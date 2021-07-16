Iraqi officials claim killer of prominent analyst arrested

FILE - In this July 12, 2020 file photo, a protester prays by a poster showing Hisham al-Hashimi an Iraqi analyst who was a leading expert on the Islamic State and other armed groups who was shot dead in Baghdad. Iraqi officials say police have arrested the shooter in the drive-by killing last year of the prominent analyst and public commentator. Iraq’s prime minister declared on Friday, July 16, 2021, that with the arrest, his government has fulfilled its promise to bring the killers to justice. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·2 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — A year later, Iraqi police arrested the shooter in the killing of a prominent public commentator whose slaying sent shockwaves through the country, officials said Friday. Iraq's prime minister declared that with the arrest, his government has fulfilled its promise to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Hisham al-Hashimi was gunned down last July outside his home in Baghdad in a drive-by shooting that involved two attackers on a motorcycle. He was a well-connected security analyst who appeared regularly on Iraqi television and whose expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists and researchers.

The killing of the 47-year-old al-Hashimi — whose shooting was captured on a surveillance camera — contributed to a prevailing atmosphere of intimidation and fear among activists in Iraq and highlighted the government’s struggle to bring armed groups into line.

Two security officials told The Associated Press that one of the men on the motorcycle, the shooter, was arrested two weeks ago and confessed to the crime before an investigative judge. The man was connected to a militia group, they said, but did not name which one.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted the development: “We promised to arrest the killers of Hisham al-Hashimi. We fulfilled the promise."

Later Friday, state Iraqiya TV station broadcast footage of the alleged suspect, showing him confessing to his purported crime. The man identifies himself in the video as Ahmed Hamdawi Al-Kinani, a police officer with the rank of first lieutenant in the Interior Ministry.

According to Iraqi law he will be sent to trial for sentencing following his confession. He did not implicate any militia group in his confession.

It is not unusual that officers and officials in Iraq have connections to militias working without or with the state's endorsement. The government has struggled to reign them in, partly because they are so entrenched within the state structure.

Security forces are still looking for at least six other individuals connected to the shooting, some of them believed to be abroad, the two officials told the AP. In his confession, al-Kinani said he had worked with four other accomplices.

Killings of activists are pervasive in Iraq, with many blaming Iran-backed militias. Al-Hashimi, who had worked on a report about Iran-backed groups within Iraq's establishment before he was killed, had reportedly received threats from such groups.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • She defied threats to lead a school for girls. As Taliban surge, she walks in fear.

    "When I walk to school, I take every step with immense fear and worry — I'm not sure I will return home safely," said Principal Lailuma Khaliqyar.

  • Computers seized in UK investigation over images of kissing minister

    Britain's data watchdog has seized computers as part of an investigation into how images showing former British health minister Matt Hancock kissing an adviser inside his ministerial office came to be published, it said on Thursday. Hancock resigned from his position in June after security camera images of the kiss, which broke COVID regulations at the time, were published in The Sun newspaper. On Thursday, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said personal computer equipment and electronic devices were seized as part of an investigation into how the CCTV images found their way into the public domain.

  • Court: Massachusetts school can continue using electric shock on students with disabilities

    A Massachusetts school can continue using electric shock devices to enforce corrective behavior in students with intellectual disabilities, a federal court ruled this month.Why it matters: Critics including the United Nations have described the controversial practice as "torture." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Judge Rotenberg Educational Center treats patients with a range of disabilities and uses the devices to correct self-harming or aggressive beha

  • At least 44 dead, dozens missing as floods sweep through western Europe

    At least 42 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing on Thursday as swollen rivers caused by record rainfall across western Europe swept through towns and villages, leaving cars upended, houses destroyed and people stranded on rooftops. In the town of Schuld, houses were reduced to piles of debris and broken beams. Eighteen people died and dozens were unaccounted for around the wine-growing region of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine broke its banks and brought down half a dozen houses.

