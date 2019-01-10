Is IRCE S.p.A. (BIT:IRC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, IRCE S.p.A. (BIT:IRC) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.6%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at IRCE in more detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

BIT:IRC Historical Dividend Yield January 10th 19 More

How well does IRCE fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 26%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Dividend payments from IRCE have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

In terms of its peers, IRCE has a yield of 2.6%, which is on the low-side for Electrical stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in IRCE for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

