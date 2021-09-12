Iraqi PM becomes first foreign leader to meet Iran's Raisi

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi became the first foreign leader on Sunday to visit and meet with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi since the hardliner took office in August.

Iraq has been trying to mediate between Tehran and its Gulf Arab foes, including Saudi Arabia, in the hope of stopping its neighbours settling scores on its territory.

Iraq has become the playground of rivalries between Iran on one side and the United States, Israel and Gulf Arab states on the other, with attacks against U.S. forces and assassinations of Iranian and Iraqi paramilitary leaders.

"I hope despite the aims of the enemies of the two countries, we will witness expansion of good relations between Iran and Iraq," Raisi said in a joint news conference in Tehran.

Raisi said Iraq had agreed to waive visas for Iranian pilgrims to Shi'ite holy sites in Iraq later this month on the occasion of Arbaeen marking the end of the 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammed's grandson.

"Decisions were also made about the two countries' financial issues that should be adopted," Raisi said, without elaborating.

Iraq relies on Iranian gas and electricity, but imports have been irregular recently due to outstanding payments.

Iran's state gas company said late last year that it had slashed supplies to Iraq over more than $6 billion arrears, placing Baghdad and other cities at risk of power shortages.

Iraq's electricity ministry said last month that Iranian gas supplied to the central region was reduced from 3 million to 2 million cubic meters per day, while to the southern region it was reduced from 17 million to 5 million cubic meters per day.

(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran to allow new memory cards in nuclear site cameras

    But Tehran is holding all recordings at its sites as negotiations over the U.S. and Iran returning to the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled.

  • China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Sunday that China has agreed to provide the Southeast Asian nation with grant aid of 1.75 billion yuan ($272 million), announcing the assistance during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Wang met with Hun Sen and other officials for bilateral talks on combating COVID-19, trade and investment, education and security issues. Cambodia’s foreign ministry said earlier that Wang’s meetings on Sunday and Monday also would include discussions of regional and international issues of shared interest.

  • U.S. reassures allies over Nord Stream 2 but says it's a 'reality'

    KYIV (Reuters) -A senior U.S. envoy said on Saturday he had delivered reassurances to Ukraine and Poland on mitigating any threat posed by Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but that the project was now a "reality". Amos Hochstein, the State Department's senior adviser for energy security, told Reuters there was "breathing room" until 2024 to ensure Ukraine kept its status as a gas transit country but urged Kyiv to move towards alternative energy sources. The United States has been Ukraine's most powerful backer in a standoff with Moscow since Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in 2014, but Kyiv opposed a U.S.-German deal in July that allowed the completion of the $11-billion Nord Stream 2 project.

  • Bush warns of domestic extremism, appeals to 'nation I know'

    Warning that the nation was falling into division and extremism, former President George W. Bush appealed Saturday for a return to the spirit of cooperation that emerged — almost instantaneously — after the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. Delivering the keynote address at the national memorial to the victims of Flight 93, who forced down their airplane hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists before it could be used as a weapon against the nation’s capital, Bush warned of “violence that gathers within.” Bush’s warning came barely eight months after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Alok Sharma faces embarrassment on world stage as Environment Bill won’t be ready for Cop26

    Alok Sharma is facing embarrassment on the world stage at November’s Cop26 climate conference because the Government is unlikely to have passed its flagship Environment Bill in time for the summit, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • France confirms deal with Greece for six more Rafale fighters: defence ministry

    France on Sunday confirmed that Greece had agreed to buy six more of its Rafale jets, bringing to 24 the number of French fighters sold to Athens for billions of euros.

  • The U.S. Government Is Building 8 "Small Cities" to Temporarily House Afghan Refugees

    The initiative is part of the Department of Defense and U.S. State Department's Operation Allies Refuge—and you can help support it now.

  • Taliban say women can study at university but classes must be segregated

    (Reuters) -Women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in universities as the country seeks to rebuild after decades of war but gender-segregation and Islamic dress code will be mandatory, the Taliban's new Higher Education minister said on Sunday. The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, said the new Taliban government, named last week, would "start building the country on what exists today" and did not want to turn the clock back 20 years to when the movement was last in power. He said female students would be taught by women wherever possible and classrooms would remain separated, in accordance with the movement's interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

  • Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

    A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced. China declared the coronavirus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant.

  • The ‘Ground Zero Mosque,’ A Right-Wing Fever Dream That Never Was

    What started off as a vision for an iconic Islamic center in Manhattan brought death threats and backlash. Muslim Americans are still feeling it.

  • Taliban flag rises over seat of power on fateful anniversary

    The Taliban raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace Saturday, a spokesman said, as the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The white banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, in a low-key ceremony, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the Taliban’s cultural commission. The composition of the all-male, all-Taliban government was announced earlier this week and was met with disappointment by the international community which had hoped the Taliban would make good on an earlier promise of an inclusive lineup.

  • Kabul flag shop running since Soviet era retools yet again

    A small flag shop, tucked away in the courtyard of a Kabul market, has documented Afghanistan’s turbulent history over the decades with its ever-changing merchandise. Now the shop is filled with white Taliban flags, emblazoned with the Quran's Muslim statement of faith, in black Arabic lettering. On Sunday, four teen-age boys leaned over white fabric draped on a table illuminated by fluorescent lights and filled the template for the Quranic verse with black ink.

  • Don’t expect a fourth stimulus check as Congress returns from recess

    After 19 months of COVID, lawmakers have moved on to a smorgasbord of new crises.

  • After swearing in, Hochul assigns new Lt. Gov. Benjamin to work on vaccine outreach, housing

    Brian Benjamin took the oath of office on Thursday morning to become New York’s lieutenant governor, and already he’s got a lot on his plate.

  • FBI releases newly declassified document on Saudi government's role in 9/11 attacks

    The document, the first in an expected series, makes no conclusion about whether the Saudi government helped advance the terrorist attack

  • State officials unveil the creation of the Colorado Climate Corps

    Colorado has announced the creation of its very own climate corps. The first iteration Colorado Climate Corps program will consist of 240 AmeriCorps members who will be spread out in 55 counties across the state.

  • Aubameyang eases Arteta pressure as Arsenal beat Norwich

    Arsenal eased the pressure on under-fire manager Mikel Arteta and earned their first Premier League win of the season after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sank Norwich 1-0 on Saturday.

  • IAEA, Iran Signal Some Progress on Access to Nuclear Program

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.N. nuclear watchdog signaled some progress in talks with Iranian officials in Tehran over access to its expanding program, yet prospects for reviving the crippled atomic deal are still unclear. Tehran said International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors would be able to replace the memory cards of surveillance cameras at atomic sites following a “constructive” meeting with the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi on Sunday. That stopped short of fully restoring the expanded

  • Procession set for slain Marine's return to Indiana hometown

    A military procession will return the body of a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport to his northern Indiana hometown. Sunday's procession will mark the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Sanchez’s body is scheduled to arrive Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru.

  • Ayman al Zawahiri: Taliban's return fuels questions about al Qaeda leader's health and whereabouts

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — The whereabouts of Ayman al Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden after U.S. special forces killed the al Qaeda leader in a 2011 raid in Pakistan, remain a mystery even as the terror group could be poised to rise again.