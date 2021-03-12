Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change

FILE - Pope Francis delivers his speech during a meeting with the Qaraqosh community at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The story of Doha Sabah Abdallah, who’s son’s death alerted an entire Christian village in Iraq’s north of the impending militant onslaught, resonated deeply with Pope Francis during a recent historic papal visit. But days after the pontiff’s departure from Iraq, after a whirlwind four-day country-wide trip to give hope and encourage the country’s diminishing ancient Christian community to remain and return, even Abdallah said given the chance she would immigrate elsewhere. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
SAMYA KULLAB
·4 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — The story of Doha Sabah Abdallah's personal tragedy and loss deeply resonated with Pope Francis during his historic visit last weekend to the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, once devastated by Islamic State group militants.

Back in 2014, her son's death alerted the town's Christian community to the impending IS onslaught. A mortar shell fired by the militants as they approached Qaraqosh struck outside Abdallah’s house, killing her son and two cousins playing in the front yard.

The pope heard Abdallah’s testimony at a church ceremony in Qaraqosh last Sunday.

But just days after the pontiff’s visit — meant to give hope to Iraq's dwindling Christian community and encourage its members to stay — Abdallah doubts the realities of life in Iraq will change.

She said she would also leave if given a chance.

“The pope doesn’t have Moses’ staff, he can’t part the seas and solve our very difficult problems,” she told The Associated Press over the phone on Thursday. “If I had the resources or if someone gave me the chance to leave this country, I would never come back.”

Years after Iraqi forces declared victory over IS and drove militants from the area, Abdallah's disabled daughter still cannot attend proper schools, homes are still shattered and in ruins. Jobs are hard to come by, and none of Abdallah's relatives abroad plan to return.

Iraq’s Christian population, which has existed since the time of Christ, has dwindled from around 1.5 million before the 2003 U.S.-led invasion to just a few hundred thousand today. Estimates put the current population between 250,000-500,000.

As churches and Christian communities were increasingly targeted by extremist groups at the height of Iraq’s sectarian war that followed the invasion, the country saw an exodus of Christians. Even more fled after the brutal 2014 IS onslaught that emptied out entire Christian villages across the northern plains of Ninevah.

Francis’s four-day visit to Iraq ,including Qaraqosh, aimed to encourage Christians to stay, rebuild and restore what he called Iraq’s “intricately designed carpet” of faiths and ethnic groups.

Qaraqosh, a majority Christian town in Ninevah, is just one of many that was attacked by IS seven years ago. The militants overran the town, damaged its church and scrawled the proclamation “Islamic State will remain" on town walls.

The few Christians who returned after the liberation of Qaraqosh in 2016 found bullet-riddled mannequins and other signs that the militants had used the church premises as a firing range for target practice.

Many homes were leveled in the battles to oust the group and basic services have yet to be restored. Most of the town's Christians remain scattered elsewhere in Iraq or abroad.

Abdallah remembers vividly that August 2014, when IS militants rampaged through Christian communities across Ninevah. She remembers her son and his two cousins.

“Their souls saved the whole city,” she recounted to the pontiff on Sunday.

On the plane back to Rome, the pope singled her testimony and told reporters it had “touched me most.”

“She said one word: forgiveness. I was moved,” Francis said.

At every turn of his historic trip as he crisscrossed Iraq, Francis urged Iraqis to embrace diversity — from Najaf in the south, where he held a historic face-to-face meeting with powerful Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, to Nineveh to the north, where he met with Christian victims like Abdallah.

But after the pontiff's departure, Abdallah said, reality has set in.

“Our situation is difficult because there is no internal agreement within the government,” she said. “How could anyone come back? There are no basic services.”

Bahnam Yussef, another resident of Qaraqosh, echoed her concerns. “The pope’s visit drew the world’s attention to Iraq,” he said, but Christians need more assurances before returning.

“They must get help, some of them have houses destroyed and burned, all this loss has to be compensated,” he added.

Marking the pope’s visit, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi declared March 6 a national day for tolerance and co-existence. But such gestures have not been accompanied by practical steps. So far, Iraq has not passed any legislation or enacted policies to entice Christians to return.

Abdallah said her wish is to live in an Iraq where Christians and other minorities are afforded equal rights — not today's Iraq where the sectarian power-sharing system often marginalizes minorities.

“It was incredible to see the pope, I never dreamed I would be so close to him” she said. “But it hasn’t changed anything.”

___

Associated Press writer Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • This Little Fires Everywhere Star Is Playing Malia Obama in Showtime's The First Lady

    After starring alongside Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere, this actress will play Malia Obama in Showtime's The First Lady. Read on to find out who it is!

