Iraqi officials: Attacks by IS militants kill 12 civilians

·1 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Militants from the Islamic State group killed 12 civilians and wounded at least six in two separate attacks in Iraq, apparently taking advantage of a sandstorm that sharply reduced visibility across the country, security officials said Tuesday.

The attacks occurred on Monday evening in Kirkuk and Diyala provinces, where farmers came under fire while harvesting their crops.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement that six civilians were killed in the attack in the village of Sami Asi, south of the city of Kirkuk. The Kurdish news network Rudaw said after the killings, an Iraqi federal police force that arrived on the scene was ambushed and three policemen were killed.

Earlier, IS launched an attack in Diyala’s town of Gulala, killing six residents, two Iraqi security officials said.

The Sunni extremist group claimed responsibility late Monday for the Kirkuk attack, claiming it killed five Shiites in their agricultural fields in al-Rashad area in Kirkuk and set fire to five vehicles. It said its fighters clashed with a supporting unit from the federal police and destroyed one of their vehicles.

IS overran large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and declared a self-styled Islamic caliphate. The group was territorially defeated in 2017 after a years-long war spearheaded by local forces and a U.S.-led international coalition. But it continues to carry out hit-and-run attacks through sleeper cells across both countries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Abortion injects urgency into Democratic Cuellar-Cisneros rematch in Texas

    Centrist U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar seeks to hold off progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros on Tuesday in a high-profile south Texas Democratic primary battle that illustrates sharp dividing lines over immigration and abortion rights. The election in a district along the U.S.-Mexico border is the third contest between Cuellar, who has held the seat since 2005, and Cisneros, a 28-year-old attorney who failed to unseat him in 2020 but forced him to a runoff in the state's March primary this year. Cuellar, 66, is the lone House Democrat to oppose abortion rights, and abortion-rights groups have spent at least $160,000 to bolster Cisneros's campaign.

  • George Kittle: Travis Kelce’s pay in comparison to receivers “boggles the mind”

    As the receiver market pushes toward $30 million per year, another group of players who catch plenty of passes is languishing by comparison. In a Friday visit to #PFTPM promoting the second annual Tight End University, 49ers tight end George Kittle made that point, while singing the praises of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Asked [more]

  • Henry Kissinger: Ukraine must give Russia territory

    Veteran US statesman Henry Kissinger has urged the West to stop trying to inflict a crushing defeat on Russian forces in Ukraine, warning that it would have disastrous consequences for the long term stability of Europe.

  • After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

    When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.

  • Iran will avenge slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, president says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that Tehran will avenge the death of Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead by two people on a motorcycle in the capital. "I have agreed for our security forces to seriously follow up on this matter and I have no doubt that revenge for the pure blood of our martyr will be taken," Raisi said. The semi-official ISNA news agency said members of an Israeli intelligence service network had been discovered and arrested by the Guards.

  • Putin said he'll have a 'serious talk' with the West after being told he's to 'blame for everything'

    Putin smiled as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the West blamed the Russian leader for the world's current economic troubles.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn Investigated For 'Improper Relationship' With Staffer

    The far-right Republican, who lost his reelection bid, is also being investigated for promoting “a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest.”

  • Dictator Reveals Putin’s Wet Dream of a ‘New World Order’

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivered a bizarre letter to the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres arguing that the UN and other world leaders should essentially let Russia do as it pleases in Ukraine, and deflecting blame for the consequences of the war, as Russian forces continue to wage war in the country for the 89th day.He urged other governments to stop providing weapons as the war in Ukraine carries o

  • Desperate Republican Tells Stacey Abrams ‘Go Back…Where You Came From’

    Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue doubled down on a racially charged, last-minute new line of attack aimed at Stacey Abrams, the likely Democratic nominee, in an interview Monday night.While addressing a crowd on the final day before the Republican primary, Perdue—who polls show trailing Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who earned Trump’s ire when he refused to help “fix” Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020—opened up a new line of attack on Abrams, telling the audience

  • Trevor Reed says it's 'embarrassing' Marjorie Taylor Greene delayed vote on a resolution asking to free him from Russian detention: 'I better not ever see that happen again to any other American'

    "How do you justify that? That's embarrassing to me that anyone who represents the United States would vote against something … like that," Reed said.

  • Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade

    The former New York mayor lost it during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.

  • GOP threatens to release Jan. 5 footage — but obtaining it will cost them

    House Republicans are threatening to release Capitol Police video taken on Jan. 5, 2021, in order to clear the name of a colleague accused of leading tours the day before the deadly riot — but they do not yet have the footage. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol last…

  • Kellyanne Conway Lets Loose On Jared Kushner In New Memoir

    "There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise," she said of her former White House colleague.

  • Senior Israeli lawmaker warns of "religious war" over Jerusalem moves

    A senior Israeli lawmaker said on Monday the country risked "religious war" after a court ruled in favour of Jews who had tried to pray at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and as nationalists planned a march near the flashpoint site. Palestinian factions have denounced Israeli moves in Jerusalem's Old City, the heart of their decades-old conflict, and reiterated threats that echoed their warnings in the run-up to the May 2021 war in Gaza. Jerusalem Magistrates' Court on Sunday rescinded a restraining order against three Jews who had prayed while visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

  • Duterte hits Putin: I kill criminals, not children, elders

    Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol and a friend, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired Tuesday where he blamed the three-month old war for the spike in global oil prices that has battered many countries, including the Philippines.

  • McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

    The campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday to try to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground. McCormick's lawsuit, filed after hours, asks the state's Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. It is the first — but likely not the last — lawsuit in the contest between Oz and McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO.

  • Pennsylvania Senate runoff: RNC intervenes to block McCormick absentee ballot move as Dr. Oz leads

    The Republican National Committee is intervening against David McCormick's campaign in a mail-in ballot counting case in the Pennsylvania Senate primary.

  • Ukraine says it destroyed a Russian mortar carrier after a pro-Kremlin journalist accidentally exposed its location

    Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication thanked pro-Kremlin journalist Alexander Kots, who later denied that his coverage exposed the vehicle.

  • Revolutionary Guards say colonel assassinated in Tehran

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that one of its officers, Colonel Sayad Khodai, was killed in a rare assassination in Tehran. Khodai was "one of the defenders of the shrines", the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, referring to military personnel or advisers who Iran says fight on its behalf to protect Shi'ite sites in Iraq or Syria against groups such as Islamic State. Two people on a motorcycle opened fire on Khodai, Tasnim reported, citing an informed source, while the semi-official ISNA news agency reported that members of an Israeli intelligence service network had been discovered and arrested by the Guards.

  • Manchin spars with GOP senator over the Trump tax cuts, saying they were 'unfairly' tilted for the wealthiest Americans

    Manchin went back and forth with GOP Sen. Roger Wicker. He also raised new hope of a deal on President Joe Biden's stalled agenda.