dead by an 18-year-old white supremacist, and still full of anger as people continued to mourn. There was an outpouring of grief, coupled with fear, from residents gathered on one side o

  • Bitcoin Off Its Worst Lows but Still Struggling Below $30,000

    and other cryptocurrencies remained under pressure Monday but were off their worst lows from last week’s dramatic selloff in digital assets. The price of Bitcoin was mostly unchanged over the past 24 hours at just below $30,000, having surged above $31,000 in a brief rally on Sunday before giving up the gains. The largest crypto continues to trade at its lowest levels since late 2020 after a cryptocurrency market crash last week sent it as far down as $26,000.

  • Crypto Price Check: Stocks and Crypto Now Sit at the Same Table

    Not too long ago, investors were drawn to cryptocurrencies as an alternative to the stock market. "The era of free money in America has come to an end, and cracks are appearing in all kinds of financial markets - including crypto assets," said Winston Ma, managing partner of CloudTree Ventures, Author of "The Digital War - How China's Tech Power Shapes the Future of AI, Blockchain and Cyberspace." John Kicklighter, chief strategist at DailyFX, said that "as general capital markets slide, so to has the argument that unique and novel assets are disconnected from the natural ebb and flow of speculative appetites."

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow

  • EXPLAINER: Next steps for Finland, Sweden on NATO membership

    Finland and Sweden have signaled their intention to join NATO over Russia’s war in Ukraine and things will move fast once they formally apply for membership in the world’s biggest security alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made clear that there would be consequences if the two Nordic countries join. Finland and Sweden are NATO’s closest partners.

  • Kim Jong Un bragged that he taste-tested North Korea's baby formula and ordered improvements, a likely jab at the US shortage

    A bizarre announcement about Kim Jong Un overseeing North Korea's baby formula recipe came as the US faces widespread shortages.

  • Christopher Steele, the spy behind the discredited 'pee tape' Trump dossier, says sources tell him Putin is seriously ill

    Christopher Steele said his sources told him Putin is badly ill, which could be affecting his decision-making in Ukraine, Sky News reported.

  • "Like in a horror movie": the war in Ukraine has become hell for occupying forces - communications interception by Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, 12:21 The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted telephone conversations between the occupying troops, which show that the only thing they dream of is to survive, retire from the army and never return to Ukraine.

  • Trump, Don Jr., Imagine Themselves MAGA 'Royalty' In Cringey Memes

    A couple of royal wannabes.

  • Details about the sinking of Russia’s Moskva flagship emerge

    An audio intercept published by Ukraine’s Operational Command South via Facebook on May 15 has shed some light on the circumstances of last month’s sinking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva.

  • Ted Nugent Incites Violence at Trump Rally: Go ‘Berserk on the Skulls of Democrats’ (Video)

    Far-right musician perpetuates Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election being stolen at event in Texas

  • How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, 47, is an American businessperson and politician who currently serves as a member of the U.S. Congress from Georgia's 14th District and is often referred to by her initials,...