Iraqi migrant dies near Belarus border, death toll up to 5

·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An Iraqi migrant died near Poland’s border with Belarus and another was hospitalized with COVID-19, Polish border guards said Friday.

The death raises to five the number of fatalities among migrants who try to cross into European Union member states Poland and Lithuania from Belarus through an area of thick woods and bogs.

The Iraqi migrant died despite efforts to revive him. Polish officials have attributed the earlier deaths to hypothermia and exhaustion.

Border guards posted on their twitter account that one of a group of Iraqi migrants who were apprehended some 500 meters inside Poland from its border with Belarus died of a probable heart attack.

The other migrant was taken to hospital after testing positive to a COVID-19 test.

The plight of the migrants, chiefly from Iraq and Afghanistan, who try reach the EU has caught the attention of human rights organizations.

Two United Nations agencies have requested access to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus’s border with Poland and Lithuania. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, and other officials are planning a visit soon to assess the situation at the border.

Poland’s government insists its main task is to guard the frontier against the migrant influx and accuses Belarus' Moscow-backed government of organizing it.

Warsaw has so far rejected EU suggestions that the bloc’s border and coast guard agency, Frontex, assists in assist with guarding the border.

Poland's government spokesman Piotr Mueller has said that using Frontex would not change the situation.

The Polish and Lithuanian governments have introduced states of emergency on 1 kilometer (0.6 mile)-wide strips along their border with Belarus that deny entry to anyone except border guards, the military and security services. They also are building razor wire fences along their border with Belarus.

Poland and Lithuania have been receiving an unusual number of Middle East and African migrants and refugees arriving from Belarus in recent months. The migrant influx began after Western countries introduced sanctions on Lukashenko’s government over the country’s disputed August 2020 presidential election and a crackdown on the opposition.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. rights chief urges Belarus neighbours to protect asylum-seekers

    The United Nations human rights chief called on Belarus' neighbours on Friday to protect asylum seekers after four people died near the Polish border earlier this week amid a surge in illegal migration across the European Union's eastern frontier. Michelle Bachelet also told the U.N. Human Rights Council that Belarusian authorities had clamped down on fundamental freedoms, with arrests of activists and journalists "on what routinely appear to be politically-motivated charges". "I take this opportunity to remind all governments that under international law, no-one should ever be prevented from seeking asylum or other forms of international protection," Bachelet told the Geneva forum.

  • Derek Chauvin appeals his conviction in George Floyd's death

    The former Minneapolis cop filed it on his own, saying he didn't have a lawyer to do it for him.

  • Fifth migrant dies in Belarus border area - Polish Border Guard

    An Iraqi migrant died after crossing into Poland from Belarus, Polish officials said on Friday, the fifth such death in the border area in the past week amid a surge in illegal migration across the European Union's eastern frontier. Poland, Lithuania and the EU have accused Belarus of encouraging migrants, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan, to cross the borders as a form of pressure on the bloc over sanctions Brussels has imposed on Minsk over human rights abuses.

  • Ukraine's leader takes UN to task as 'retired superhero'

    Leaders who are “playing” at unity and stuffing pressing problems into an overflowing bag of woe. A world that's in the same boat, but first-class passengers get the lifeboats. A United Nations that resembles ”a retired superhero" that has lost sight of what it used to be.

  • Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley seeking reelection for 8th term

    Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator, said Friday that he will seek an eighth term in 2022 in a race where he would be the favorite to win reelection. The 88-year-old, who has been in the Senate for 40 years, said in an announcement posted on Twitter that there is “a lot more to do, for Iowa.” While some of his fellow longtimers in Washington are calling it quits, fed up with the rightward lurch of the GOP or the inertia in Congress, Grassley has set out to show he's thriving.

  • Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) -The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some "miscreants and notorious former soldiers" had been allowed to join Taliban units where they had committed a range of sometimes violent abuses. The message from one of the Taliban's most senior ministers underlines the problems Afghanistan's new rulers have sometimes had in controlling fighting forces as they transition from an insurgency to a peacetime administration.

  • This Description of Ivanka Trump's Face After Talking With Dad Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Will Stay With You

    While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Trumpworld’s Star Lawyers Exit as Storm Clouds Gather

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty/ReutersCivil and criminal investigations in New York and Georgia. Defamation suits from two women. A civil suit over misuse of inauguration funds. A number of complaints related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And a new lawsuit related to the disclosure of the former president’s taxes.Donald Trump is facing even more legal challenges than normal—which is saying something for a man so litigious and familiar with legal duress. But even t

  • Conservative Columnist Hits GOP With A Damning Question About Its Indifference

    Max Boot flipped a Benjamin Franklin quote on Republicans to highlight their reluctance to tackle the major issues of the day.

  • Mike Lindell should accept he's wrong about voter fraud, Alabama Republican tells Insider. If not, 'most people would say, "You're an idiot."'

    Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill claims he only met with MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell to show him the 2020 election was fair.

  • Hillary Clinton's 'Deplorables' Warning Is Coming True, Salon Writer Says

    The former presidential nominee was condemned for her remarks, but she was "too kind," Chauncey DeVega wrote in a commentary.

  • Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

    MELINA MARA/GettySomebody’s lying, but who?The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).When asked about it on Wednesday, White House

  • Kayleigh McEnany deletes tweet blaming Biden for a 2020 spike in murders that occurred under Trump

    "The U.S. murder rate under Joe Biden..." McEnany wrote in the now-deleted post sharing a bar graph showing murders surging in 2020.

  • Kamala Harris presses India's Modi gently on human rights in historic meeting

    Vice President Kamala Harris invoked familial ties to India as she pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on human rights in a departure from the Trump administration.

  • Prosecutors Pit Trump Org Dynasties Against Each Other

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/ReutersNew York prosecutors appear to have found an opening they can exploit to pry open the notoriously insulated Trump Organization and get past its mob-like code of silence—by leveraging a long-running feud between two warring family fiefdoms.It’s the company’s long-time chief financial officer and his son, Allen and Barry Weisselberg, versus the chief operating officer and his son, Matthew Calamari Sr. and Jr.The target of this three-year

  • Fox News reportedly cancels Rudy Giuliani for 3 months, plus his gubernatorial candidate son

    Fox News reportedly cancels Rudy Giuliani for 3 months, plus his gubernatorial candidate son

  • Who’s the biggest threat to the US? Liberals and Black Lives Matter protesters

    Mike Cloud of Lubbock says we have emboldened the bad guys. | Opinion

  • Leaked documents show Cyber Ninjas' audit in Arizona validates Joe Biden's presidential win over Trump

    Insider obtained a draft copy of Cyber Ninjas' Arizona election audit. The report shows Trump actually received fewer votes than the official tally.

  • Biden's approval rating hits new low in latest Gallup poll

    Biden's latest approval ratings, the lowest of his presidency, could influence key issues such as upcoming elections and an infrastructure push.