Iraqi officials: 4 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·2 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least four rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Thursday, two Iraqi security officials said. The area is home to diplomatic missions and the seat of Iraq's government,

Three of the missiles struck within the parameters of the American Embassy, the officials said. Another hit a school located in a nearby residential complex. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

An Iraqi military statement said a girl and a woman were injured in the attack, without providing more details. The statement said the rockets had been launched from the Dora neighborhood of Baghdad.

Witnesses said they heard the embassy's C-RAM defense system — supposed to detect and destroy incoming rockets, artillery and mortar shells — during the attack.

The attack is the latest in a series of rocket and drone attacks that have targeted the American presence in Iraq since the start of the year, following the second anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Last Thursday, a series of attacks targeted American troops in Iraq and Syria. Rockets struck an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. troops in western Anbar province and the capital.

Pro-Iran Shiite factions in Iraq have vowed revenge for Soleimani's killing and have conditioned the end of the attacks on the full exit of American troops from the country.

The U.S.-led coalition formally ended its combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group last month. Some 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition shifts to an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, warned in an interview with The Associated Press last month that he expects increasing attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed militias determined to get American forces out.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya Power in the spotlight after nationwide blackout

    Kenyans spent several hours with electricity this week, what are the underlying causes?

  • After Kazakhstan unrest, relatives await detainees' release

    With about 12,000 people arrested after anti-government protests in Kazakhstan last week, friends and relatives of those held by police waited outside a jail Wednesday, hoping to learn their fate. Authorities have refused to allow relatives or lawyers to see those in custody, giving little information about them, according to human rights activists. The demonstrations began Jan. 2 in the western part of Kazakhstan over a sharp rise in fuel prices and spread throughout the country, apparently reflecting wider discontent with the government, which declared a state of emergency for the whole country and asked a Russia-led military alliance to send in troops to help restore order.

  • Morocco sex for grades: Hassan I University lecturer jailed

    The professor is sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of indecent behaviour.

  • Dutch king won't use carriage criticized for colonial image

    The Dutch king ruled out Thursday using, for now at least, the royal family's “Golden Carriage,” one side of which bears a painting that critics say glorifies the Netherlands' colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade. The announcement was an acknowledgement of the heated debate about the carriage as the Netherlands reckons with the grim sides of its history as a 17th-century colonial superpower, including Dutch merchants making vast fortunes from slaves. “The Golden Carriage will only be able to drive again when the Netherlands is ready and that is not the case now,” King Willem-Alexander said in a video message.

  • Russian officials to brief Putin on "very disappointing" security talks

    Russian diplomats panned this week's security talks with the U.S., NATO and other European countries after the final set of negotiations on Thursday, telling reporters that Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the "really disappointing" state of affairs before deciding "next steps."Why it matters: The diplomats wouldn't say what Russia would do if NATO declined to provide legal guarantees that it will not expand east or admit Ukraine as a member. But officials have warned all week that Russia will

  • Student loan giant paying $1.85B to settle claims of predatory practices

    Navient, one of the nation's largest student loan services, reached a $1.85 billion settlement with a coalition of 39 state attorneys general to resolve allegations of predatory student loan servicing practices.Driving the news: "Today’s settlement corrects Navient’s past behavior, provides much needed relief to Pennsylvania borrowers, and puts in place safeguards to ensure this company never preys on student loan borrowers again," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.S

  • India, Britain launch talks on free trade deal

    India and Britain on Thursday launched talks on a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of commerce and industry, in New Delhi before formal talks next week.

  • Russia talks may have bought time on Ukraine invasion, NATO chief signals

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday that both sides agreed to "explore a schedule for future meetings," suggesting this week's talks may have bought time to de-escalate the crisis over Ukraine.The latest: Alexander Grushko, a Russian deputy foreign minister, confirmed during his own press conference that "of course" his side is ready to continue talks. "But it should be meaningful discussions," he stressed. "It should not be repeti

  • Society is changing the Word of God, just like Thomas Jefferson who crafted his own Bible: Letter

    A Graham man warns against those picking and choosing what goes in or out of the Bible.

  • A close encounter with a Chinese aircraft carrier has become a badge of honor for a US Navy destroyer crew

    In April 2021, USS Mustin tracked the Chinese carrier Liaoning in the South China Sea and made sure the world knew how close it had gotten.

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

    ...and that's saying something.

  • Timepiece: Battle of Devil's Backbone

    The turning point of the Civil War took place in 1863 in the River Valley.

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m

  • Joe Scarborough Rips 'Gutless' Kevin McCarthy With What He Said Exactly 1 Year Ago Today

    It’s a stark reminder of “just how shameless” the top House Republican is, said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals.While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.The quest has reached crisis level over the past two years as fertili

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • In House exchange, U.S. Rep. James Comer reveals true strategy of Republican party

    OpEd: A recent exchange reveals just how much the Big Lie continues to drive Republican strategy in protecting former president Donald J. Trump from the political exposure he so richly deserves.

  • Idaho’s 12 most embarrassing news stories of 2021: Red-faced in a red state

    Proud to be an Idahoan? You might not want to read this.

  • Vermont-via-Tigray woman organizes to stop genocide that threatens her family in Ethiopia

    Burlington High School graduate Alex Segar-Reid organized a protest in December to stop a genocide that threatens her family in Tigray, Ethiopia.

  • Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe

    Eric Trump, the son of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, took to Twitter to voice his complaints about the investigation […] The post Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe appeared first on TheGrio.