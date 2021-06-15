Irby found guilty of 2005 murder

Jun. 14—MOUNT VERNON — Terrance Jon Irby was found guilty Monday afternoon of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the 2005 death of James Rock.

This is the fourth time Irby, 63, has been convicted of murdering Rock, but his prior three convictions were overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.

Irby's sentencing is set for July 7.

During testimony last week, the jury heard from those who knew Rock and members of law enforcement who worked the case.