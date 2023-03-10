Iraq's crackdown on booze, social media posts raises alarm

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ABBY SEWELL
·5 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Only a few months into its term, Iraq’s government is suddenly enforcing a long-dormant law banning alcohol imports and arresting people over social media content deemed morally offensive. The crackdown has raised alarm among religious minorities and rights activists.

Some see the measures as an attempt by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to head off potential political challenges from religious conservatives and to distract from economic woes, such as rising prices and wild currency fluctuations.

The ban on the import, sale and production of alcohol was adopted in 2016, but was only published in the official gazette last month, making it enforceable. On Saturday, Iraq’s customs authority ordered all border crossings to impose the prohibition.

Although many liquor stores across Iraq continued business as usual — presumably using up their stocks — border crossings went dry overnight, with the exception of the northern, semi-autonomous Kurdish region which hasn't enforced the ban. The price of alcohol, meanwhile, spiked due to tightened supply.

Ghazwan Isso manufactures arak, a popular anise-flavored spirit, at his factory in Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city. He sells it, along with imported, foreign-made alcohol, at 15 stores in Baghdad.

“There are imported goods at the borders that are not allowed to enter, with a value of tens of millions of dollars,” he said.

Isso said he is also stuck with $3 million worth of goods in warehouses — liquor produced in his factory. It's not clear yet if and when the ban on the sale of alcohol will be enforced as well, but Isso said he won't send his trucks from his Mosul factory to Baghdad for fear they'll get stopped.

For Isso, the ban is a blow to Iraq’s multi-confessional social fabric. He believes it will prompt more non-Muslims to emigrate.

Alcohol is generally prohibited in Islam — the religion of the vast majority of Iraqis — but is permitted and used in religious rituals by Christians, who make up 1% of Iraq's population of about 40 million.

“The law is a narrowing of freedoms,” Isso said, adding the ban would encourage “bribes and blackmail, because alcohol will be sold the same way like illegal drugs.”

Joseph Sliwa, a former Christian lawmaker, blamed the decision to start enforcing the law on extremists within Iraq's Sunni and Shiite Muslim communities. He said alcohol shop owners and producers would become vulnerable, with those in power or armed groups likely trying to squeeze them for bribes.

Like Isso, Sliwa also worried the alcohol ban could increase the use of illegal drugs.

A judge and former lawmaker, Mahmoud al-Hassan, defended the ban as constitutional and argued that it's in line with the beliefs of most Iraqis and therefore would not impact personal freedoms.

“Quite the opposite, the majority of the people of Iraq are Muslim and their freedoms should be respected,” he said. “They make up 97% of the country.”

He downplayed fears that outlawing alcohol would increase trafficking of other drugs. “Drugs already exist, with or without this law,” he said. “Alcohol also causes addiction and social problems.”

The alcohol ban comes on the heels of the contentious campaign to police social media content.

In January, the Interior Ministry formed a committee to investigate reports of what it called indecent posts and set up a website for public complaints. The site received tens of thousands of reports.

A month later, judicial authorities announced the courts had charged 14 people for posting content labeled indecent or immoral; six were sentenced to prison time.

Among those targeted were people who posted videos of music, comedy skits and sarcastic social commentary. Some showed dance moves deemed provocative, used obscene language or raised sensitive social issues such as gender relations in Iraq's predominantly conservative society.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, as well as local and regional rights groups, said the crackdown on expression violates fundamental rights.

“Iraqis should be free to express themselves ... whether it is to make jokes or engage in satire, criticize or hold authorities accountable, discuss politics or religious topics, share joyful dancing, or have public conversations on sensitive or controversial issues,” the groups said in a joint statement.

Amer Hassan, a Baghdad court judge dealing with publishing and media issues, defended the arrests in an interview with the state Iraqi News Agency.

“There is a confusion between freedom of expression, which is protected by the constitution” and what he called offensive content.

Hamzeh Hadad, an adjunct fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank, said the measures could be part of an attempt to distract from Iraq's unstable currency and to pander to the base of the conservative Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr, a rival of al-Sudani’s bloc.

Hadad said the alcohol ban could disproportionately affect Christians and other non-Muslim religious minorities — a dwindling population in Iraq, particularly in the years since the formation of the extremist Islamic State group, which at one point controlled wide swaths of the country.

However, Hadad noted there were also “powerful actors with financial interests in alcohol” who might legally challenge or simply flout the ban.

Religious minorities are not the only ones pushing back against the measures.

“I personally am a Muslim and am not with the law,” said Mohammed Jassim, a 27-year-old from Baghdad who says he drinks alcohol regularly. Now he and others like him "will be forced to purchase alcohol under the table from those who dare sell it illegally,” he said.

Many Christians see the ban as an attempt to marginalize their community.

In the northern Christian town of Qaraqosh, a liquor shop owner who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear his business could be targeted, said the government's move stings, particularly in the wake of years of deadly attacks on Christians by IS militants.

“They are telling us to get out, we don’t want you in this country anymore,” he said.

___

Sewell reported from Beirut. Associated Press writer Farid Abdulwahed in Qaraqosh, Iraq, contributed reporting.

Recommended Stories

  • Finally, the NATO Report Tells Us the Average Price of a Movie Theater Ticket

    The National Association of Theater Owners released its first annual report in three years — and the first one done without the Motion Picture Association.

  • Ugandan bill threatens jail for saying you're gay

    A bill is tabled in parliament to criminalise anyone identifying as LGBTQ+, and to imprison them.

  • Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Pack on the PDA at the Eiffel Tower in New IG Video

    Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, took a baecation, jetting off to one of the most romantic cities in the world: Paris. Johnny Nunez/Getty Image On Instagram this week, the 34-year-old singer shared a video where she and Wright are showing off some PDA underneath the dazzling spectacle that is the Eiffel Tower. As a soft melody plays in the background, Lizzo is holding onto her boo while wearing a white form-fitting mini dress. In contrast, Wright, 35, is sporting an all-black ensemble from

  • Pictured: Jerusalem produces scenes of abandon in Purim celebrations

    Among Jewish communities the annual festival of Purim is celebrated with fancy dress, parties, and for the men, drinking, lots of drinking.

  • China’s Next Helicopter Could Have Wings

    Part helicopter, part plane, the new aircraft could add to China’s rapidly expanding military forces.

  • U.S. targets Iranian officials, companies in fresh sanctions

    The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian officials and companies over accusations of serious human rights abuses, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests as Washington marks International Women's Day. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on two senior Iranian prison officials it accused of being responsible for serious human rights abuses against women and girls. Washington also put sanctions on Iran's top army commander, a senior official in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and an official tied to the Iranian government's efforts to block internet access.

  • US announces $6 billion in grants to decarbonize heavy industry

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is directing $6 billion in funding to speed decarbonization projects in energy-hungry industries like steel, aluminum and cement making that contribute nearly 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. The Industrial Demonstrations Program will provide competitive grants to technology developers, industry, universities and others for up to 50% of the cost of projects that aim to cut emissions from industry that also includes production of chemicals, ceramics and paper, the Department of Energy (DOE) said. The program is part of President Joe Biden's pledge to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050.

  • Rishi Sunak latest news: Stopping 'evil people traffickers' in France's interest too, says Cleverly ahead of PM Channel migrant talks with Macron

    The UK and France should have an equal interest in solving the migrant Channel crossings crisis, James Cleverly has said as Rishi Sunak meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris for talks.

  • Kamala Harris recalls testy exchange with Mike Pompeo on climate change during sit-down with Gloria Estefan

    Back in 2017, Harris got backlash for asking Pompeo if he believed in climate change. Now, Pompeo is mulling a presidential run of his own.

  • NATO’s Call for Weapons Offers Hope to Town That Armed the Enemy

    (Bloomberg) -- Silence blankets the town of Prakovce. Once part of Czechoslovakia’s network of arms manufacturing, it was home to a factory specializing in tracks for tanks and armored vehicles. Then came the end of the Cold War.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capit

  • Israel Tensions Escalate as Protests Cut Back US Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishIsrael’s move to curb the power of the Supreme Court saw tens of thousands take to the streets in protest, escalating a crisis

  • NATO chief in new drive to bring Finland, Sweden in

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is spearheading a new drive this week to see Finland and Sweden become members of the world’s biggest military organization by the time U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet for their next summit in July. Fearing that they might be targeted next after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the Nordic neighbors abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella. All 30 allies signed Finland’s and Sweden’s accession protocols.

  • Israeli women form human chains to protest planned judicial overhaul

    To mark International Women's Day, thousands of Israeli women formed human chains on Wednesday to protest the right-wing Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul that would drastically limit the powers of the courts. Several sectors of Israeli society have joined in weekly protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to limit the Supreme Court's ability to rule against the legislature and the executive, while giving lawmakers decisive powers in appointing judges. The women's group joined the ongoing protests dressed clad in red, lining the popular Tel Aviv beach-front promenade, clapping and chanting "democracy."

  • Sweden, Finland and Turkey hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

    Turkey has acknowledged that Sweden and Finland have taken concrete steps to meet Ankara's concerns over their bids to join NATO and the three will hold further meetings, Sweden's chief negotiator in the accession process said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey which says the two countries harbour members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.

  • Details revealed on downing of Russian Su-25 jet on 6 March

    A Russian Su-25 fighter jet was shot down on 6 March by the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. Source: Department of information and communication of Eastern operational-territorial unit of the National Guard of Ukraine; Press service of National Guard Details: It is reported that on Monday, 6 March, at 01:10, as a result of the combat work of a crew with a Piorun MANPADS (man-portable air defence system) in Donetsk Oblast near Bakhmut, the National Guard shot down a Russian Su-25

  • On Ukraine’s front: Grit, gratitude – and hope for West’s weapons

    What does it take to win a war? In a tour of Ukraine’s long eastern front, fighters say they still have determination and hope. What they need is more and better weapons.

  • A 'New Version' Of The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Back After A 4-Year Hiatus

    A "new version" of the show is set to come back in 2023 after a four-year hiatus, which was due to scandal and backlash.

  • Gold prices settle higher as investors await jobs report

    Gold prices settle higher on Thursday as the yellow metal pared some of its losses from earlier in the week.

  • Satellite photos: Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport

    A suspected Israeli airstrike targeting Aleppo International Airport in Syria again left multiple craters on its runway, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed Thursday. Separately, a U.N. official criticized the attack for hindering earthquake relief for the hard-hit, war-torn Syria. The attack on Aleppo airport comes as Israel previously struck the airfield as part of an Israeli campaign to disrupt Iranian weapons transfers to the country.

  • Chinese city Xi'an draws backlash with flu lockdown proposal

    Xi'an says it may turn to lockdowns - a measure criticised as "excessive" after strict Covid controls.