Iraq's elderly vote, the young boycott

Associated Press

Opposition voters in Hungary on Sunday will have the chance to cast their ballots in a primary to decide between two politicians with different platforms but one important thing in common: they each want to bring an end to the 12-year rule of right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. While the two contenders — center-left lawyer and economist Klara Dobrev and moderate conservative mayor Peter Marki-Zay — are both members of a pan-opposition coalition aiming to defeat Orban in a national election next spring, they are in the eyes of some voters two distinct sides of the country's possible political future: a return to Hungary's turbulent political past, or the prospect of a new beginning. Dobrev, a 49-year-old vice president of the European Parliament, won the first round of primaries which ended last week, gaining 34.8% of the votes.