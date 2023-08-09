Iraq's 50C heat shows 'era of global boiling' has begun: UN rights chief

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Wednesday said that the extreme summer heat and pollution of southern Iraq where he has been visiting had made it clear "that the era of global boiling" has begun.

Turk's comments came at the end of a four-day visit to Iraq during which he met with leaders and travelled across the country, sometimes in 50C (122F) heat, to discuss human rights, with a focus on climate change.

"Standing in searing heat in that scarred landscape, breathing air polluted by the many gas flares dotting the region, it was clear to me that the era of global boiling has indeed begun," he said at a news conference in Baghdad, referring to his time in southern Iraq's oil-producing Basra region.

The United Nations says Iraq is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change in the world.

A reduction in rainfall combined with mismanagement of water resources has led to years of persistent drought, with water levels this year at their lowest on record, according to the ministry of water resources.

Iraq's two main rivers, the Tigris and Euphrates, bisect the country and gave birth to some of the world's first civilisations thousands of years ago but are now too weak to sustain the agriculture that once flourished on their banks.

Drought has led thousands of families to emigrate from the country's waterways and UNESCO-recognised marshlands, threatening a way of life, and worsening heat is leading to increasingly risky conditions for those who work outdoors.

"What is happening here is a window into a future that is now coming for other parts of the world if we continue to fail in our responsibility to take preventive and mitigating action against climate change," Turk said.

