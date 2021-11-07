Iraqi prime minister survives drone assassination attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on Sunday after armed drones targeted his residence in Baghdad.

Why it matters: The drone strike is the latest escalation amid tensions between security forces and Iran-backed militias, who refuse to accept last month's parliamentary election results.

The assassination attempt comes on the heels of a deadly protest on Friday where at least one protestor was killed and numerous security personnel injured.

At least six of al-Kadhimi’s security guards were injured in the drone strike, according to the Associated Press.

What they're saying: "The rockets of treason will not shake one bit of the steadfastness and determination of the heroic security forces," the prime minister tweeted after the attack.

"We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack," he added.

