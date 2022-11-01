New Iraqi PM hopes to continue fostering Iran-Saudi dialogue

FILE - This photo provided by Iraqi Parliament Media Office, shows Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, a candidate for Iraq's prime minister position, speaks during the parliamentary session to vote on the new government in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct.27, 2022. Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Tuesday, Nov. 1, that he hopes to continue hosting talks in Iraq between regional arch-enemies Saudi Arabia and Iran during his tenure.(Iraqi Parliament Media Office via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·2 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Tuesday that he hopes to continue hosting talks in Iraq between regional arch-enemies Saudi Arabia and Iran during his tenure.

Speaking at his first press conference since his government received the parliament's vote of confidence on Thursday, al-Sudani said his administration had received signs of interest in Iraq continuing to facilitate a dialogue between the two countries.

"We were asked to continue,” he said, without elaborating.

Iraq has hosted several rounds of direct talks between officials from the two regional rivals since last year, though the talks have so far produced few results.

Saudi Arabia has sought talks with Iran as the kingdom tries to end its years-long war in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Al-Sudani's government is the first in Iraq since 2005 that does not include seats from the political bloc of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. The confirmation of the new Cabinet last week ended a yearlong political stalemate punctuated by outbreaks of street violence, amid which al-Sadr withdrew his bloc from parliament.

The government has promised to fight corruption, speed up reconstruction of areas damaged by armed conflict and return the displaced to their homes. It also calls for the elimination of “uncontrolled weapons” held by non-state actors.

In Tuesday's remarks, al-Sudani promised to focus on the “return of stolen Iraqi funds” that may have been transferred abroad and said he will hold talks with U.S.-led forces in Iraq to understand the needs of Iraqi security forces. These include training needs and the number of coalition troops required.

U.S.-led coalition forces have officially ended their combat mission in Iraq, but continue to play an advisory role to Iraqi forces in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC Says Supply Surplus Was Main Reason for Oil Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- An excess of supply in the oil market was the main reason for OPEC+ opting to cut production earlier this month, according to the group’s secretary-general.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblowe

  • Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine's Kherson region

    In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the region, which is partially occupied by Russian forces, said he was extending an evacuation area in the region and - for the first time - asked civilians on the Dnipro river's eastern bank to leave their homes. The new area will cover an additional 15 kilometre (nine mile) zone around the Dnipro river, which splits the Kherson region, to include another seven settlements, Saldo said.

  • Russian occupation forces set up training camp in Sievierodonetsk

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 21:35 Russian occupation forces have set up a training camp for the recently conscripted soldiers in the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Oleksandr Striuk, Head of the Sievierodonetsk Military-Civilian Administration, on air on the Kyiv TV channel Quote from Striuk: "According to the available information, the number of recently mobilised conscripts and other units in the city [of Sievierodonetsk] has really increased.

  • Miner BHP warns of inflation risks in 2023, says China demand to stabilize

    BHP Group Ltd, the world's biggest miner by market value, said on Wednesday that inflationary pressures would remain a challenge next year, but that China will provide a source of stability for commodity demand. The mining industry has been weighed down this year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine by a supply bottleneck that sparked off inflation and erased the demand-led inflation the industry had enjoyed previously, James Agar, BHP’s group procurement officer, said in a speech at the International Mining and Research Conference in Sydney. "We do expect the lag effect of inflationary pressures to remain a persistent challenge through the 2023 financial year," Agar said.

  • Concerned about voting fraud? Here's how to report it in Louisiana

    The U.S. Department of Justice will investigate complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials and voter fraud.

  • OPEC+ decision to cut oil production will impact gas prices

    OPEC+ announced it would slash production by 2 million barrels per day. The production cut is equal to 2% of the world’s daily oil production.

  • Pfizer boosts COVID shot forecasts by $2 billion

    STORY: Pfizer on Tuesday (November 1) raised forecasts for annual sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion.Pushing it up to $34 billion.That’s due to demand for Omicron-targeted boosters.The U.S. drug maker’s shares rose 2.4% in morning trade thanks to better-than-expected sales of the vaccine.Third-quarter sales of the COVID-19 shot came in at $4.4 billion, blowing past estimates of $2.6 billion.That helped overall third-quarter profit beat estimates too. The upbeat earnings also sent shares of rival COVID-19 vaccine makers higher.Novavax and Moderna both saw strong gains. Sales of COVID-19 vaccines have eased since the highs of the global health crisis.In response Pfizer plans to roughly quadruple the price of the shots in the U.S.But that’s only once the government stops buying doses and shifts to a private market.

