Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star killed

4
ALI ABDUL-HASSAN and SALAR SALIM
·3 min read

DIWANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered Sunday to decry the so-called “honor killing” of a 22-year-old YouTube star who was allegedly strangled by her father, adding fuel to calls for legal reforms protecting women.

Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan on Friday announced that Tiba Ali was killed Jan. 31 in the central city of Diwaniyah by her father, who then turned himself in to the police. Reports say the father strangled Ali at night while she was asleep.

The so-called “honor killing” was met with condemnation from women's rights groups and residents, who sounded the alarm on violence against women in Iraq and the need to reform legislation to impose harsher punishments on perpetrators.

The protesters held banners condemning the killing and demanding legislative reforms. “There is no honor in the crime of killing women,” one placard read.

“Anyone who wants to get rid of a woman accuses her of disgracing her dignity and kills her,” protester Israa al-Salman told The Associated Press, who also wanted Ali’s father executed.

Article 41 of the country's penal code allows husbands to “discipline” their wives, which includes beatings. Meanwhile, Article 409 reduces murder sentences for men who kill or permanently impair their wives or female relatives because of adultery to up to three years in prison.

Rosa al-Hamid, an activist with civil society group the Organization for Women's Freedom in Iraq urged the authorities to pass a long-stalled draft law against domestic violence that has been lingering in Iraqi Parliament since 2019.

“Tiba was killed by her father under tribal justifications that are unacceptable,” she told the AP.

Amnesty International Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa Aya Majzoub said in a press statement said that violence against women and girls in Iraq will continue until “Iraqi authorities adopt robust legislation to protect women and girls from gender-based violence."

Diwaniyah's city police department and hospital administration declined to comment to the AP about Ali's death.

Tiba Ali had been living in Istanbul, Turkey, and had a YouTube channel with over 20,000 subscribers documenting life in the Turkish city alongside her Syrian-born boyfriend, a real estate investor. In her first YouTube video in November 2021, Ali said she moved to Turkey to further her education, but chose to stay because she enjoyed life there.

Her father reportedly did not agree with the move, nor her plans to marry her partner. Maan said that Ali and her father had a heated dispute during a visit to Iraq, and that the day before her murder, the local community police had intervened to help them reach a settlement.

Iraqi NGO Support Her Organization for Women's Rights shared voice recordings that Ali reportedly sent to friends the night before she was killed. In the recording, she confronts her mother and father about not returning to Iraq after her brother sexually assaulted her. The audio ends with her father yelling and hitting her as she screams in pain. The AP could not independently verify the authenticity of the voice recording.

___

Salim contributed from Irbil, Iraq. Associated Press writer Kareem Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

Recommended Stories

  • Turmoil risks financial stability Peru long took for granted

    Marco Gonzales ventured to the Andean city of Cusco from his home in the Peruvian Amazon in 2007 with little more than $20, a smidgeon of English and a change of clothes poorly suited for the icy mountain air. Along the way he fell in love with a British backpacker, Nathalie Zulauf, and together the couple built a travel business and family. The couple’s company, Bloody Bueno Peru, which caters to mostly foreign tourists from Britain and elsewhere, hasn’t seen a customer since December, when protesters demanding the resignation of caretaker President Dina Boluarte all but cut off access to the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu.

  • U.S. military members suing 3M seek dismissal of subsidiary's bankruptcy

    Current and former U.S. military members suing 3M over allegedly defective military earplugs have asked a U.S. judge to dismiss 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies' bankruptcy, accusing the company of using bankruptcy to shield itself from litigation, which has grown into the largest mass tort in U.S. history. The servicemembers' group said late on Thursday that Aearo's Chapter 11 bankruptcy should face the same fate as the bankruptcy of a Johnson & Johnson-created subsidiary, which was used to settle lawsuits alleging J&J baby powder and other talc products caused cancer.

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

  • Congressman Maxwell Frost says American policing is rooted in white supremacy

    In a recent interview with theGrio, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) decried the deadly Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, […] The post Congressman Maxwell Frost says American policing is rooted in white supremacy appeared first on TheGrio.

  • US aid to Ukraine could be the next victim of Kevin McCarthy's pact with far-right Republicans

    An emboldened GOP fringe threatens the US's military aid to Ukraine at critical moment. Putin couldn't ask for more, a diplomat told Insider.

  • Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

    The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and scenery, the final three hours at Pebble Beach took on a somber tone, particularly those on and around the 11th hole when the caddie fell over. The PGA Tour did not release his name.

  • Purported Chinese spy balloon prompts hot air from pundits and politicians

    Purported Chinese spy balloon prompts hot air from pundits and politicians

  • Iran acknowledges 'tens of thousands' detained in protests

    Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, part of a yearly pardoning the supreme leader does before the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, comes as authorities have yet to say how many people they detained in the demonstrations.

  • Police shoot, kill resident at veterans home

    Police shoot, kill resident at veterans home

  • China players asking for refunds over Blizzard games exceed 1 million in just a day

    This reimbursement applies to a substantial portion of the game's content, including any unused Battle.net points, World of Warcraft services, and Overwatch and Diablo III in-game currency.

  • Daniel Cormier advises Charles Oliveira to ‘get personal, get nasty’ to entice Conor McGregor into a fight

    Daniel Cormier thinks former UFC champion Charles Oliveira needs to employ different methods to get Conor McGregor's attention for a fight.

  • Photos show what daily life looks like in restrictive North Korea

    While North Koreans live within a rigid society with little connection to much of the outside world, they still go day-to-day living their lives.

  • Pompeo says there was a ‘peaceful transition of power’ on Jan. 6

    Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a new interview that there was a “peaceful transition of power” on Jan. 6, 2021, despite the attack on the Capitol. “There was a bad day at the Capitol,” Pompeo told Sky News’ Beth Rigby in an interview released on Friday. “The security team…

  • Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration

    Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel.

  • Funeral held for Belarusian activist killed in Ukraine

    A funeral for a Belarusian military volunteer and activist who died fighting on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine was held in Kyiv on Saturday. Eduard Lobov was killed in fierce artillery battles in Vuhledar against Russian troops as part of a small but dynamic regiment of Belarusian dissidents fighting alongside the Ukrainian armed forces. Russian troops have ramped up attacks in the east of Ukraine, particularly in the industrial towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

  • General Motors Wins a Big EV Battle

    The Detroit giant may not have to lower the price of the Cadillac Lyriq, which now is eligible for the new federal EV tax credit of $7,500.

  • New details released in deadly shooting of Selma police officer

    Authorities are releasing more information about fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. and the man accused of killing him earlier this week.

  • US firms pumping billions into China's AI sector

    U.S. investors were involved in investment transactions in China's artificial intelligence sector totaling $40.2 billion sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report.

  • Why I'd buy a Tesla Model Y over the Mercedes EQB after driving both electric SUVs

    The Mercedes is more luxurious, but you can't argue with the Tesla's longer range and attractive starting price.

  • Maryland middle schooler brings loaded gun into classroom

    A 13-year-old Maryland middle schooler brought a loaded gun into their classroom, according to police. No injuries were reported in the incident.