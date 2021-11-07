Iraqi prime minister survives drone assassination attempt

Yacob Reyes
·1 min read

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on Sunday after armed drones targeted his residence in Baghdad.

Why it matters: The drone strike is the latest escalation amid tensions between security forces and Iran-backed militias, who refuse to accept last month's parliamentary election results.

  • The assassination attempt comes on the heels of a deadly protest on Friday where at least one protestor was killed and numerous security personnel injured.

  • At least six of al-Kadhimi’s security guards were injured in the drone strike, according to the Associated Press.

What they're saying: "The rockets of treason will not shake one bit of the steadfastness and determination of the heroic security forces," the prime minister tweeted after the attack.

  • "We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

  • "We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack," he added.

