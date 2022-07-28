Iraqi protesters occupy Parliament in Baghdad

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China must focus on addressing "unbalanced and inadequate development" in the next five years, President Xi Jinping told senior leaders this week, indicating he wants to continue the economic priorities adopted in the past five years. State broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday said Xi made the comments in a special two-day meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, in which he laid out his vision for "the next five years and more", after the ruling Communist Party holds a Congress later this year. The party is due to reshuffle its leadership for the next five years at the Congress.