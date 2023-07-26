IRCSO autism awareness vehicle unveiled; promotes local resources, registries

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – Covered in brightly colored puzzle pieces, superheroes and messages of “different-ability” versus “disability,” the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office “Autism Awareness Car,” is designed to bring attention to ongoing deputy training and local law enforcement resources.

“We’re excited (the autism awareness car) will be out there in the community for everybody to recognize and see that we’re bringing awareness to this issue,” said Sheriff Eric Flowers at its unveiling Wednesday. “That it’s affecting many of us, many of our families.”

The car will help bring awareness to the “CIRCLE” and “Yellow Dot” programs, too.

In 2019, the Vero Beach Police Department created the inter-agency CIRCLE special needs registry. Its purpose is to compile and maintain a list of individuals who have special needs due to mental or neurological disabilities and who may reside or frequently visit Indian River County. There are identifying bracelets for those with developmental disorders.

A partnership between Indian River County Fire Rescue and law enforcement called the Yellow Dot Program, serves as a similar registry for motorists who choose to disclose various special needs or physical conditions to first responders. A yellow dot decal visually alerts first responders that medical information can be found in the glove compartment.

Flowers said as the father of a child with autism, he sees the value in the agency's training efforts and the role broader awareness plays among first responders in the county.

“My son is autistic. He’s on the spectrum. He’s 7 years old,” Flowers told the crowd gathered at the Sheriff’s Office Hangar on 41st Avenue, noting the boy is limited in his verbal capacity.

Autism, he said, is something you can't see. If anyone, such as a law enforcement officer, were to interact with him, they wouldn't know he had special needs. “So, we have to have a way to identify that.”

Sheriff Eric Flowers, along with sponsors and local representatives gather at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office hangar, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to unveil their autism awareness vehicle.

Deputy Andrew Bartuccelli, a retired NYPD detective, is now with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office's community affairs unit. He's the grandfather of a 3-year-old on the autism disorder spectrum.

“I’m going to be driving this everywhere I go … I guess you can consider it a patrol vehicle,” said Bartuccelli. “I’m sure I’m going to get stopped all over.”

Along with his daily travels, the vehicle will be featured at events, as the latest addition to the agency’s specialty vehicle fleet. There are vehicles for breast cancer awareness and post-traumatic stress disorder awareness.

Two adults with autism, Billy Klingensmith, 57, and Peggy Hoover, 57, who were also Special Olympics participants, were at the event to show support of the law enforcement effort.

Peggy Ward, Klingensmith’s mother, said although they’ve never had a run-in with law enforcement, it's reassuring to know about the training efforts and programs.

“I just know they’re out there for us and they understand the needs of special needs individuals,” said Ward.

Sheriff Eric Flowers, along with sponsors and local representatives gather at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office hangar, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to unveil their autism awareness vehicle.

Flowers said the theme of the autism awareness vehicle wrap is “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” made by Vero Beach Custom Signs and Wraps.

The Sheriff's Office conducts an annual autism fundraiser, he said, where, ”all those proceeds go back to autism programs right here in Indian River County.”

More: Countywide special needs registry created by Vero Beach police to help in emergencies

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: IRCSO autism awareness vehicle unveiled; promotes local resources