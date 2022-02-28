‘Irate’ passenger tried to get others on his flight to remove masks, Florida cops say

A passenger causing a royal stink over mask-wearing was arrested at Orlando International Airport last week.

According to a report from the Orlando Police Department, officers responded to the Southwest Airlines gate about a disturbance on Flight 2419 to New Orleans at around 3 p.m. Thursday,

Crew members told dispatch that a passenger, later identified as Chad Breaux, was “acting weird” and refusing to comply with the airline’s mask requirements. The Dallas-based company’s website states: “Federal law requires each person to wear a mask at all times throughout the flight, including during boarding and deplaning.”

When officers boarded the aircraft, they spoke with the pilot who relayed that Breaux, 43, was “causing a commotion” and trying to incite other people on the plane to remove their masks.

When officers found the passenger, he became “irate,” according to the report.

As Breaux was being escorted off the plane and back to the airport, he reportedly screamed, “If you [were] a man, you wouldn’t be wearing masks!”

The River Ridge, Louisiana, resident became “aggressive” and struck an officer with an open hand, according to the complaint.

According to Orange County court records, Breaux was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $2,750.

Southwest did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment.

Orlando International Airport was the site of other police activity Thursday. Later in the day, a New York man was arrested after cellphone video showed him raging at other travelers, then getting Tasered and arrested.