‘Irate’ man shot wife in Parker County, then waited on porch with shotgun, sheriff says

A domestic dispute in Parker County ended when an “irate” man shot his wife with a handgun in her “side,” and then stated he would be sitting on the porch with a shotgun when deputies arrived, the sheriff said.

The 47-year-old Parker County man was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

He was identified as Michael Wayne Stearns, who remained in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford on Friday with bond set at $500,000.

Stearns faces a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office responded to the domestic disturbance call that turned into a shooting about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Midway Road in northern Parker County.

Stearns called 911 and reported that he and his wife were arguing when he grabbed a .22-caliber handgun from a shelf and shot his wife in her side, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

Stearns then said he would be sitting on a porch with a shotgun, the sheriff said.

Once they arrived, deputies arrested Stearns and rendered aid to his wife until paramedics arrived.

Stearns’ wife said they had been arguing when her husband became “irate,” grabbed the gun and shot her as she sat in a chair.

She was taken to a local hospital.