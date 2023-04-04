‘Irate’ woman shoves registers off counter in Wingstop rampage, Texas video shows

Upset over an online order policy at Wingstop, a woman went on a rampage and caused $21,000 in damages at a Texas restaurant, authorities said.

The March 9 incident was recorded by surveillance cameras at the aviation-themed restaurant chain, which specializes in chicken wings, according to a Facebook post from Midland Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said the woman was “irate” over the Midland restaurant’s policy, which states customers must show a credit card when picking up online purchases. The woman’s name was not on the credit card she showed at the register.

In the video shared by Midland Crime Stoppers on March 29, the “unhappy” woman is seen talking with workers before a manager came to the counter.

“The manager attempted to calm her down when the female pushed the cash register and attempted to go behind the counter to confront the manager,” according to Midland Crime Stoppers.

She then shoved another register off the counter, video shows. As she again tried to go behind the counter, a man who was sitting down at a table got up and held the woman back.

The man appeared to try calming the woman down before directing her to the door, video shows. It is unclear if he had any connection to the woman.

Wingstop did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on April 4.

Now, Midland Crime Stoppers is hoping to help the Midland Police Department identify the woman “who caused extensive property damage.”

“You can’t act that way!” the nonprofit organization said.

The first person to identify the woman seen in the video could qualify for up to a $1,000 cash reward, according to the Facebook post. Tipsters may remain anonymous and submit a tip at www.694tips.com.

Midland is about 330 miles southwest of Dallas.