  • Australian leader says Quad meeting will anchor stability

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday his first-ever meeting with President Joe Biden as well as the leaders of India and Japan will become an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007. China has called the so-called Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

  • "Buckingham Palace Is Racist" - Gina Yashere On The U.K.'s Royal Mistreatment Of Meghan Markle

    Gina Yashere does not mince words when asked her opinion of Britain's royal family, Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry, and the departure of Piers Morgan. You can see Gina every Monday night on the hit CBS comedy, "Bob Hearts Abishola," and read her new book, "Cack-Handed," available now! #Colbert #BobHeartsAbishola #GinaYashere

  • Exclusive: Our Forever President Addresses Race Relations, Social Activism on Newest Episode of Skimm This

    With his political obligations in the rearview, our forever President Barack Obama has settled into a comfy life of content creation.

  • Israel says Netanyahu's first UAE visit postponed, stirs rights spat with Jordan

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement that he postponed a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday because Jordan delayed granting overflight rights drew a rare rebuke from Amman over a contested Jerusalem holy site. A high-profile first visit to Abu Dhabi in the build-up to an Israeli election on March 23 would have allowed Netanyahu to put his imprimatur on Israel-UAE normalisation ties that were formalised last year. A hold-up in permission for Netanyahu's plane to overfly Jordan "apparently" stemmed from the cancellation of a visit by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound on Wednesday over a dispute regarding security arrangements at the site, according to a statement issued by Netanyahu's office.

  • A 'wake-up call'? Bible teacher Beth Moore, Black pastors cut ties with Southern Baptists

    Some say a string of recent departures should serve as a wake-up call for the network of churches, which just lost popular Bible teacher Beth Moore.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Singaporean conductor swaps stage for food delivery

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) ORCHESTRA CONDUCTOR AND FOOD DELIVERY DRIVER, CHIYA AMOS, SAYING (SOUNDBITE PARTLY OVERLAID WITH CLOSER ANGLE SHOT):"Hi, I'm Chiya Amos, and I'm an orchestra conductor. Right now I'm a food delivery rider in Singapore."Chiya Amos used to lead dozens of orchestras in Russia every yearLocation: Kostroma, RussiaHe was forced to return to Singapore after ten months without workand now spends up to 12 hours a day, nearly seven days a weekdelivering food and drinksLocation: Singapore"Yeah, I miss being on stage. Of course, I miss collaborating with people, I miss waving my hands and making magic, music. But at the end of the day, it seems that the mission that I had as a conductor is similar to the mission that I'm having as a delivery rider right now, because we bring food to people, we bring sustenance to people. And as a conductor, we work with orchestras to bring sustenance to the soul and the mind."

  • George Floyd: Third-degree murder charge against Chauvin reinstated

    Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin is on trial for killing unarmed black man George Floyd during an arrest.

  • Prince William say royals 'not a racist family'

    Meghan made the allegation during a tell-all interview that she and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday.On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago."I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."In the Oprah interview, Meghan said the royals had ignored her pleas for help while she felt suicidal, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the princes' grandmother, in which she said the family were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

  • Piers Morgan quits ITV show after Meghan comments

    Piers Morgan has quit his prime-time breakfast show on ITV after facing criticism for his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.The British journalist and presenter accused Meghan of lying during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying that he did not "believe a word she said". In Sunday's bombshell interview, Meghan accused the royal family of pushing her to brink of suicide.She also alleged that someone in the royal household had raised questions about the color of her son's skin.In a series of tweets, Morgan dubbed Meghan "Pinocchio Princess" and accused the royal couple of betraying the Queen.Morgan's comments triggered more than 41,000 complaints to Britain's media regulator, which announced an investigation under its "harm and offense" rules.Carolyn McCall, the ITV chief executive, pointedly declined to back the presenter, saying that she believed the duchess, completely.In a statement released on Tuesday, the broadcaster confirmed Morgan's departure.Morgan joined ITV six years ago and brought with him his no-holds-barred interview technique.Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah has sent shockwaves through the British monarchy, with questions now being raised about its future.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • A look at new steps Biden team launching to fight virus

    The White House says President Joe Biden is taking a series of new steps to combat the coronavirus, hoping to get the country closer to normal by July 4. — Direct states to make all American adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1. — Deliver vaccines directly to up to an additional 700 community health centers that reach underserved communities, increasing the total number of participating centers to 950.

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • Maine's Golden is lone Democrat to vote down COVID-19 bill

    The sole Democratic congressman to vote against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is a Marine Corps veteran who represents a vast, politically mixed district in Maine. Rep. Jared Golden, who has represented Maine's 2nd Congressional District since 2019, was the only lawmaker from either party to break ranks on the bill. The package, President Joe Biden's top legislative priority, includes direct payments to most adults, aid to schools struggling to reopen during the pandemic and local governments grappling with falling revenues.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Michelle Obama shut down Sasha, Malia from late-night baking addiction during pandemic

    This week, while promoting her new Netflix cooking show, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed to PEOPLE that her daughters, Sasha and Malia, became addicted to making baked goods at night during the quarantine. According to Obama, having Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, cooking late treats eventually became problematic for her and her husband, former President Barack Obama, who are both notoriously health-conscious.