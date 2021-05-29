Irby prepares for fourth trial in 2005 murder case

May 28—MOUNT VERNON — A man who has had three murder convictions overturned in the 2005 death of a Hamilton man will stand trial next week for a fourth time.

Terrance Jon Irby will be tried in Skagit County Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in relation to the death of James Rock.

The trial is set to start Wednesday, with preliminary motions to be heard on Tuesday.

Rock was found dead in his home in March 2005. He had multiple traumas to the back of his head, a stab wound and a cut to his neck.