Iraqis hold anti-Israel protests after call by cleric, militias

  • Protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Baghdad
  • Protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Baghdad
  • Protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Baghdad
  • Protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Baghdad
  • Protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Baghdad
  • Protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Baghdad
1 / 6

Iraqis hold anti-Israel protests after call by cleric, militias

Protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Baghdad
·1 min read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Chanting crowds gathered in several Iraqi cities on Saturday, some burning Israeli and American flags, in protest against the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of demonstrators shouted anti-Israeli slogans, held signs saying "Death to Israel, death to America" and waved Palestinian flags.

The rallies, called by powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and other paramilitary leaders, were held as Israel launched more air strikes on Gaza and Palestinian militants fired rockets on Tel Aviv and other cities in the worst escalation in the region since 2014.

Sadr, who has millions of followers in Iraq and controls a large paramilitary group, pledged his support to Palestinian armed groups in Gaza.

Mass public gatherings have been rare in Iraq since security forces and militia groups crushed anti-government protests last year and amid regular curfews to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The government had announced a 10-day curfew over the Muslim Eid holiday in response to rising coronavirus infections. The curfew was partially lifted the day before the anti-Israel demonstrations.

Political leaders aligned to Iran-backed militias joined the call for Iraqis to take to the streets in a rare show of unity by rival Shi'ite Muslim factions which are competing for power ahead of a general election slated for October.

Sadr and the Iran-backed groups see Israel and the United States as enemies and vehemently oppose the possibility of restoring diplomatic links with Israel as two Gulf Arab states have done.

(Reporting by Baghdad newsroom; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Recommended Stories

  • Protests in Bangladesh over Israel-Gaza conflict

    Protesters carried signs and marched after gathering by Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.It comes as Israel fired artillery and mounted extensive air strikes on Friday against a network of Palestinian militant tunnels under Gaza that it dubbed "the Metro," amid persistent rocket attacks on Israeli towns.The most serious fighting between Israel and Gaza militants since 2014 began on Monday (May 10) after the enclave's ruling Hamas group fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.At least 119 have been killed in Gaza and 830 others wounded in the current hostilities, Palestinian medical officials said. The death toll in Israel stood at eight.

  • Afghan police say Kabul mosque bombing kills 12 worshippers

    A bomb ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers, killing 12 worshippers, and wounding 15, Afghan police said. According to Afghan police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz, the bomb exploded as prayers had begun. The mosque's imam, Mofti Noman, was among the dead, the spokesman said and added that the initial police investigation suggests the imam may have been the target.

