‘Irate’ Dunkin’ customer uses hot coffee to blister face of employee, Florida cops say

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee suffered facial burns when a drive-thru customer chucked boiling hot coffee at her, according to police.

The man, who remains at large, grew angry after being given a free cup of coffee, the New Port Richey Police Department said in a news release.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Dunkin’ on U.S. 19. New Port Richey is about 30 miles northwest of Tampa.

“The ... suspect was given an extra cup of coffee for free by (the) employee,” New Port Richey police said.

“The suspect became irate and threw the hot cup of coffee at the employees face resulting in her having blisters.”

He drove away in a silver 4-door SUV, officials said.

Police released photos of the man in hopes someone will recognize him and help make an identification.

Restaurants typically serve hot beverages at temperatures ranging from 160 degrees to 185 degrees, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“Brief exposures to liquids in this temperature range can cause significant scald burns,” the library reports.

Man robbing CVS had odd list of demands — including all the Viagra, Florida cops say

Beer-drinking burglary suspect is found passed out on Florida bar’s stage, cops say

Thieves dragging ATM from bank didn’t realize they left a big clue, Florida cops say