  • 'Disturbance' at LA County prison leaves 2 inmates, 7 others hospitalized

    Two inmates, six deputies, and one custodian were injured, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

  • Leaked Matt Hancock CCTV footage was in ‘public interest’, says Boris Johnson’s office

    The leaked CCTV footage which exposed Matt Hancock's affair was in the public interest, the Prime Minister's spokesman has said, as an investigation into an alleged data breach continues. Two people suspected of recording the film without consent had their homes raided on Thursday by officials from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). Police and Crime Commissioners have also called for the police to launch an urgent investigation amid concern over the security of government buildings. Bu

  • Pacific Northwest heat wave led to sharp spike in emergency room visits, CDC finds

    The unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest led to a major spike in emergency room visits for heat-related illnesses, according to a report published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: Extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the U.S. during a typical year, and climate change is dramatically raising the risk of such events. Multiple all-time temperature records were shattered during the late June into early July heat wave in the Paci

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Spotted House Hunting in Los Angeles

    Well, more like mansion hunting.

  • Recovery effort at collapsed building could end soon

    Efforts to recover human remains from the debris of a South Florida condo building are nearing an end. Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of last month’s Surfside condo collapse on Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified.

  • White House convenes mayors to discuss strategies on crime

    The Biden administration on Thursday convened the first meeting of its community violence intervention collaborative, a group of mayors and administration officials that will share best practices and work closely with the federal government to reduce gun violence. The White House has touted its investments in these programs as one of the ways it is working to reduce gun violence and combat crime, as Republicans are increasingly looking to use a nationwide increase in violent crime as a political cudgel against Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections. According to details shared first with The Associated Press, Thursday’s meeting was led by Susan Rice, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, and Julie Rodriguez, director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

  • Biden: US will protect Haiti embassy, won't send troops

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week's assassination of that country's president, but sending American troops to stabilize the country was “not on the agenda.” Haiti’s interim government last week asked the U.S. and the United Nations to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Biden signaled he was not open to the request, which comes as he is drawing down U.S. forces in Afghanistan this summer.

  • Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements

    Welcoming Angela Merkel to the White House for a final time, President Joe Biden renewed his concerns to the German chancellor Thursday about a major, nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline but said they agreed Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon. The two discussed — though made no apparent headway — on differences over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during a largely friendly farewell visit for Merkel as she nears the end of a political career that has spanned four American presidencies. “On a personal note, I must tell you I will miss seeing you at our summits,” Biden said as he stood by Merkel, the second-longest serving chancellor in Germany's history, at a late afternoon White House press conference.

  • Judge to hear bid to extradite driving school owner to Iraq

    An Arizona judge will hold a hearing Thursday over whether to sign off on a request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq on murder charges

  • France, US urge Lebanese politicians to quickly form Cabinet

    France and the U.S. are urging Lebanese politicians to quickly form a Cabinet while leaders in Paris announced an international conference next month in support of Lebanon’s population

  • Allen Weisselberg's ex-daughter-in-law reportedly stuns prosecutors by directly implicating Trump in tax fraud case

    Allen Weisselberg's ex-daughter-in-law reportedly stuns prosecutors by directly implicating Trump in tax fraud case

  • Trump reportedly ended a meeting with his national security advisers on an ominous note days before the Capitol riot

    Trump reportedly ended a meeting with his national security advisers on an ominous note days before the Capitol riot

  • France pulled off one of the greatest heists ever. It left Haiti perpetually impoverished | Opinion

    There’s never been a more clear-cut case for reparations than that of Haiti.

  • Shayna Hubers' Former Cellmate Reveals Special Demand From Murderer

    In 2018, Shayna Hubers received a life sentence for killing her boyfriend. On a new episode of Cellmate Secrets, her former cellmates speak out about what she allegedly told them behind bars.

  • Scared child shows up at NC home during night, leading to standoff and wounded deputy

    A Caldwell County deputy was shot in the leg.

  • Josh Peck Addresses Drake Bell's "Upsetting" Attempted Child Endangerment Sentencing

    Josh Peck spoke out about former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell, who was recently sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment.