Our Take On IRC Limited's (HKG:1029) CEO Salary

In 2010 Yury V. Makarov was appointed CEO of IRC Limited (HKG:1029). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Yury V. Makarov's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, IRC Limited has a market capitalization of HK$1.1b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.1m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$708k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below US$200m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is US$223k.

It would therefore appear that IRC Limited pays Yury V. Makarov more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at IRC has changed over time.

Is IRC Limited Growing?

Over the last three years IRC Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 129% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 39% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has IRC Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 16% over three years, many shareholders in IRC Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount IRC Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling IRC shares (free trial).

