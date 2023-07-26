IRCSO: 35-year-old shot, killed in self defense; IRC man faces no charges

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A 21-year-old Vero Beach-area man defended himself, detectives said, when he shot a 35-year-old Fort Pierce man five times in what was described as an escalating dispute between families in a crowded home last year.

As a result, no charges were pursued by law enforcement in the May 2022 shooting death of Travis Kenyon.

Detectives apprehended and questioned one person in connection to the shooting death of a local man in what an Indian River County Sheriff's Office official said was an argument during a gathering at a home in the 700 block of 5th Place Southwest late Monday, May 16, 2022.

Kenyon died from what medical examiners reported were multiple gunshot wounds to his torso in a bedroom of a home in the 700 block of 5th Place Southwest on May 16, 2022.

The man, who deputies said told them, “I shot him,” and where he put the weapons afterward, the next day with detectives invoked his ‘right to remain silent’, after saying he had a conceal carry permit, according to reports.

Records show, in January detectives spoke with Kenyon's family about the case and by March had ended their investigation.

On July 11, Sheriff Eric Flowers said, the case was “officially closed.”

Florida’s “stand your ground” statute was cited in the report: “…attacked in any other place where he or she has a right to be, has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground and meet force with force, including deadly force…”

According to the investigative conclusion of Detective Luis Avila, the man was in “imminent fear for his safety, and that of his family,” and was cornered when he shot Kenyon, who “forcefully entered an occupied bedroom.”

Originally from Fort Pierce, Kenyon had nine children and worked in the kitchen of a seafood restaurant on State Road 60.

Travis Kenyon, 35, died May 16, 2022 from gunshot wounds sustained in what law enforcement officials described as a domestic dispute at a home in the 700 block of 5th Place Southwest.

Statements taken by detectives show Kenyon's relationship with a woman in whose home he was living was turbulent and erupted into conflict the night he was set to move out.

A conflict between both families grew and pressed toward a bedroom, where the man said to have fired the shots was with his child, according to the report.

Records show the woman said she ordered Kenyon and his family out of the room, but he pushed through and was shot.

Authorities released few details and withheld identities until the investigation ended.

Assistant State Attorney Brandon White went to the shooting scene that night.

“…The sheriff’s office (felt) like there was not enough to submit a warrant for our review,” said White. “In order for law enforcement to do a warrant they have to swear under oath that there was probable cause that a crime was committed.”

A man was shot and killed at home during what officials said was an argument in a large gathering at a home in the 700 block of 5th Place Southwest, where deputies and crime scene investigators were gathered late Monday, May 16, 2022.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said if his agency seeks an arrest warrant without probable cause, it’s like perjury.

“Especially on these stand-your-ground cases,” he said. “…If the detective does not believe they have probable cause – we do not submit an (arrest) affidavit.”