  • How Bibi Empowered the Supremacist Movement Fueling This Conflict

    Menahem Kahana/GettyIn one of his final acts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s multi-pronged efforts to remain in power laid the groundwork for the unprecedented burst of violence terrorizing Israeli streets—and helped to ignite the flames that have engulfed the lives of Jews and Arabs in the Holy Land alike.Now, 71-year-old Netanyahu is poised to take advantage of the chaos to push Israel into a fifth consecutive electoral campaign, which would keep him in power as caretaker prime minister for up to six months.Israeli-Palestinian tensions long predate Netanyahu, but “his actions have exacerbated them,” Shalom Lipner, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and 26-year veteran analyst in the Israeli prime minister’s office, told The Daily Beast.“Netanyahu created ample space for Hamas to thrive in Gaza and mount a formidable challenge to wrest control of the West Bank. Plus, Netanyahu’s rhetoric, which pitted opposing camps—left and right, Jews and Arabs—against each other in Israel, has laid the groundwork for the violence which has erupted now across the country.”Bibi Vows Hamas Will Pay ‘Very Heavy Price’ for Rocket FireNetanyahu’s fraught relationship with police—and police efforts to appease him—is also front and center in the current crisis. Speaking to Israel Army Radio, former police commissioner Assaf Hefetz said that the police’s failure to contain civil disorder was a direct result of years of the prime minister sabotaging the credibility of law enforcement after investigations were launched into the alleged crimes for which he is currently on trial.Political analyst Afif Abu Much told The Daily Beast that “evident political factors affected the police’s function,” which have involved violent raids on the Al-Aqsa mosque and blocking the access of Muslim worshippers to Jerusalem. “It is clear that they are responding to pressure from above.”Netanyahu’s support for the radical extremist Itamar Ben Gvir is also seen as a catalyst for the violence. Israeli media reports that Yaakov Shabtai, the new police commissioner, explicitly warned Netanyahu that “Ben Gvir is responsible for Arab-Jewish riots.”The crisis has been building up since mid-April, when police set up metal barriers at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, forcing Muslim worshippers to pass through police lines on their way to pray at the Old City’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, which triggered protests by Palestinian youths at the site.In reaction, several hundred adherents of the KKK-like Jewish extremist group Lehava, which was founded by Ben Gvir, marched through downtown Jerusalem chanting “Death to Arabs.” This was echoed on Thursday, when about two dozen extremist Jewish men strode through Machane Yehuda, Jerusalem's central market, yelling out the same phrase.In another police action which provoked fury, a convoy of busses carrying Muslim worshippers from the Galilee to Jerusalem was blocked ahead of Laylat al Kader, the holiest night of Ramadan, which fell on Friday, May 7. Images of men, women and children striding along the highway, marching the 13 miles to the mosque, blanketed the nation’s media. The police response—which included the use of water cannons, pepper spray, and stun grenades against civilians in the mosque—has been widely panned as disproportionate.According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, in the three days the barriers remained in place over 600 Palestinians were hurt in Jerusalem, including more than 400 who required hospitalization.Police messaging about the barriers that began the upheaval has been baffling. Before withdrawing the contentious Damascus Gate barricades, Shabtai falsely stated that they were installed every year. On Thursday, a senior security official claimed they were put in place “to protect the public after the catastrophic stampede at Mount Meron,” which took place on April 30, more than two weeks after the barriers came down.A number of factors have inflamed Israeli-Arab relations inside the country, including Netanyahu’s attempt to co-opt the Islamic Movement to his side—before rejecting it. But the images of busses stopped by the side of the highway, and citizens denied access to Al-Aqsa, are “unforgettable,” said Abu Much, who publishes columns in the online magazine Al-Monitor and in the Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot.“We’ve had prime ministers before,” he told The Daily Beast, “and we’ve had Ramadans, but never something like this. Netanyahu was itching for a fight.”The violence quickly spread beyond Jerusalem. On Monday, May 10, Hamas began launching rockets into Israel, leading to retaliatory airstrikes that have killed 119 Palestinians, according to the Hamas ministry of health. On Thursday, a massive hour-long attack by Israeli artillery, air force and tank fire on the fourth night of the battle between Hamas and Israel left several Gazan buildings in ruin and prompted countless residents to evacuate their homes.On Thursday, the Israeli army said that 2,000 rockets have been launched into the country since the start of combat, resulting in eight Israeli deaths.The usually joyous holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, slunk into a post-apocalyptic Israeli panorama of gang fights on empty streets irregularly patrolled by heavily armed border police officers. While Gazans rushed around rubble for cover, Israelis packed into bomb shelters, and air raid sirens rang out with unnerving frequency in another long night on the precipice of war.Gaza Residents ‘Running From Their Homes’ as Israeli Ground Forces Join Offensive The eruption of violence has coincided with the most vulnerable period in Netanyahu’s 12-year rule—and he stands to benefit from it.Following inconclusive march elections and Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin handed the task to centrist Opposition Leader Yair Lapid on May 5.Before Thursday’s explosion of violence, both on the Gaza border and within Israel, Lapid was close to establishing what he calls “a government of change,” made up of motley political parties that oppose Netanyahu from left and right.The hope appeared to be dashed by Naftali Bennett, a crucial right-wing member of Lapid’s possible coalition, who on Thursday night abandoned the effort and appeared willing to rejoin Netanyahu.“We are at the edge of the abyss,” Lapid said, in somber remarks about the night’s events. “We knew it would come. The writing was on the wall.”“You cannot do everything within your power to damage the police and then be surprised when they don’t come. You cannot attack the courts for years and express surprise when people act with contempt for the law.”Lapid did not utter Netanyahu’s name, but he didn’t have to. The reference to Netanyahu’s support of the racial supremacist Ben Gvir was clear when Lapid condemned him for “making every effort to introduce the forces of hate into the parliament, and cannot feign shock when hate erupts and burns us from within.”Ben Gvir is a devotee of the Israeli-American mass murderer Baruch Goldstein, who in November 1994 turned a machine gun on Muslims during morning Ramadan prayers in the West Bank city of Hebron, killing 29. Netanyahu backed his election to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in the hope that the marginal vote would help secure a governing coalition, and possibly pass a law of legal immunity.Once it was clear that the opposition would be able to patch together a coalition, Louis Fishman, Brooklyn College professor of Middle Eastern politics, told The Daily Beast: “We saw a rapid escalation.”“There is no doubt in my mind that instead of deescalating, Netanyahu and his police minister unleashed the police to act disproportionately towards Palestinian citizens of Israel—and allowed them to bring it to the point we are at today.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Thai PM tells UN envoy he won't push back Myanmar refugees

    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha promised a United Nations special envoy on Friday that he will not force back people fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar, where the military ousted a democratically elected government in February. U.N. Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told Prayuth in a meeting in Bangkok that she hopes Thailand will help find ways to work with Myanmar’s military to ease the crisis, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. People across Myanmar have participated in massive protests against the military coup.

  • Israeli Fighter Jets Attack Hamas Weapons Depots in Gaza

    The Israel Defense Forces on May 15 said its fighter jets attacked Hamas weapons manufacturing and storage sites in Gaza, as the escalating violence in the region continued.The IDF said the first video shows air raids on a weapons and rocket manufacturing workshop in Jabalya, a weapons depot in a senior Hamas house, and a stockpile of weapons in a Hamas airfield.The second video shows a fighter jet attacking a Hamas intelligence site in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF said.The Times of Israel reported on Saturday that an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza killed at least 10 Palestinians, most of them children. Local reports said the house was located in the Shati refugee.Palestinian health officials said on May 15 that 139 people, including 39 children, had died in Israeli strikes on the Gaza trip. Eight people in Israel, including two children, have reportedly died amid the violence. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

  • Venezuela's Maduro says Citgo is key point in opposition dialogue

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the opposition's continued control of Venezuelan-owned U.S. refiner Citgo would be a key point in any eventual dialogue with opponents to resolve the country's longstanding political crisis. Maduro earlier this week said he was willing to sit down with opposition leader Juan Guaido with the involvement of the Norwegian government or other mediators, after Guaido floated the idea of the progressive relaxation of U.S. sanctions to incentivize the government to hold free and fair elections. In a state television address, Maduro said the first point of discussion in any dialogue would be for the opposition to "renounce the path of coups, interventionism and to call for invasions of our country."

  • Palestinians in Gaza seek shelter in UN schools

    Palestinians in Gaza are taking shelter in United Nations schools as Israel launches airstrikes into Gaza and masses troops along the border, and militants fire rockets toward Israel. (May 14)

  • Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

    The man in the WhatsApp video says he has seen it work himself: A few drops of lemon juice in the nose will cure COVID-19. “If you practice what I am about to say with faith, you will be free of corona in five seconds,” says the man, dressed in traditional religious clothing. Baseless claims that Muslims spread the virus.

