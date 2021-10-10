Iraq's elderly vote, the young boycott

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
- Politico
Georgia election official takes the fight to Trump
Trump’s election nemesis refuses to shut up and take the former president’s abuse.
- Business Insider
Donald Trump signals at Iowa rally that he intends to run in 2024, teases that his campaign slogan will be 'Make America Great Again, Again'
Former President Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that his 2024 slogan will be "Make America Great Again, Again."
- Business Insider
Rudy Giuliani testified that he represented Trump's 2020 campaign for free because the president 'ordered me to do it'
Giuliani said in a deposition that Trump called him into the Oval Office after the election and told him to "go over and take over the campaign."
- The Wrap
C-SPAN’s Coverage of Trump Rally Sparks Widespread Criticism: ‘A Rally Isn’t News. It’s Propaganda’
Former president has not yet announced his candidacy, but the rally is promoted as "Campaign 2024"
- Business Insider
Donald Trump lashes Mitch McConnell at Iowa rally, says he 'did not have the courage' to challenge 2020 election
Trump hit out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a campaign-style rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.
- Washington Examiner
Seattle-area council member's campaign mailer deemed 'racist' and 'horrifying'
A county council member in Washington is being criticized after a mailer was deemed "racist" and "xenophobic" by members of the county's legislative body.
- NBCU
‘Murder-suicide pact’: Senate report reveals bombshell details of Trump’s attempted coup
The Senate released damning findings on Trump’s attempt to overthrow the election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the report, including the revelation Trump demanded the DOJ take actions “to overturn the election.”
- ABC News
Trump boasted of crowd size at Jan. 6 riot, new book says
While the Capitol was under attack on Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump remained out of sight from the public and watched TV in the White House private dining room, ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl revealed on ABC’s "This Week." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called Trump to ask him to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol, Karl reports in his new book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show." A source familiar with the call between McCarthy and Trump said the former president pushed back, saying, "They are just more upset than you because they believe it more than you, Kevin," referring to the lie that the election had been stolen.
- Business Insider
County GOP calls for an audit of the 2020 election results in Florida, a state that Trump won
Last fall, former President Trump defeated now-President Biden in Florida by a 51.2% to 47.9% margin - an advantage of more than 371,000 votes.
- The Guardian
The silence of Donald Trump: how Twitter’s ban is cramping his style
The ex-president once had a direct line to 88 million followers – now he’s suing to get back on the platform he made his own Donald Trump is feeling his permanent suspension from Twitter. ‘Any other platform is very difficult for him to navigate with his style and personality.’ Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP It was just like old times. On Wednesday alone, Donald Trump issued pronouncements on a potential war with China, what Congress should do about the debt ceiling, false claims of a stolen electi
- Politico
Trump holds fast to his election lies as the GOP establishment hugs him tighter
The former president went to Iowa on Saturday and was embraced by the dean of the GOP Senate.
- CBS News Videos
Governors' races in Virginia and New Jersey enter final stretch
The races for governor in Virginia and New Jersey are getting tighter with less than a month until Election Day. Political analysts say the results of both of these contests could offer insight into the minds of voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
- Atlanta Black Star
‘It’s Irrelevant’: Stacey Abrams Issues Response to Donald Trump Seemingly Endorsing Her Following His Fallout with Gov. Kemp
Thanks, but no thanks. Stacey Abrams doesn’t appear to need any assistance from former President Donald J. Trump who seemingly endorsed the voting rights activist […]
- Associated Press
S Korea's ruling party nominates maverick politician in race
South Korea's ruling liberal party on Sunday nominated its candidate for next year's presidential elections, selecting a maverick politician known for his outspoken views who is currently the race's front-runner. Lee Jae-myung’s nomination as the Democratic Party presidential candidate comes despite his rivals' efforts to depict him as a dangerous populist and link him to a snowballing real estate scandal. Lee has vowed to fight economic inequality, introduce a universal basic income and resume reconciliation projects with North Korea.
- USA TODAY
'Rewrite history:' Trump and allies campaign to whitewash Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol
Trump and aides are refusing to provide records to a congressional committee, part of an effort to play down the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- Associated Press
Two Orban challengers face off in Hungary primary race
Opposition voters in Hungary on Sunday will have the chance to cast their ballots in a primary to decide between two politicians with different platforms but one important thing in common: they each want to bring an end to the 12-year rule of right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. While the two contenders — center-left lawyer and economist Klara Dobrev and moderate conservative mayor Peter Marki-Zay — are both members of a pan-opposition coalition aiming to defeat Orban in a national election next spring, they are in the eyes of some voters two distinct sides of the country's possible political future: a return to Hungary's turbulent political past, or the prospect of a new beginning. Dobrev, a 49-year-old vice president of the European Parliament, won the first round of primaries which ended last week, gaining 34.8% of the votes.
- Associated Press
Ruling party narrowly loses Czech vote; PM Babis may be out
Prime Minister Andrej Babis' centrist party on Saturday narrowly lost the Czech Republic's parliamentary election, a surprise development that could mean the end of the populist billionaire's reign in power. The two-day election to fill 200 seats in the lower house of the Czech Republic’s parliament took place shortly after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported details of Babis’ overseas financial dealings in a project dubbed the “Pandora Papers.” Babis, 67, has denied wrongdoing. With all the the votes counted, the Czech Statistics Office said Together, a liberal-conservative three-party coalition, captured 27.8% of the vote, beating Babis' ANO (Yes) party, which won 27.1%.
- USA TODAY
Donald Trump rally in Iowa: Ex-president tells thousands, 'We're going to take America back'
Donald Trump's return comes as his favorability rating among Iowans reaches a personal high point. He stopped short of announcing a reelection bid.
- Rolling Stone
Giuliani: Trump ‘Ordered Me’ to Work Unpaid for His Campaign After Election
When it comes to legal representation, the former president got what he paid for
- Bloomberg
Iraq’s Election Will Have Repercussions Far Beyond Baghdad
(Bloomberg) -- Iraqi voters headed to the polls Sunday in an early test for Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, leaving his attempts to calm a major source of Persian Gulf insecurity and repair his nation’s oil industry hanging in the balance. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Fi