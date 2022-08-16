‘Irate’ parent arrested after discharging pepper spray on Brunswick school bus, school district says

A parent is facing charges after she sprayed pepper spray on a school bus on Tuesday morning, according to Glynn County Schools.

Shaquayle Cutler, 29, was arrested on three counts of battery, a count of criminal trespass, a count of first-degree cruelty to children, a count of reckless conduct, and a count of disruption of the operation of a school bus, Glynn County Detention Center records show.

Glynn County Schools said in a news release the incident happened around 7 a.m. The bus was picking up students at Brunswick Commons when a when “an irate parent” of a Goodyear Elementary School student got on the bus and confronted the bus driver and the monitor.

The parent, later identified as Cutler, “discharged a canister of pepper spray,” exposing the driver, monitor and 24 students on board. The students were treated on scene by emergency medical personnel, placed on another bus and taken to school. The driver and the bus monitor were taken to the emergency room for further evaluation, the school district said.

Cutler’s total bond was set at $6,955, according to jail records.