  • Trump Wrongly Jailed Him for Murder. Biden’s Still Holding Him.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos U.S. Department of Justice / GettyOn Thursday morning, Omar Ameen appeared, clad in a red jumpsuit and via remote video, in an initial removal hearing to confront some of the most serious charges that a potential deportee can face. The Department of Homeland Security contends that Ameen, an Uber driver and father of four, is in fact a leading member of a feared ISIS hit squad, and that he murdered a police officer in his native Iraq before lying on his refugee application about his terrorist connections in an elaborate plot to gain admission into the United States.The fact that each of those accusations was obliterated in federal court just last month is, to the Department of Homeland Security at least, of little consequence.Ameen’s hearing, conducted remotely, is the latest installment in a three-year saga of a man who sought freedom and safety in the West, only to become the victim of what his legal team calls an attempted frame job by a crooked Iraqi militia leader with an ancestral grudge and financial incentive to lie—and of the Trump administration’s fervent desire to justify ending the nation’s refugee program for good.Now, years after he was first arrested on bogus charges, the 47-year-old is still being held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention on those same charges, facing removal to a country where his chief accuser has vowed to have him executed.“There is just a level of insanity from the government on this case that is just remarkable, given that they’ve pursued a lie and don’t seem to recognize it,” said Rachelle Barbour, Ameen’s federal defender in his now-dismissed extradition case. Barbour likened ICE’s decision to detain Ameen “Trumpian,” part of an institutional legacy of hostility to due process in the immigration system that she had hoped would end with the Biden administration.“We are back doing this again, as if we have not tread all this ground? As if they have learned nothing?” Barbour said. “I totally understood this under Trump. But how are we doing this again? Aren’t they ashamed of themselves?”Ameen grew up, like his parents and grandparents before him, in the village of Rawah in northwestern Iraq. Even before the U.S. invasion and the subsequent civil war, Rawah was a place where grudges lasted for generations, and where guilt-by-blood-association could be enough to threaten your life. Ameen’s own father had been murdered by al Qaeda and his brother had been kidnapped by a Shiite militia, according to his application for refugee status. Fearing increasing threats from enemies of a cousin affiliated with al Qaeda, Ameen left Iraq in 2012.He initially entered Turkey on a tourist visa, then began the refugee application process for himself, his wife Khansaa, and his three young children. Ameen’s application, which like all potential refugees included a thorough background check, was eventually approved, and in November 2014, his family was resettled in the United States—five out of 69,975 people who were admitted that year.The family moved from Utah, the location of their initial resettlement, to Sacramento, joining a growing Iraqi diaspora in northern California. Ameen became an Uber driver and part-time mechanic, and he and Khansaa had a fourth child as they both pursued green cards to obtain permanent resident status in the United States.But on Aug. 15, 2018, their lives were upended. Dozens of FBI agents swarmed the family’s home, and Ameen was arrested on charges of murdering Ihsan Jasim, a former Iraqi police officer, in his hometown of Rawah. The Iraqi government was seeking Ameen’s extradition in order to try him for the murder, a crime witnessed by the victim’s nephew, known in court documents only as “Person Five.”Person Five, according to DOJ filings reviewed by The Daily Beast, alleged that Ameen was a Tom Clancy-esque terrorist mastermind: a member of al Qaeda in Iraq, a close friend of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and the commander of a hit squad that had terrorized Rawah for months.Biden Raises Cap on Refugee Admissions After OutrageThe claims were facially ludicrous—not least because Ameen and his family were living in Turkey at the time the murder was allegedly committed. Despite ironclad alibis placing him in another country, Person Five claimed that Ameen had actually left Turkey in the middle of his refugee application process. Ameen then allegedly traversed 600 miles of war-torn Syria and the deserts of Al Anbar, climbed the ranks of an ISIS militia without being spotted by residents of a village he’d lived in since birth, murdered Ihsan Jasim, and then returned to the Turkish coast just in time to be resettled in the United States.Person Five’s accusations did not exist in a vacuum, however. The teenager, who suffered from a self-described “psychological condition,” which he discussed with FBI agents in Iraq, lived in the home of Colonel Abd al-Jabbar Barzan, a leader in a local militia who accepted payments in exchange for furnishing evidence against supposed terrorists—and whose family had feuded with Ameen’s for decades over an alleged dispute that led to Barzan’s family being expelled from the community.At the time of his arrest, Ameen had no idea how specious the evidence against him was—that his accusers were demonstrably crooked, vengeful or simply manipulated, and that credulous U.S. investigators had taken blatantly flawed evidence at face value. All he knew was that the supposed murder took place when he was two countries away.Ameen was so convinced that the charges were a mistake that he didn’t even kiss his family goodbye before being taken into custody.“He’s never been able to hug or kiss them since,” Barbour said.Ameen’s arrest made headlines around the world, with the help of Trump-era Department of Justice press releases that made him out to be a borderline supervillain brought down by the departments of Justice, State, and Homeland Security. The notion of a wanted murderer and ISIS terrorist slipping through the cracks of the refugee admissions process added legitimacy to Trump’s long-held view that allowing refugees—particularly Muslims—into the United States amounted to welcoming a Trojan horse into the country.One month after Ameen’s arrest, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the government was slashing the cap on refugees allowed into the country by a third, to 30,000 people—a decision that Pompeo linked directly to Ameen’s arrest.“This year, we have seen evidence that the system previously in place was defective,” Pompeo said in September 2018. “It allowed a foreign national to slip through who was later discovered to be a member of ISIS, as well as other individuals with criminal backgrounds. The American people must have complete confidence that everyone granted resettlement in our country is thoroughly vetted. The security checks take time, but they’re critical.”It didn’t take much time for Ameen’s public defense team to do their own security checks, however. But despite the obvious holes in the case for Ameen’s extradition to Iraq—where Barzan had vowed to try him for murder himself—the standards for freeing him were higher than a typical criminal trial. It wouldn’t be enough to demonstrate reasonable doubt: Ameen’s legal team would have to legally obliterate (the actual legal term) the government’s case.“We had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did not commit this crime,” Barbour said. “You have to obliterate probable cause, and almost no one has ever been found to obliterate probable cause. And we did.”It took more than two years—and aggressive press coverage of the supposed evidence behind his arrest, led by the New Yorker—but Ameen’s team was able to obtain cellphone records showing that he was in Turkey at the time of Jasim’s murder. In his order declining extradition, Judge Edmund F. Brennan, chief magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, called the defense’s evidence “decisive on the most salient point: Ameen was in Turkey, not Iraq, on the day of the murder.”“Unless there are pending domestic charges on which the government can justify Ameen’s continued detention, it is ordered that Omar Abdulsatar Ameen be immediately released from custody,” Brennan wrote on April 21. “At the time of writing, the court has not been made aware of any such pending charges.”But unbeknownst to Brennan, ICE had filed a “notice to appear” on the day that Ameen was arrested in 2018, charging him with visa fraud for “willfully misrepresenting a material fact” in his refugee application—namely, that he had never been affiliated with a terrorist group or committed a crime overseas. That case was effectively frozen during Ameen’s extradition proceedings, but was unfrozen when Brennan sought to release him.Now, Ameen must fight the same charges he just defeated, or be deported back to Iraq, where his legal team fears he faces almost certain death at the hands of Barzan and his affiliates.In a statement, ICE declared simply that Ameen was charged “based on misrepresentations on applications for admission,” and that he is “in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”The burden of proof is now on the government, and Ameen’s legal team “will be vehemently contesting everything that has been submitted” by the Department of Homeland Security against him, as Siobhan Waldron, Ameen’s immigration attorney, told the immigration judge on Thursday.But immigration proceedings—“death penalty cases in a traffic court setting,” as the head of the immigration judges’ union once quipped—can take months. Ameen’s next hearing won’t be until late July, almost three years to the day since he was arrested on bogus charges.“It just feels like corruption, all the way down,” Barbour said, “and I’m sorry to say that because I was really hoping for more from this administration.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Latest: Biden talks to Abbas on latest Gaza escalation

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has spoken on the phone with President Joe Biden and urged the U.S. to intervene in the conflict and “put an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians.” The official Palestinian news agency Wafa says Abbas on Saturday updated Biden on the escalations across the Palestinian territories and said he was working to halt “the Israeli aggression against our people and to reach a cease-fire.”

  • Ex-Amazon worker who sent explosive devices through post in refund scam is jailed

    Ovidijus Margelis, 26, sent the packages to depots around the UK, causing site evacuations, road closures, and disruption.

  • Serge Ibaka looks sharp in return, but Clippers sit several players and lose to Rockets

    Serge Ibaka had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game since March 14, but the Clippers lost 122-115 to the host Houston Rockets.

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges

  • Fire causes extensive damage to historic theater in Stockton

    A historic theater in Stockton was heavily damaged in a five-alarm fire Friday. The fire ignited around 5 a.m. at the old Empire Theatre on Pacific Avenue in the Miracle Mile District, according to the Stockton Fire Department. A huge amount of resources were used to put out the flames. The fire marshal says there is smoke and water damage throughout most of the building, and video from LiveCopter 3 shows the extensive damage to the theater's roof. See more in the video above.

  • Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely

    Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it seeks to control an increase in untraceable coronavirus infections in the city-state. “A pattern of local unlinked community cases has emerged and is persisting,” Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement Friday. “This is worrying as it suggests that there may be unknown cases in the community with possible ongoing community transmission and that our earlier and ongoing measures to break the chains of transmissions may be insufficient.”

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • Liz Cheney calls out Fox News for election lies in on-air interview

    Ousted top GOP messenger says cable news channel has ‘particular obligation to make sure people know election wasn’t stolen’

  • ‘Do Palestinians have a right to survive?’ AOC makes impassioned speech against Biden policy on Israel crisis

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the United States ‘must acknowledge its role in the injustice and human rights violations of Palestinians’

  • Oklahoma theme park stands by throwing TikTok user out because her shorts were too short

    The park alleged that Breedlove used offensive language which wasn’t seen in the video she documented.

  • Prince Harry says royals are in cycle of ‘genetic pain’ passing on bad parenting habits

    Prince revealed that he began seeking therapy thanks to his wife’s concerns over his mental health