  • The Tua Tagovailoa show is back in Dolphins' comeback win over Lions

    The Dolphins' offense looks scary again.

  • Zion Williamson shines in return from hip injury, hands Clippers fourth straight loss

    Zion Williamson nearly had a triple-double on Sunday afternoon, his first game back after missing two with a hip injury.

  • Martin Marietta eyes naming rights for Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

    A well-known public company in Raleigh could soon have its name on a prime piece of property downtown.

  • Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election

    STORY: Israelis began voting for the fifth time in less than four years on Tuesday (November 1) -A race in which former premier Benjamin Netanyahu is bidding for a comeback.Yet the ballot is likely to turn on a far-right party that has risen from the fringe to become a potential coalition kingmaker.After years of deadlock, voter exasperation may hurt turnout.But surging support for the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism bloc and firebrand co-leader Itamar Ben-Gvir has galvanized the campaign.Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies, but his rightist Likud party is still expected to finish as the largest in parliament.However as residents queued up to cast their vote on Tuesday, the final opinion polls from last week showed him still short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.Opening the prospect of weeks of coalition wrangling and possibly new elections - again."It is the fifth election that we have in the last year and a half or two years and unfortunately again it is going to be exactly the same results, 60-60 maybe 61-59 to one of the blocks but that is not a stable, that is not going to be a stable government.“I do believe in trying to create a coalition that is more representative in the entire country and not specific stream or thought and I think the current coalition is pretty good in that. Security and surging prices have topped the list of voter concerns.The campaign was triggered by defections from the unlikely ruling coalition of right-wing, centrist and Arab parties formed after the last election.The campaign opened weeks after a brief conflict with the militant Islamic Jihad group in Gaza in August.It's also unrolled against a backdrop of months of violence in the occupied West Bank, with near-daily raids and clashes.

  • Saudi Arabia, U.S. on High Alert After Warning of Imminent Iranian Attack

    Saudi officials said Tehran is poised to attack both the kingdom and Erbil in Iraq, and the White House National Security Council said the U.S. is prepared to respond.

  • Russian occupation forces prepare to withdraw artillery from part of Kherson Oblast

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 03:55 Operational Command Pivden (South) has reported that Russian occupation forces are preparing to withdraw artillery weapons and equipment from the right bank of the River Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.

  • Belarusian security forces detain relative of volunteer who defended Ukraine

    Security forces in Belarus detained a relative of a Belarusian volunteer who died defending Ukraine from the Russian occupiers. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Details: In particular, the monitoring media reported that Belarusian security forces detained a relative of Vasilii Parfenkov, a soldier from the Belarusian Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, who died in Ukraine.

  • Apartment hunter Ia is looking to find the perfect 1 or 2-bedroom home in Manhattan

    Our host Will Taylor is searching for the ideal apartment for Ia, her boyfriend, and their cat!

  • When is the last day to vote? It depends on where you live

    When is early voting over in the midterm elections? All states have their own rules and deadlines for ballots cast before Election Day, by mail or in person. Early voting got a big boost in 2020, when many states made the practice more available, as the nation voted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Exclusive: OPEC Sec Gen - Oil investment lag sowing seeds for future energy crises

    The world must act swiftly to invest in oil to prevent future energy emergencies as global demand for the hydrocarbon grows in the long term, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday. "If we don't get it right this time we are sowing the seeds for future energy crises - not just one, but multiple," he told Reuters in an interview. Al Ghais sounded a note of optimism that policymakers at the upcoming COP27 climate summit will be more open to hearing the oil industry's point of view on the climate change debate.

  • Putin should be barred from G20 summit for ordering Ukraine attacks, says Ukrainian foreign ministry

    Russia should be excluded from the G20 grouping of industrialized nations following Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's public admission that he ordered missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said on Twitter on Nov. 1.

  • Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal but future in doubt

    Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. Three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July, the U.N. said. The corridor, brokered by Turkey and U.N., was seen as a breakthrough that would ensure parts of the world struggling with hunger would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Intuit Gets ‘Conservative’ With Hiring at Credit Karma

    Intuit says while Credit Karma is still hiring for some roles 'we have gotten more conservative with our hiring.'