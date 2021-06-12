Irby murder trial goes to the jury

Jun. 12—MOUNT VERNON — A jury will begin to determine Monday whether Terrance Jon Irby should be convicted of murder for a fourth time in the death of James Rock.

Irby, 63, is accused of killing Rock and stealing several of his guns on March 8, 2005. He's been found guilty of murder in three previous trials, but each of those convictions was overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.

In her closing argument Friday, prosecutor Mary Ryan pointed to the severity of Rock's injuries — indicating the violence done to him was premeditated — and to the amount of evidence pointing to Irby.