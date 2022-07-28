Iraqi protesters occupy Parliament in Baghdad
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s parliament on Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. (July 28)
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s parliament on Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. (July 28)
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to abolish federal abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade, experts have raised concerns about the type of personal health data that’s collected. Corynne McSherry, legal director for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit defending digital privacy, told Yahoo News that there is now a digital surveillance infrastructure that didn’t exist before. McSherry explains why data privacy concerns extend beyond reproductive health apps and what a person can do to help protect themselves.
Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday as investors scented a possible slowdown in the pace of U.S. rate hikes, lowering bond yields and restraining the dollar. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points to 2.25-2.5% but did note some softening in recent data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate rise and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down.
Moscow is reportedly interested in trading Brittney Griner for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.
Ukraine's parliament voted to approve the appointment of Andriy Kostin as the nation's prosecutor general amid threat of internal corruption.
The highest-ranked American brand is Jack Daniel's.
NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley and Equality NC are hosting a town hall on monkeypox.
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran welcomed diplomatic efforts to revive its 2015 nuclear pact with major powers on Wednesday, a day after the European Union's top diplomat proposed a new text to restore the agreement. "Iran welcomes the continuation of diplomacy and negotiations," Iranian state media quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as telling EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell by telephone. Borrell on Tuesday said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the 2015 deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.
Security Service of UkraineRussia is reportedly sending in its own PR experts and deploying thousands of “activists” to prepare bogus referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories by Sept. 11.Ukraine’s Security Service on Tuesday detailed the tactics it says Moscow is using to simulate local support for a plan to join Russia—and they apparently involve tacky T-shirts, scripted appeals, and free food for anyone willing to play along.The campaign is reportedly being led by the pro-Russian group “D
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs he guides an unprecedented investigation that could result in criminal charges for former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland has simultaneously provoked hope, dread, frustration, and general befuddlement from Democrats on Capitol Hill.This week, Garland added a new emotion to that mix: joy.On Tuesday night, Garland sat for a rare televised interview, with NBC’s Lester Holt. The attorney general was cautious in di
Protesters gathered outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, greeting newly sworn-in politicians with a huge ‘zombie koala’ puppet on the morning of July 27, calling on parliamentarians to declare a climate emergency.This footage, streamed live by Extinction Rebellion ACT, shows a terrifying puppet known as Blinky the zombie koala, howling on the Parliament House lawn. Other protesters were seen dancing and carrying a huge sign that read ‘Declare a Climate Emergency.’The protesters gathered in Canberra as politicians returned for the first Question Time for the 47th parliament. Credit: Extinction Rebellion ACT (Canberra AU) via Storyful
Myles Powell averaged 1.2 points in 11 games as a two-way contractee with Philadelphia in 2021-22.
Japan on Tuesday executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008. Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told reporters that Tomohiro Kato was hanged at the Tokyo detention center earlier Tuesday. Japan has maintained the death penalty despite growing international criticism.
Israel said on Tuesday that its military jets came under Russian anti-aircraft fire over Syria in May but they missed their target, describing the confrontation as a "one-off incident". The disclosure by Defence Minister Benny Gantz came amid tensions between Israel and Russia over the former's condemnation of the Ukraine war and the latter's scrutiny of a Jewish emigration agency. Having helped Damascus turn the tide of a more than decade-old civil war, Russian forces in Syria regularly turn a blind eye to Israeli air strikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored deployments and arms transfers.
Filipino lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. proposed that the act of “ghosting” be declared a punishable emotional offense. Teves, the Negros Oriental 3rd District representative and a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, argued that “ghosting is a form of spite that develops feelings of rejection and neglect,” making it an act of emotional cruelty. Ghosting is the act of cutting all forms of communication with an individual, usually a romantic partner, without warning or explanation.
Change of venue denied for man accused of killing Fort Myers officer
BEIJING (Reuters) -China must focus on addressing "unbalanced and inadequate development" in the next five years, President Xi Jinping told senior leaders this week, indicating he wants to continue the economic priorities adopted in the past five years. State broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday said Xi made the comments in a special two-day meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, in which he laid out his vision for "the next five years and more", after the ruling Communist Party holds a Congress later this year. The party is due to reshuffle its leadership for the next five years at the Congress.
The NFL's new streaming service is not a one-stop destination for all things football. And now you're going to have to pay for games that were free online.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched her political career being tough on China -- a new congresswoman who dared to unfurl a pro-democracy banner in Beijing's Tiananmen Square during a 1991 visit with other U.S. lawmakers shortly after the student massacre. More than 30 years later, her interest in traveling to Taiwan presents a powerful diplomatic capstone. It has also contributed to tensions at the highest levels in Washington and Beijing among officials who worry a trip could prove provocative.
Pro-abortion rights protesters entered the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on July 25, amid a special session of the state senate on a proposed bill that would ban all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, and life of the mother.This footage shows some of the protesters present. They can be heard chanting, “Vote them out!”The IndyStar reported that more than 1,000 protesters were present at the peak of the protest. Credit: Jamie Levine Daniel via Storyful
Former President Barack Obama has unveiled another of his summer playlists, and as in the past, it’s a combination of the expected — NPR-level but edgy rap and R&B, some old soul chestnuts, a smattering of alt-rock and country, a nod to his podcast-mate Bruce Springsteen, and some international gems — along with a couple […]